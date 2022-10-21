TrueFacet is a leading digital luxury marketplace with a modern retail experience

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2022) - TrueFacet, the online marketplace for pre-owned luxury jewelry and watches, has announced a number of changes. The company has been acquired by a new CEO and management team who have plans to expand the company's operations. This includes the launch of a new iOS app, handbag category, cryptocurrency checkout features and blockchain authentication technology and services. Under the vision of its new CEO and management team, TrueFacet is poised for growth in 2022 and beyond.





TrueFacet Company Logo



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8535/141332_31483ff4747e1a5a_001full.jpg

TrueFacet is a leading digital luxury marketplace, offering shoppers access to the most coveted designer jewelry and watches. The company was founded in 2014 and acquired by a leading luxury retailer in 2020. TrueFacet is dedicated to providing a trusted shopping experience with a rigorous authentication and valuation process for all items sold on the platform. Shoppers can also enjoy concierge service and rich editorial content. TrueFacet is the destination for the next generation of affluent and tech-savvy shoppers looking for a modern luxury retail experience.

Now, in addition to jewelry and watches, shoppers can find their favorite high-end handbag brands like LV, Gucci and more. With this expansion, TrueFacet continues to set the standard for luxury shopping experiences through its carefully curated selection of pre-owned handbags.

TrueFacet is always striving to provide its customers with the best possible experience. This includes offering a wide selection of products and ensuring that transactions are safe and secure. To this end, they have partnered with Bitpay to offer crypto checkout options. This allows customers to pay with Bitcoin, Ethereum, or other popular cryptocurrencies. In addition, they are currently developing enhanced authentication processes that make use of blockchain technologies. This will help to prevent fraud and protect customer information.

These efforts are further exemplified in their sleek new IOS app, which was designed with simplicity and functionality in mind. The app provides a streamlined way to browse and buy pre-owned luxury jewelry and watches on the go.





Raj Seecharran, CEO at TrueFacet



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8535/141332_31483ff4747e1a5a_002full.jpg

Raj Seecharran, the CEO and co-owner of TrueFacet, is a technologist who has worked with e-commerce platforms, jewelry retailers, wholesalers, and investment banking technologies for over 15 years. Prior to his work with TrueFacet, he was involved with many startups within the jewelry industry. His passion for jewelry and watches led him to acquire TrueFacet and become its CEO. Seecharran is dedicated to ensuring excellence and sustainability across all business functions of TrueFacet. He is also a board member of directors and works closely with Lawrence Levinson, the company's General Counsel. Together, they are committed to making TrueFacet the premier destination for luxury watches and jewelry.

TrueFacet's mission is to make luxury accessible to everyone. The company offers a curated selection of new and pre-owned jewelry, watches, and other luxury items from top designers, including rare and vintage collectibles. All items are verified for authenticity by TrueFacet's team of experts. TrueFacet also provides free shipping and returns on its more than 70,000 items, as well as a 7-day money-back guarantee.

The company solves the key disconnects common in today's market by connecting buyers wanting authentic, reasonably priced products with sellers. TrueFacet has a number of unique advantages, including rapid, at-scale supply processing with high accuracy and low costs in addition to service, repair, and extended warranties with a dedicated service team.

With an average price of $5,500 per item, TrueFacet offers a growing collection of jewelry valued collectively at over $200 million. Already boasting world-class brands like Rolex, Cartier and Omega, TrueFacet recently began partnering directly with brands like Fendi Timepieces, Raymond Weil and Versace to carry their new and certified pre-owned timepieces with the original manufacturer warranty.

"The expansion into handbags is a natural progression for TrueFacet as we continue to grow and provide our customers with the best possible shopping experience. Our new iOS app makes it easy for shoppers to buy luxury items on the go, and our crypto checkout options make it easy for them to pay with Bitcoin or Ethereum," Seecharran said. "We are committed to providing a safe and secure shopping experience for our customers, and we will continue to use blockchain technologies to prevent fraud and protect their information."

For more information, visit truefacet.com

About TrueFacet

TrueFacet is the modern alternative for buying jewelry and watches. The online marketplace is rooted in trust and transparency. By integrating multiple points of expertise and relationships to ensure quality, TrueFacet offers a comprehensive suite of services that makes buying easy. The company's diverse experts thoroughly vet sellers to ensure they uphold the highest quality and integrity. They are constantly finding new ways to provide authentic jewelry at the best value. TrueFacet has official partnerships with several brands to offer new jewelry and watches from the Brand Boutique.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Name: Raj Seecharran

Title: CEO

Company Name: TrueFacet

Email: raj@truefacet.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141332