No-code website-building platform Dorik recently launched its white-label website-building feature and announced its pre-seed funding update.

Sylhet, Bangladesh--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2022) - Dorik, a no-code platform that enables anyone to build and launch their websites without code, has announced the launch of its new white-label website-building platform. The platform is designed to help agencies and professionals build websites for their clients with no coding required. The platform offers a wide range of features and templates that can be customized to fit each client's needs. Agencies and professionals can brand the platform with their logo and color scheme.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8621/141124_27375160549c1bf8_001full.jpg

In addition, The company has also announced the closure of a pre-seed round of funding from US-based investors. Dorik was the number 1 product of the week on Product Hunt.



The Co-founder of Dorik, Mizanur Rahman, expressed his views about his company's latest development by stating,



"Our goal is to make it easy for anyone to create a stunning website in minutes without learning complex platforms. Combining flexibility, ease of use, and affordability is our mission."



"Since launching Dorik, we've seen it grow into one of the top website builders on the market," adds Mizanur. "It's been an amazing experience watching thousands of people use our platform to build beautiful websites."

Dorik lets anyone build dynamic websites like blogs, job boards, portfolios, directories, and more without touching a line of code. Dorik has built-in features like membership, team collaboration, and native SEO to build content-rich websites. Dorik also provides reliable AWS Hosting and Global CDN to serve the websites faster.

Dorik focuses on the expansion of No-Code. The last several years have seen a rise in the term "No-Code." Dorik is on a mission to provide agencies and professionals with no-code solutions that will allow them to take their businesses to the next level.

About the Company:

Dorik is an all-in-one website-building platform that makes it easy for anyone to create a beautiful website in minutes without any design or coding experience. Dorik is flexible, easy-to-use, and one of the most affordable website building platforms.

Please visit the following links to stay tuned for further updates about Dorik:

Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn

Media Contact:

Business Name: Dorik

Company Contact: Mizanur Rahman

Company Email: company@dorik.com

Website: https://dorik.com

City: Sylhet

Country: Bangladesh

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141124