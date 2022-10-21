Assembly Show South: Thousands Of Manufacturing Professionals To Attend The 10th Anniversary ASSEMBLY Show Next Week in Rosemont, IL

ROSEMONT, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2022 / With the future of manufacturing focused on Robotics, Autonomous & Electric Mobility, Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Factory of the Future thousands of manufacturing professionals and engineers will attend the 10th Anniversary of The ASSEMBLY Show taking place next week at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. The trade show and conference, produced by BNP Media, will take place Tuesday, October 25 to Thursday, October 27, 2022 and attendees will have the opportunity to meet with hundreds of exhibiting companies, attend dozens of educational sessions on the show floors and network at several special events.

"We look forward to welcoming thousands of manufacturing professionals to Rosemont next week where we'll provide access to the newest technologies, products and solutions in an expansive exhibit hall and in dozens of educational sessions and workshops," said Bill DeYoe, Publisher, ASSEMBLY Magazine, producers of the event. "Focused exclusively on assembly, the show will offer six guided Exhibit Hall Tours as well as presentations right on the exhibit floor, giving attendees a chance to increase their knowledge on assembly technology from leading subject matter experts."

The 10th Annual ASSEMBLY Show, launched in 2013, will bring together thousands of industry professionals with over 230 exhibiting companies and will be full of opportunities for manufacturing engineers and managers to uncover new resources, experience equipment hands-on, evaluate the latest assembly technologies and products and connect face-to-face with industry experts. The Show will feature a keynote presentation by BTE Technologies' Charles Wetherington who will discuss Using Lean to Prepare for Manufacturing 4.0, the presentation of the Plant of the Year Award, will precede the keynote.

There will be several Networking events including the Taste of Rosemont Welcome Reception on Tuesday from 4-7pm on the show floor which will feature a demonstration from two First Robotics teams; the Harvest Hoedown Networking Reception on Wednesday from 5-7pm featuring a live band, BBQ and games, and the Morning Mingle and Breakfast on Thursday from 9-10 am when the New Product of the Year winners will be announced.

To see who is exhibiting, click here to access the 2022 floor plan. The ASSEMBLY Show is sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com) the leading brand covering the processes, technologies, and strategies for assembling discrete parts into finished products. ASSEMBLY offers an integrated portfolio of products including the industry's leading trade show. The trade show and conference is produced by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events and market research. For more information, visit www.bnpmedia.com.

