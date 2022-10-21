Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2022) - EV Technology Group Ltd. (NEO: EVTG) (FSE: B96A) (OTCQB: EVTGF) ("EV Technology Group" or the "Company"), announces that it will be participating in the annual ThinkEquity Conference, held on October 26, 2022, in the Lotus Suite East of The Mandarin Oriental Hotel, New York. EV Technology Group's mission is to electrify iconic driving experiences by investing in beloved automotive brands and helping them to transition to the electric era, such as MOKE International Limited ("MIL"). EV Technology Group's shares are listed on both the OTCQB Exchange (OTCQB: EVTGF), Canadian NEO Exchange (NEO: EVTG) and the Frankfurt Exchange (FSE: B96A). Speaking at the conference will be Wouter Witvoet, CEO and Founder of EV Technology Group., will be participating in The ThinkEquity Conference, which will take place on October 26, 2022 at The Mandarin Oriental Hotel in New York.

Wouter Witvoet will be presenting on October 26th. Interested parties can register to attend here. Members of the EV Technology Group management will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

About EV Technology Group

EV Technology Group was founded in 2021 with the vision to electrify iconic brands - and the mission to redefine the joy of motoring for the electric age. By acquiring iconic brands and bringing beloved motoring experiences to the electric age, EV Technology Group is driving the EV revolution forward. Backed by a diversified team of passionate entrepreneurs, engineers and driving enthusiasts, EV Technology Group creates value for its customers by owning the total customer experience - acquiring and partnering with iconic brands with significant growth potential in unique markets, and controlling end-to-end capabilities. To learn more visit: https://evtgroup.com/.

About The ThinkEquity Conference

The ThinkEquity Conference will gather industry insiders, investors and leading executives from around the world on October 26th in New York. Attendees can expect a full day of company presentations, panel discussions, one-on-one investor meetings and more.

Featured sectors include AI/Big data technology, Biotechnology, EV/EV Infrastructure, Metals & Mining and Oil & Gas.

To register to attend The ThinkEquity Conference, please follow this link.

