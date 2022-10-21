Hong Kong SAR, China--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2022) - The StretchMinder app that makes it possible for users to schedule and take mini exercise breaks is now available on Android. Previously, the app was available only on the Apple App Store for iOS. The launch of the app on Android will help expand its availability to a wider customer base across the globe and broaden its market size.

The StretchMinder app was developed by its founder, Calvin Cheng with the goal of helping people make short bursts of exercise a part of their daily lifestyle through what the company refers to as "exercise snacks." The app has a wide ranging library of self-paced stretching and breathing exercises to help users boost their energy levels and relieve stress. All the exercises can be performed at their desks without the use of special equipment.

The launch of StretchMinder on Android will help current users share the benefits of this app with like minded friends who are keen to break out of a sedentary lifestyle, but only have Android devices.

With bite-sized exercise routines that don't require equipment, StretchMinder makes it a lot easier for users to integrate exercise into their daily lives.

Commenting on his ambitious plans for StretchMinder, Calvin Cheng, Founder of StretchMinder said, "Most of our clients are currently based in the US. The launch of StretchMinder on Android will play a key role in our plans to expand into markets like Canada, UK and Australia. Now that we are available on both the iOS and Android app store, we can benefit more from word of mouth publicity. It is now possible for our customers to easily share the benefits of the app with friends and family. The lack of access to Android users was hampering our growth. We are hoping to address this gap through our launch. We are working on a social-feature so that users can take breaks together. They can form support groups in order to encourage each other to move more. Our long-term goal is to become available on all platforms and devices like smartwatches and desktop devices. There are no limits to technology as it is evolving all the time."

About StretchMinder:

The StretchMinder app helps people listen to their bodies and follow an effective exercise routine. Use of the app can offset the effects of a sedentary lifestyle, reduce stress and remind people to take breaks to recharge even when they are busy with work. It takes the hard work out of planning an exercise routine so that people can focus on what is important. The mindfulness component helps relieve stress and avoid burnout. The timed breaks make it easier to customize the exercise routines to fit into work schedules and track progress.

