Germany's Paxos is currently testing the solar tile in a testing facility connected to an air heat pump. The panel can provide heat and electricity at the same time, while also improving the heat pump's coefficient of performance by around 25%.From pv magazine Germany Germany's Paxos has partnered with the TH Köln University of Applied Sciences to develop a solar roof tile that could be used to generate electricity and heat at the same time. The photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) tile's appearance barely differs from conventional roof tiles, which could make them attractive for homeowners. Paxos and ...

