Vilnius, Lithuania--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2022) - Lithuanian startup Nikrob presents an innovative technology to minimize organic waste after sorting and produce enough bioethanol directly from organic waste. The Company performed a lot of experiments with yeast strains, enzymes, and acids to achieve the desired results.

Waste sorting is a good thing, but it does not solve the complex problem completely. A lot of unprocessed raw waste stays after the sorting process. So, a Lithuanian startup called Nikrob started developing and lab-testing an innovative technology, which permits the production of bioethanol from organic waste. The significance of it on the global industrial scale is enormous.





Nikrob underlines that only in Vilnius, there are 72+ thousand tons of garbage, which is picked up per year. The Lithuanian government has to spend around EUR 750,000 for advanced sorting services. At the same time the city has a problem that some citizens ignore this issue and prefer not to pay for such services.

According to the stats of Ilios Karuzhis, who is the Head of the Energy Department of Vilnius: "The prices for waste packaging tend to increase every year. All the expenses for placing waste containers have been covered by the structural funds of the EU. The ambitious plan is to build around 1,200 container sites for placing 2,600 waste containers to collect exclusively packaging waste. The city of Vilnius is ready to spend EUR 2,600,000 and approximately the same amount of money will be paid by the EU."

Nikrob constantly reiterates that a certain part of waste gets rotten in the landfills, and, as a result, a lot of gas and heat gets released into the atmosphere. Numerous harmful substances pollute the water, which enters the soil after rain.

R. Nikolaevas, Director of Nikrob, agrees with the motivation of European countries to find alternative sources of energy. The Company's conclusion is that 50% of CO emissions can be easily reduced by up to 10% with the help of ethanol in gasoline. Thanks to the EURO-6, people can appreciate a shortage of biofuels in the car industry.

Environmentally Friendly Way To Produce Bioethanol by Nikrob

The goal of the Nikrob (Lithuanian startup) is to produce enough bioethanol directly from organic waste. The startup presented an innovative technology, how to produce cheap BIOETHANOL from recycled organic waste, and is on the point to automate it in an industrial production process. To reach this point, the company needed 20 years of lab research and endless experimenting with enzymes, which are able to get organic compounds processed quickly. According to R. Nikolaevas, Director of Nikrob, many products contain preservatives. Their chemical composition is hard to study and enzymes have a poor effect. The team had to perform a lot of experiments with yeast strains, enzymes, and acids to achieve the desired results.

According to R. Nikolaevas, raw materials are essential for producing fuel. Nikrob CJSC has a detailed study of all the compositions of organic matter, which gets removed and buried in landfills. They are able to develop the needed yeast strain/enzyme for producing ethanol.

The Process Looks Like This:

Sorting organic waste.

Waste gets crushed and mixed with a certain amount of water.

The waste breaks down into starches/sugars thanks to special enzymes.

The final mash gets dehydrated/filtered using the rectifying equipment.

As a result, there is approximately 99,6% of ethanol, which can be used in eco-biofuel engines.

Eco-Friendly Fuel

The team of Nikrob would like to emphasize that only they produce such equipment on the market. The company has laboratory/industrial equipment only. Clients will need to purchase extra components. The project requires around EUR 250,000-300,000 investment. So, Nikrob welcomes everybody to contribute to this eco-friendly project and support talented engineers, protect the environment, and stop global warming.

As Roman says, bioethanol gets produced from recycled organic materials, so there are no taxes. The cost of production is low, so it is one of the most efficient and affordable fuels in the world's history. The price for one liter of bioethanol is only EUR 0.3. It is time to reduce pollution and logistics costs with the help of each other.

Contact Details

Address: Kalvariju st. 125, LT-08221 Vilnius, Lithuania

Phone: +370 640 22 037

Email: info@nikrob.lt

https://nikrobbioengineering.com

