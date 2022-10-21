Construction Sector to Boost the Polymer Concrete Market Attain a Revenue of US$ 979.2 Mn at a CAGR of 7.7% between the Forecast Period of 2022-32 | Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

U.S. Polymer Concrete Market is projected to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 18.7% in the next decade and create an absolute dollar opportunity of around US$ 86.95 Mn. Demand for Polymer Cement Made of Vinyl Ester to Push Growth by 2032.

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global polymer concrete market is worth US$ 465 Mn as of now and slated to reach US$ 979.2 Mn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 7.7% between 2022 and 2032.





Polymer concrete comes across as a composite material using thermoplastic polymers with epoxy binder for hardening materials in construction vertical. The vital ingredients include gravel, water, and sand, which render it conducive to repair any of the concrete structures. Polymer concrete overpowers its counterparts with respect to impact strength. The prime end-users comprise industrial, municipal & residential, and commercial sectors.

An ever-increasing demand for polymer concrete in pump bases, chemical containments, waste containers, trench drains, and industrial flooring blocks is expected to take the polymer concrete market by storm going forward. This could be attributed to its ability of forming complex shapes, fast curing properties.

Polymer concrete finds its usage in an aplomb in various drainage applications. It makes way for precise finishing and precision molding, which, in turn, promulgates appropriate hydraulic flow. This ascertains exceptional rate of discharge of water from pipe. These advantages are actually expected to drive demand for polymer concrete across a multitude of applications.

At the same time, the fact that polymer concrete is costlier than its counterparts cannot be ignored. Special kinds of plastics are being used as an alternative to polymer concrete. Also, there is a visible lack of awareness regarding benefits (like less dissipation of energy) of polymer concrete, especially in the developing economies. These factors would certainly restrain the polymer concrete market in the forecast period. Future Market Insights has entailed these findings with future perspectives in its latest market study entitled 'Polymer Concrete Market'.

Key Takeaways from Polymer Concrete Market

North America holds the largest market share due to the US being subject to expansion of construction vertical. Research states that this sector alone has a headcount of 7 Mn employees. Novel bridges are being constructed in Beaver, Clinton, Clearfield.

stands second on this count and the scenario is expected to remain unchanged even going forward. The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the polymer concrete market due to construction sector witnessing a boom.

"With construction sector in its full fervor, the global polymer concrete market is bound to witness grandeur in the upcoming period", says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape

WACKER's, in January 2022 , unveiled Moscow Laboratory pertaining to cement and concrete additives. This laboratory is a part of WACKER's new-fangled Innovation Hub for cement and concrete. Its major objective is that of rendering protection to cement and concrete from moisture - during storage as well as post-application.

, unveiled Moscow Laboratory pertaining to cement and concrete additives. This laboratory is a part of WACKER's new-fangled Innovation Hub for cement and concrete. Its major objective is that of rendering protection to cement and concrete from moisture - during storage as well as post-application. Kwik Bond polyester concrete overlays do provide a 3-decade old solution, with unparalleled preservation and a 2-hour traffic return in various conditions.

polyester concrete overlays do provide a 3-decade old solution, with unparalleled preservation and a 2-hour traffic return in various conditions. Forte Composites manufactures pre-cast polymer concrete and also partners with its clientele for evaluating products made out of wood, fiberglass, or metal and identifying product improvements via usage of polymer concrete.

Dudick Inc. provides trowel applied, 3-component polymer concrete, which has been designed for diluting acids, solvents, alkali, and various other corrosive chemicals.

Braskem, in October 2019 , introduced a recycled polypropylene product comprising one-time usable polypropylene string. After being processed and tested, string does give out pellets of homopolymer polypropylene (sustainability-oriented) that could be used in industrial sector.

What does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the polymer concrete market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 - 2021 and projections for 2022 - 2032.

The research study is based on material type (polyester, vinyl ester, epoxy based, and others), by binding agent (natural resin and synthetic resin), by application (solid surface countertops, outdoor seats & benches, waste containers, pump bases, flooring blocks, chemical containments, trench drains, and others), and by end-use (industrial (energy & utilities, pulp & paper, chemicals, metallurgy, food processing, automotive, and other industrial), residential & municipal (buildings, roadways, pipes & tunnel liners, bridges, and others), and commercial (service stations, retail spaces, and other commercial establishments).

Polymer Concrete Market Outlook by Category

By Material Type:

Polyester

Vinyl Ester

Epoxy Based

Others

By Binding Agent:

Natural Resin

Synthetic Resin

By Application:

Solid Surface Countertops

Outdoor Seats & Benches

Waste Containers

Pump Bases

Flooring Blocks

Chemical Containments

Trench Drains

Others

