DJ Softonic: Apps to help users save energy and money on bills

Softonic Softonic: Apps to help users save energy and money on bills 21-Oct-2022 / 17:40 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Apps to help users save energy and money on bills

As today, 21st of October, is World Energy Efficiency Day, Softonic launches a series of apps to help reduce energy consumption

Barcelona

Far from being just a trend anymore, energy efficiency is now a priority for the Europeans So much so that the top 5 most energy-efficient countries in the world in 2022 according to the ACEE were all European, with France in first place, the UK in second. Aside from saving on electricity bills in light of the energy crisis, people are increasingly aware of their impact on the planet and concerned about improving their footprint.

Although smart-home apps can vary significantly in their functionalities, most energy-saving apps enable users to better control energy usage by tracking consumption, monitoring waste, and notifying homeowners of potential energy-saving opportunities.

To help our users take control of their energy consumption, we've gathered a list of Softonic's most recommended energy-saving apps:

-- Energy Cost Calculator: enables users to calculate their energy usage and cost per day, week, month andyear and share results to social media or messaging apps.

-- https://energy-cost-calculator.en.softonic.com/android

-- Meter Readings: makes it easier for homeowners to monitor their household utility meters and calculatesenergy usage, costs and savings in easy-to-understand graphs.

https://meter-readings.en.softonic.com/iphone

-- JouleBug: helps people adopt more sustainable daily habits by offering tips or actions and the option totrack your impact. The app also has a feed where users can share how they're making a difference, join localcommunities for sustainability news and get access to local challenges.

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/joulebug/id391199306

-- Greenely: an energy management app that allows users to keep track of their consumption and compare itwith similar homes, set alerts for when costs and usage increase and suggests ways to reduce energy usage.

https://greenely-save-energy.en.softonic.com/android

Given the current climate and energy crisis, Governments across Europe are adopting measures to help people monitor and reduce their energy and gas consumption. With consumer electricity prices in the EU increasing by 35% from 2021 to 2022, homeowners must do all they can to save in the upcoming months and years.

Softonic, the world's leading application and software destination, is committed to helping its users address the current energy crisis and make better choices for our planet. Together, we can help make the world more sustainable and energy efficient.

Contact Details

Maria Garat - - 0034647559155 - press.softonic@ext.softonic.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1469709 21-Oct-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1469709&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 21, 2022 11:40 ET (15:40 GMT)