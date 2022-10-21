BV Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2022 / BV Financial, Inc. (OTCBB:BVFL), the holding company for BayVanguard Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $2.6 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 compared to net income of $2.2 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Net income for the six-month period ended September 30, 2022 was $7.8 million or $1.05 per diluted share compared to net income of $6.8 million or $0.96 per diluted share in the six-month period ended September 30, 2021.
Non-performing assets at September 30, 2022 totaled $8.5 million consisting of $6.5 million in nonperforming loans and $2.0 million in other real estate owned, compared to $4.4 million at December 31, 2021, consisting of $2.4 million in non-performing loans and $2.0 million in other real estate owned. At September 30 2022, the loan loss allowance was $3.3 million, which represented 0.51% of total loans and 51.1% of non-performing loans compared to $2.6 million at December 31, 2021, which represented 0.45% of total loans and 111.3% of non-performing loans. In addition, at September 30, 2022, the Bank had a credit impairment valuation allowance of $4.1 million that is not included in the Bank's allowance for loan loss estimate which is in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). The credit impairment allowances were established for loans acquired in the Delmarva Bancshares, MB Bancorp, Kopernik, North Arundel and Vigilant mergers.
At September 30, 2022, BV Financial, Inc. had total assets of $848.4 million, net loans of $646.8 million, deposits of $703.9 million and total stockholders' equity of $94.0 million compared to $815.1 million, $584.4 million, $680.0 million and $83.4 million at December 31, 2021, respectively.
BayVanguard Bank's Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 12.70% at September 30, 2022 compared to 11.79% at December 31, 2021. This ratio and the Bank's other capital measurements continue to exceed all regulatory standards for "well-capitalized" financial institutions.
This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative and regulatory issues that may impact the Company's earnings in future periods. Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values and competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, changes in legislation or regulation and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Company's operations, pricing, products and services.
BV Financial, Inc. is the parent company of BayVanguard Bank. BayVanguard Bank is headquartered in Edgemere, Maryland with seventeen branches in the Baltimore metropolitan area and the eastern shore of Maryland. The Bank is a full-service community-oriented financial institution dedicated to serving the financial service needs of consumers and businesses within its market area.
|BV Financial & Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statement of Condition
|Unaudited
|9/30/2022
|12/31/2021
ASSETS
Cash
|10,100
|8,484
Interest bearing deposits in other banks
|67,826
|102,456
|77,926
|110,940
Time Deposits in Other Banks
|496
|250
Equity securities at fair value
|232
|-
Investment AFS
|34,533
|37,793
Investment HTM
|10,737
|4,059
Loans
|646,853
|584,438
Loans Held For sale
|-
|-
Repossessed Assets
|1,987
|1,987
Premises and Equipment
|15,375
|15,050
FHLB of Atlanta Stock
|489
|404
Cash Surrender Value of Life Insurance
|26,276
|25,966
Accrued Interest Receivable
|2,744
|2,583
Goodwill
|14,420
|14,420
Other Intangible Assets
|1,241
|1,293
Deferred Tax Asset
|8,243
|8,322
Other Assets
|6,816
|7,625
Total Assets
|$
|848,368
|$
|815,130
LIABILITIES
Deposits - non interest bearing
|167,027
|175,019
Deposits - interest bearing
|536,956
|505,006
Total Deposits
|703,983
|680,025
Borrowed Money
|36,986
|36,828
Official Checks
|2,618
|2,417
Advanced Payments By Borrowers
|3,088
|4,514
Other Liabilities
|7,722
|7,900
Total Liabilities
|754,397
|731,684
EQUITY
Common Stock at par
|74
|71
Common Stock in excess of par
|9,866
|9,383
Retained Earnings
|86,381
|74,088
Net Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Securities
|(2,350
|)
|(96
|)
Total Equity
|93,971
|83,446
Total Liabilities and Equity
|$
|848,368
|$
|815,130
|BV Financial & Subsidiaries
YTD Consolidated Statement of Income
|9/30/2022
|9/30/2021
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees
|$
|22,712
|$
|21,204
Investment Securities
|542
|377
Other Interest Income
|740
|93
Total Interest Income
|23,994
|21,674
Interest on Deposits
|984
|1,501
Interest on Borrowed Money
|1,548
|1,336
Total Interest Expense
|2,532
|2,837

Net Interest Income Before Provision For Loss
|21,462
|18,837
Provision for Loan Losses
|587
|270
Net Interest Income
|20,875
|18,567
Debit Card Income
|567
|583
Service Fees On Deposits
|344
|337
Income from Life Insurance
|310
|585
Gain (loss) on repossessed assets
|-
|-
Gain on sale of building
|279
|44
Gain on sale of Loans
|1
|11
Gain on Bargain Purchase
|694
|-
Other Income
|1,154
|256
Total Other Income
|3,349
|1,816
Compensation
|7,480
|5,724
Occupancy
|1,221
|1,255
Data Processing
|1,070
|1,272
Advertising
|16
|17
Professional fees
|452
|436
Equipment
|411
|344
Foreclosed Real Estate Holding Costs
|396
|72
Amortization of intangible assets
|137
|133
FDIC insurance premiums
|165
|139
Other
|2,301
|1,493
Total Non-Interest Expense
|13,649
|10,885
Net Income Before Tax
|10,575
|9,498
Provision for Income Tax
|2,781
|2,665
Net Income
|$
|7,794
|$
|6,833
Basic Earnings per share
|$
|1.05
|$
|0.96
Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.05
|$
|0.96
Return on average assets
|1.21
|%
|1.12
|%
Return on average equity
|11.40
|%
|11.67
|%
Efficiency ratio
|56.34
|%
|53.40
|%
Net Interest margin
|3.73
|%
|3.50
|%
|BV Financial & Subsidiaries
|QTRLY Consolidated Statement of Income
|9/30/2022
|9/30/2021
INTEREST INCOME
Loans, including fees
|$
|7,936
|$
|7,078
Investment Securities
|176
|149
Other Interest Income
|465
|37
Total Interest Income
|8,577
|7,264
Interest on Deposits
|296
|425
Interest on Borrowed Money
|528
|502
Total Interest Expense
|824
|927
Net Interest Income Before Provision For Loss
|7,753
|6,337
Provision for Loan Losses
|186
|90
Net Interest Income
|7,567
|6,247
Debit Card Income
|186
|192
Service Fees On Deposits
|110
|110
Income from Life Insurance
|89
|98
Gain (loss) on repossessed assets
|-
|-
Gain on sale of building
|45
|-
Gain on sale of Loans
|-
|13
Gain on Bargain Purchase
|-
|-
Other Income
|252
|98
Total Other Income
|682
|511
Compensation
|2,666
|2,430
Occupancy
|310
|437
Data Processing
|339
|276
Advertising
|5
|4
Professional fees
|133
|130
Equipment
|197
|95
Foreclosed Real Estate Holding Costs
|338
|23
Amortization of intangible assets
|46
|42
FDIC insurance premiums
|57
|51
Other
|511
|413
Total Non-Interest Expense
|4,602
|3,901
Net Income Before Tax
|3,647
|2,857
Provision for Income Tax
|1,035
|652
Net Income
|$
|2,612
|$
|2,205
Basic Earnings per share
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.31
Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.35
|$
|0.31
Return on average assets
|1.22
|%
|1.09
|%
Return on average equity
|11.15
|%
|10.99
|%
Efficiency ratio
|55.79
|%
|57.72
|%
Net Interest margin
|4.00
|%
|3.75
|%
Contact:
Michael J. Dee
Chief Financial Officer
(410) 477- 5000
