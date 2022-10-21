Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Mit der Doppelspitze zum Erfolg!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.10.2022 | 17:28
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SUMMIT ONE VANDERBILT CELEBRATES FIRST ANNIVERSARY WITH NEW IMAGINATIVE GLOBAL BRAND CAMPAIGN LAUNCH

SUMMIT One Vanderbilt's "It Felt Like…" Campaign, Directed by Warren Fu, Cinematically Brings to
Life Unscripted Testimonials Overheard From Visitors Experiencing NYC's Most Immersive Destination

To Announce the Campaign and Give Back on Their Anniversary, SUMMIT One Vanderbilt Will Have
Taxis Designed with Reflective Balloons Driving Around Midtown Manhattan This Weekend. Those Lucky
Enough to Hail One Will Receive Free Rides and Tickets to SUMMIT.

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, SUMMIT One Vanderbilt celebrates its First Anniversary by launching its new global brand campaign, "It felt like…" directed by Warren Fu working alongside creative agency C47. The campaign evokes emotions by showing the reasons why the destination is much more than an "observation deck." SUMMIT is a fully multisensory experience spanning three immersive floors.