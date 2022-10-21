BV Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2022 / BV Financial, Inc. (OTCBB:BVFL), the holding company for BayVanguard Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $2.6 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to net income of $2.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Net income for the six-month period ended September 30, 2022 was $7.8 million or $1.05 per diluted share compared to net income of $6.8 million or $0.96 per diluted share in the six-month period ended September 30, 2021.

Non-performing assets at September 30, 2022 totaled $8.5 million consisting of $6.5 million in nonperforming loans and $2.0 million in other real estate owned, compared to $4.4 million at December 31, 2021, consisting of $2.4 million in non-performing loans and $2.0 million in other real estate owned. At September 30 2022, the loan loss allowance was $3.3 million, which represented 0.51% of total loans and 51.1% of non-performing loans compared to $2.6 million at December 31, 2021, which represented 0.45% of total loans and 111.3% of non-performing loans. In addition, at September 30, 2022, the Bank had a credit impairment valuation allowance of $4.1 million that is not included in the Bank's allowance for loan loss estimate which is in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). The credit impairment allowances were established for loans acquired in the Delmarva Bancshares, MB Bancorp, Kopernik, North Arundel and Vigilant mergers.

At September 30, 2022, BV Financial, Inc. had total assets of $848.4 million, net loans of $646.8 million, deposits of $703.9 million and total stockholders' equity of $94.0 million compared to $815.1 million, $584.4 million, $680.0 million and $83.4 million at December 31, 2021, respectively.

BayVanguard Bank's Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 12.70% at September 30, 2022 compared to 11.79% at December 31, 2021. This ratio and the Bank's other capital measurements continue to exceed all regulatory standards for "well-capitalized" financial institutions.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues that may impact the Company's earnings in future periods. Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values and competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, changes in legislation or regulation and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services.

BV Financial, Inc. is the parent company of BayVanguard Bank. BayVanguard Bank is headquartered in Edgemere, Maryland with seventeen branches in the Baltimore metropolitan area and the eastern shore of Maryland. The Bank is a full-service community-oriented financial institution dedicated to serving the financial service needs of consumers and businesses within its market area.

BV Financial & Subsidiaries Consolidated Statement of Condition Unaudited 9/30/2022 12/31/2021 ASSETS Cash 10,100 8,484 Interest bearing deposits in other banks 67,826 102,456 77,926 110,940 Time Deposits in Other Banks 496 250 Equity securities at fair value 232 - Investment AFS 34,533 37,793 Investment HTM 10,737 4,059 Loans 646,853 584,438 Loans Held For sale - - Repossessed Assets 1,987 1,987 Premises and Equipment 15,375 15,050 FHLB of Atlanta Stock 489 404 Cash Surrender Value of Life Insurance 26,276 25,966 Accrued Interest Receivable 2,744 2,583 Goodwill 14,420 14,420 Other Intangible Assets 1,241 1,293 Deferred Tax Asset 8,243 8,322 Other Assets 6,816 7,625 Total Assets $ 848,368 $ 815,130 LIABILITIES Deposits - non interest bearing 167,027 175,019 Deposits - interest bearing 536,956 505,006 Total Deposits 703,983 680,025 Borrowed Money 36,986 36,828 Official Checks 2,618 2,417 Advanced Payments By Borrowers 3,088 4,514 Other Liabilities 7,722 7,900 Total Liabilities 754,397 731,684 EQUITY Common Stock at par 74 71 Common Stock in excess of par 9,866 9,383 Retained Earnings 86,381 74,088 Net Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Securities (2,350 ) (96 ) Total Equity 93,971 83,446 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 848,368 $ 815,130

BV Financial & Subsidiaries YTD Consolidated Statement of Income 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 22,712 $ 21,204 Investment Securities 542 377 Other Interest Income 740 93 Total Interest Income 23,994 21,674 Interest on Deposits 984 1,501 Interest on Borrowed Money 1,548 1,336 Total Interest Expense 2,532 2,837 2836840.15 Net Interest Income Before Provision For Loss 21,462 18,837 Provision for Loan Losses 587 270 Net Interest Income 20,875 18,567 Debit Card Income 567 583 Service Fees On Deposits 344 337 Income from Life Insurance 310 585 Gain (loss) on repossessed assets - - Gain on sale of building 279 44 Gain on sale of Loans 1 11 Gain on Bargain Purchase 694 - Other Income 1,154 256 Total Other Income 3,349 1,816 Compensation 7,480 5,724 Occupancy 1,221 1,255 Data Processing 1,070 1,272 Advertising 16 17 Professional fees 452 436 Equipment 411 344 Foreclosed Real Estate Holding Costs 396 72 Amortization of intangible assets 137 133 FDIC insurance premiums 165 139 Other 2,301 1,493 Total Non-Interest Expense 13,649 10,885 Net Income Before Tax 10,575 9,498 Provision for Income Tax 2,781 2,665 Net Income $ 7,794 $ 6,833 Basic Earnings per share $ 1.05 $ 0.96 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.05 $ 0.96 Return on average assets 1.21 % 1.12 % Return on average equity 11.40 % 11.67 % Efficiency ratio 56.34 % 53.40 % Net Interest margin 3.73 % 3.50 %

BV Financial & Subsidiaries QTRLY Consolidated Statement of Income



9/30/2022 9/30/2021 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $ 7,936 $ 7,078 Investment Securities 176 149 Other Interest Income 465 37 Total Interest Income 8,577 7,264 Interest on Deposits 296 425 Interest on Borrowed Money 528 502 Total Interest Expense 824 927 Net Interest Income Before Provision For Loss 7,753 6,337 Provision for Loan Losses 186 90 Net Interest Income 7,567 6,247 Debit Card Income 186 192 Service Fees On Deposits 110 110 Income from Life Insurance 89 98 Gain (loss) on repossessed assets - - Gain on sale of building 45 - Gain on sale of Loans - 13 Gain on Bargain Purchase - - Other Income 252 98 Total Other Income 682 511 Compensation 2,666 2,430 Occupancy 310 437 Data Processing 339 276 Advertising 5 4 Professional fees 133 130 Equipment 197 95 Foreclosed Real Estate Holding Costs 338 23 Amortization of intangible assets 46 42 FDIC insurance premiums 57 51 Other 511 413 Total Non-Interest Expense 4,602 3,901 Net Income Before Tax 3,647 2,857 Provision for Income Tax 1,035 652 Net Income $ 2,612 $ 2,205 Basic Earnings per share $ 0.35 $ 0.31 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.35 $ 0.31 Return on average assets 1.22 % 1.09 % Return on average equity 11.15 % 10.99 % Efficiency ratio 55.79 % 57.72 % Net Interest margin 4.00 % 3.75 %

