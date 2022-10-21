New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2022) - DirectMed Parts & Service ("DirectMed"), a medical imaging parts, systems, and service company, and portfolio company NMS Capital ("NMS"), announces their acquisition of ScanMed, LLC ("ScanMed" or the "Company"), an expert in MRI coil design, manufacture, and repair. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Both ScanMed and DirectMed are certified and compliant with ISO 13485:2016, the quality management system that meets the most rigorous regulations for the medical device marketplace. The partnership between these companies was facilitated by Jahani and Associates, who served as ScanMed's sell-side advisor, and Greenberg Traurig, who provided legal advice to DirectMed concerning this partnership.

"For over 10 years, ScanMed has been our go-to vendor for the most complicated MRI coil repairs. All of us at DirectMed are delighted to partner with Dr. Jones and his highly capable staff. There will be no immediate changes to the ScanMed brand, the Omaha operation, or their commitment to their entire client base," Brad de Koning, President & CEO of DirectMed stated.

Under the leadership of Dr. Randall Jones, founder, and CEO of ScanMed, his team has been awarded 12 design patents and developed numerous trade secrets, enabling ScanMed to be the foremost MRI depot-level coil repair partner for healthcare networks, independent service organizations, and diagnostic imaging parts, suppliers.

"Combining DirectMed's leading parts inventory, financial resources, and global distribution with ScanMed's MRI coil products and repair services produces wins all around for our companies and clients. Our strategic plan included building ScanMed's MRI coil distribution and repair footprint in Europe. With DirectMed's Danish subsidiary, LBN Medical, that vision will now come true - thus bringing the best of the U.S. to Europe," Dr. Randall Jones stated.

Tanner LoRusso, VP of Sales for DirectMed, added, "Partnering with ScanMed greatly expands our MRI coil repair capabilities. Moreover, this partnership will materially expand our technical support capabilities for our customers. ScanMed directly supports our mission to extend the life of medical imaging equipment to improve access, reduce waste, and lower healthcare costs."

Reflecting on this new alliance, David Peterson, Managing Director at NMS, stated, "This partnership not only adds significant customer and geographic coverage but also depth in technical knowledge. Dr. Jones was one of the first individuals we reached out to following our investment in DirectMed, and we are very excited to be partnering with the ScanMed team. NMS and DirectMed look forward to continuing to pursue opportunistic partnerships to accelerate our growth."

About ScanMed

ScanMed was founded in 2004 by Dr. Randall Jones, an industry innovator with a doctorate in electrical engineering, and 30 years of experience in medical imaging. The company is based in Omaha, Nebraska. It's a comprehensive OEM-certified MRI coil company with a proven track record of designing and repairing thousands of different MRI coils for many large brands. The company's proprietary coils include the Procure prostate coil, pediatric blanket and brain coils, spine, vascular, and several extremity coils. For additional information on ScanMed, please visit the firm's website at scanmed.com.

About DirectMed

DirectMed Parts & Service is the largest independent diagnostic imaging parts supplier specializing in MRI and CT machines with over 60,000 parts in stock. An ISO 13485-certified company, DirectMed repairs, supports and sells parts to healthcare networks, imaging centers, and independent service organizations ("ISOs") around the world. For additional information on DirectMed, please visit the firm's website at directmedparts.com.

About NMS Capital

Founded in 2010, NMS Capital is an experienced private equity firm managing assets in excess of $1.4 billion. Since its inception, NMS has partnered with management teams in over 100 investments and follow-on acquisitions across defined investment themes within the Business Services and Healthcare Services industries. The firm's principal strategy is to create long-term value by providing strategic and operational resources to growth-oriented companies led by founders or experienced management teams. NMS has a track record of successfully building industry-leading lower middle market companies in defensible and scalable end markets by accelerating organic and acquisition-driven growth. For additional information on NMS, please visit the firm's website at nms-capital.com.

About Jahani and Associates

Jahani and Associates is an independent advisory firm that provides services exclusively for growth. It serves the middle and lower middle market and is a global leader in the cross border category. The firm has served hundreds of clients. The firm has offices in New York City, Abu Dhabi, and Singapore. The firm is a global leader in cross border investment banking. For additional information on Jahani and Associates, please visit the firm's website at jahaniandassociates.com.

