Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New convertible loan for trading, CORTUS ENERGY KV2 (518/22)

With effect from October 27, 2022, the convertible loan in Cortus Energy will be listed on the list for STO FN convertible bonds. Cortus Energy AB's convertible loan has a nominal value of 1.00 SEK. The loan has an annual interest rate of 12 percent, which is accured in the convertible and either converted or paid out in cash at maturity. The maturity date of the loan is April 12, 2024. Last trading day will be April 3, 2024. Instrument: CORTUS ENERGY KV2 ------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0018588626 ------------------------------- Trading lot: 1 ------------------------------- Conver The conversion price corresponds to 70 percent of the volume-weighted tible average price of the Company's share on the Nasdaq First North Growth rate: Market during the 10 days of trading preceding each conversion period. The subscription price may amount to a maximum of 0.40 SEK and a minimum of 0.10 SEK. Accured interest will not be paid out during the duration of the convertible loan, as it is either converted or paid out at maturity. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Conver 2022-12-01 - 2022-12-15 sion 2023-03-01 - 2023-03-15 perio 2023-06-01 - 2023-06-16 ds: 2023-09-01 - 2023-09-15 2023-12-01 - 2023-12-15 2024-03-01 - 2024-03-15 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tradin CE_KV2 g code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market STO FN Convertible Bonds Segme nt: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segmen FNSE t MIC Code: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +46 8-5030 15 50.