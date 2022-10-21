Japan's Penta-Ocean has opened a new factory powered by a 670 kW PV system and fuel cells. Plug Power, meanwhile, has revealed that it will provide fuel cells, hydrogen storage, and fueling infrastructure to FreezPak Logistics.Penta-Ocean has revealed that it has completed the construction of its new factory in Muroran, Japan. The construction contractor said the new facility is 100% powered by a 670 kW rooftop PV array and hydrogen fuel cells. The hydrogen is provided either by external suppliers or via a 30 kW electrolyzer energized by excess solar. The hydrogen is stored in two 900 Nm3 tanks. ...

