Samstag, 22.10.2022
Die neusten Bergbau-Nachrichten im SRC Newsletter 16-2022
WKN: A0ER7M ISIN: SE0001296542 Ticker-Symbol: OCE 
Frankfurt
21.10.22
13:38 Uhr
0,014 Euro
0,000
-2,08 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
21.10.2022 | 16:17
162 Leser



Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New convertible loan for trading, CORTUS ENERGY KV2 (518/22)

With effect from October 27, 2022, the convertible loan in Cortus Energy will
be listed on the list for STO FN convertible bonds. 

Cortus Energy AB's convertible loan has a nominal value of 1.00 SEK. The loan
has an annual interest rate of 12 percent, which is accured in the convertible
and either converted or paid out in cash at maturity. The maturity date of the
loan is April 12, 2024. Last trading day will be April 3, 2024. 

Instrument:  CORTUS ENERGY KV2
-------------------------------
ISIN code:  SE0018588626   
-------------------------------
Trading lot: 1        
-------------------------------

Conver The conversion price corresponds to 70 percent of the volume-weighted  
tible  average price of the Company's share on the Nasdaq First North Growth 
 rate:  Market during the 10 days of trading preceding each conversion period. 
     The subscription price may amount to a maximum of 0.40 SEK and a    
     minimum of 0.10 SEK. Accured interest will not be paid out during the 
     duration of the convertible loan, as it is either converted or paid out
     at maturity.                              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Conver 2022-12-01 - 2022-12-15                         
sion  2023-03-01 - 2023-03-15                         
 perio 2023-06-01 - 2023-06-16                         
ds:   2023-09-01 - 2023-09-15                         
    2023-12-01 - 2023-12-15                         
    2024-03-01 - 2024-03-15                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Tradin CE_KV2                                 
g                                        
 code:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Market STO FN Convertible Bonds                        
 Segme                                     
nt:                                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Segmen FNSE                                  
t MIC                                      
 Code:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold
Fondkommission AB on +46 8-5030 15 50.

