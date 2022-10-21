Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2022) - Invisolve Studio announces that "She is Dangerous," a short film produced and directed by Lizzy Yang Liu, recently won the award for Best Thriller at the Hollywood Gold Awards, earning young filmmaker Yang Liu another win in a string of successes. Liu is Co-founder and CEO of the startup company Invisolve Studio.

On the film, Lizzy Yang Liu served as director, writer, producer, and editor of "She is Dangerous", a film about a boy who specializes in perfume and decides to make a "special" gift for his beloved neighbor girl. The film won the Hollywood Gold Medal for Best Suspense Film and was nominated for an Honorable Mention at the New York Film Awards.

A Yang Liu Production

As a film producer and director, Lizzy Yang Liu has written and directed several award-winning films, including A Matter of Time, World Without End, and Tessellation. Liu's productions have won many international film festivals, such as LA Shorts (Oscar, BAFTA qualified), Holly Shorts (Oscar qualified), WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival, and New York City Independent Film Festival.

About Invisolve Studio

Invisolve Studio is a multimedia creative production company specializing in producing AI visual Art, filmmaking, Sound Design, and Electronic Music. Combining AI art technology with creative content, Invisolve Studio integrates digital arts, sound design, and filmmaking in nontraditional ways. The core leadership of Invisolve Studio believes a new era of entertainment is upon us, thanks to AI. The business applies AI technology to create better visual effects, more realistic characters, and more believable dialogue. By harnessing the power of AI, filmmakers and animators can push the boundaries of what is possible.

Invisolve believes that AI will likely play an even bigger role in helping filmmakers and studios create even more amazing content.

"She Is Dangerous" Wins Best Thriller/Suspense

Winning the award for Best Thriller at the Hollywood Gold Awards, "She is Dangerous" is an integral part of Lizzy Yang Liu's short film catalog. In creating stories with a sense of closeness, she strives to build a full reality in the world she portrays. Yang Liu hopes to provide an air of ingenuity while affording an intimacy that makes short films like "She is Dangerous" truly memorable.

Director/writer/producer/editor Lizzy Yang Liu applied techniques that trademark her career, with close attention given to atmosphere, spacing, closeness, and performances in the film. "She is Dangerous," as well as being named Best Thriller at the Hollywood Gold Awards, also holds the Hollywood Gold Medal for Best Suspense Film. "She is Dangerous" is a dive into human dynamics, adulation, and nature.

Yang Liu (Lizzy Liu) is an accomplished and award-winning producer and director based in Los Angeles. Currently, she is a co-founder and CEO of a startup Invisolve Studio, producing cutting-edge creative content, including AI Visual Art, Films, and sound design & music. After Yang graduated from Emerson College with an MFA degree, she moved to Hollywood to pursue her dream in the entertainment industry. She works as a creative executive in Starlight Media Inc. (Crazy Rich Asians, Midway) in charge of the independent films department and supervises the "Stars Collective" program to support BIPOC and female filmmakers. She is now exploring and breaking the boundaries of the art and entertainment industry with her professional experiences, organizing and blending technology with all art forms of projects and services with the mindset of an innovator and entrepreneur.

To learn more, visit yangliulizzy.com or contact yangliulizzy@gmail.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141255