Arcserve OneXafe 4500 Series wins Security Hardware of the Year 2022

The company is also runner-up for Software-as-a-Service Backup and Recovery Provider of the Year 2022

Arcserve, the world's most experienced provider of backup, recovery and immutable storage solutions for unified data protection against ransomware and disasters, today announced that Arcserve OneXafe 4500 Series won Security Hardware Solution of the Year at the Computing Security Awards 2022. Arcserve was also runner-up for the Software-as-a-Service Backup and Recovery Provider of the Year Award.

The 12th Computing Security Awards ceremony for 2022 took place live in London (UK) on October 13, 2022. The Computing Security Awards, one of the most prestigious data and information security awards, showcase cyber security providers and solutions that had an outstanding impact in 2022. Award winners have demonstrated excellence in their category and are chosen based on a public vote.

Said Florian Malecki, executive vice president of marketing at Arcserve: "We are incredibly proud to win this important category at this year's Computing Security Awards. The award is a testament to Arcserve's strengths in unified data resilience. The OneXafe 4500 Series combines traditional NAS' reliability and productivity advantages with the security benefits of immutable object storage to provide organizations with a safe and powerful secondary storage solution suited to the modern world. Simply put, the OneXafe 4500 series is the immutable digital vault that organizations implement to protect their data from ransomware and any other malicious type of activities, and we are delighted the industry has recognized this."

About Arcserve

Arcserve, a global top 5 data protection vendor and unified data resilience platform provider, offers the broadest set of best-in-class solutions to manage, protect, and recover all data workloads, from SMB to enterprise, regardless of location or complexity. Arcserve solutions eliminate complexity while bringing best-in-class, cost-effective, agile, and massively scalable data protection and certainty across all data environments. This includes on-prem, off-prem (including DRaaS, BaaS, and Cloud-to-Cloud), hyper-converged, and edge infrastructures. The company's nearly three decades of award-winning IP, plus a continuous focus on innovation, means that partners and customers, including MSPs, VARs, LARs, and end-users, are assured of the fastest route to next-generation data workloads and infrastructures. A 100% channel-centric organization, Arcserve has a presence in over 150 countries, with 19,000 channel partners helping to protect 235,000 customers' critical data assets. Explore more at arcserve.com and follow @Arcserve on Twitter.

