Fishers, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2022) - Dr. Tarek Kteleh, CEO of Rheumatology of Central Indiana, has launched his book, "The Six Pillars of Advocacy: Embrace Your Cause and Transform lives" for aspiring advocates of change across the globe. The goal of the book is to educate people about the importance of advocacy and provide a blueprint for them to successfully advocate for causes they believe in - thereby transforming the lives of others.

The six pillars of advocacy highlighted in this book are the noble cause, networking, education, fundraising, establishing an organization and using advocacy tools. In this book, the author thoroughly explains how these pillars work and provides a framework that readers can replicate to propel impactful change in the global areas of concern that resonate with them.

Noble cause - the first pillar, entails going beyond just self-interest to identify potent societal issues that need to be tackled, and the book provides guidelines to achieving this. It equips readers with the correct strategy for networking that enables them to interact with people that share similar interests, with the aim of inspiring them in their cause. The education pillar portrays how members of the community, policymakers and other influential people can be enlightened about the cause and the importance of advocating for it.

Fundraising is also a vital pillar which Dr. Tarek addresses in detail as it's an integral part of every movement. A lot of activities require funding from transportation, to publicity, establishing the organization, hiring professionals and other logistics. He explains the importance of setting up an official organization and how to go about it, as well as suggesting the right advocacy tools to use for promoting one's cause.

Commenting on this book, Dr. Tarek Kteleh, Author of The Six pillars of Advocacy said, "If you feel powerless to change the status quo; If you think you are no match for the special interests embedded in the Government; and you feel that you have lost the battle before you have ever begun, this is the right book for you. I'm here to tell you none of that is true. I know this because my community and I have been able to rise against those challenges. Working through multiple levels of the American political system, we have successfully worked with many people, from war criminals to profit-driven corporations, and come out ahead."

The Six Pillars of Advocacy: Embrace Your Cause and Transform lives was written by Dr. Tarek Kteleh. It was also authored in collaboration with Garrett Sutton for the preface section. The book is available in digital print and paperback across all major book shops worldwide. The book is successfully gaining momentum across the USA and has been highly rated since it was published.

