Corey Feldman/Truth 22 Productions: Corey Feldman's Latest Single "Without U" Debuts at Number 26 on Billboard Chart And He Reunites With Stand By Me Co-Star Just Ahead of Tour

Actor/Musician Corey Feldman will appear on "The Talk" and reunite with his "Stand By Me" co-star for a Special Performance Before Heading Back on the Road

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2022 / Following the success of his Love ReTours, iconic actor/musician Corey Feldman will be kicking off Phase 2 of the tour on October 29 at the Wildcatter Saloon in Katy, Texas. Additional stops include New Orleans at the House of Blues in the French Quarter, The Hard Rock Café in Iowa and Northern Pacific states including Oregon and Washington.

Corey's latest single "Without U" just premiered at number 26 on Billboard's Top 40 Adult Contemporary Chart, marking Feldman's highest debut position to date. Additionally, this is Feldman's third Billboard Top 40 record.

Before heading back on the road, Corey and his band appeared on The Talk, which will air today, Friday, October 21st on CBS. Feldman reunited with his friend and former co-star for an iconic performance that Stand By Me fans will love.

Below please find complete list of Corey Feldman's Love ReTours dates. For ticket information, special packages, meet and greet information, merchandise and additional updates: https://coreyfeldman.net/.

COREY FELDMAN TOUR DATES:

10.25.22 TO 10-28.22 THE SANDS FESTIVAL CANCUN, MEXICO

10.29.22 WILDCATTER SALOON KATY, TX

10.30.22 HOUSE OF BLUES PARISH ROOM NEW ORLEANS, LA

10.31.22 AMPLIFIED LIVE DALLAS, TX

11.02.22 REGALIA RESORT LAKE OZARK, MO

11.03.22 STABLE MUSIC HALL BLOOMINGTON, IL

11.04.22 VIXEN THEATER MCHENRY, IL

11.05.22 ANTHEM @ HARD ROCK CASINO SIOUX CITY, IA

11.06.22 BIGS BAR SIOUX FALLS, SD

11.10.22 EL CORAZON SEATTLE, WA

11.11.22 BOSSANOVA BALLROOM PORTLAND, OR

11.12.22 RETRO JUNKIES WALNUT CREEK, CA

11.13.22 HOUSE OF BLUES PARISH ROOM ANAHIEM, CA

About Corey Feldman

Corey Feldman began his career at the age of three, starring in a Clio Award-winning McDonald's commercial and hasn't stopped working since. Corey has been a mainstay in the industry, Corey has now appeared in over 100 films. In 1979, he landed his first leading role in The Bad News Bears and made his big screen debut in Time After Time. Since then, Corey has gained recognition for his work as the voice of Young Copper in Disney's The Fox and the Hound, and as Tommy Jarvis in the Friday the 13th franchise. This led to Corey's appearance in a series of Blockbuster hits, including, Gremlins, The Goonies, Stand By Me, and The Lost Boys-- for which he received a Young Artist Award.

Other notable roles include the voice of Donatello in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and appearances in The 'Burbs and Maverick. He has become a full-time producer, producing sequels to The Lost Boys for Warner Bros, as well as a cannon of other films and TV shows such as A&E's The Two Coreys, and more recently, he served as executive producer for the Lifetime Network's A tale of 2 Coreys. Corey both produced and starred in his newest feature film, Corbin Nash. Corey has spent time touring with his band, completing eighty shows in a mostly sold out US tour, and he recently had his first Top 40 Billboard hit single off his latest solo album.

In addition to his impressive background in entertainment, Corey is also a NY Times best-selling author for his 2013 autobiography Coreyography. Corey also serves as National Ambassador for CHILD USA, helping to bring awareness to the campaign for statute of limitation reform for victims of child sexual abuse. For more information visit https://coreyfeldman.net/

