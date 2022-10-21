Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 21 octobre/October 2022) - The common shares of Atco Mining Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Atco Mining Inc. is a Canadian broad-based mineral exploration and development company. Atco is currently focused on its principal mineral property, being the May Lake Mineral property, comprised of two mineral claims with a combined area of 7451.45 hectares, located in the province of Saskatchewan.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires d'Atco Mining Inc. ont été approuvées pour être inscrites au CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Atco Mining Inc. est une société canadienne d'exploration et de développement minier à large assise. Atco se concentre actuellement sur sa principale propriété minière, soit la propriété May Lake Mineral, composée de deux concessions minières d'une superficie combinée de 7 451,45 hectares, situées dans la province de la Saskatchewan.

Issuer/Émetteur: Atco Mining Inc. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): ATCM Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 25 500 001 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 900 000 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 046797 10 6 ISIN: CA 046797 10 6 9 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 IPO Price/Prix: $0.10/0,10$ Agent: PI Financial Corp. Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: Le 24 octobre/October 2022 Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 25 octobre/October 2022 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: Le 31 décembre/December Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Odyssey Trust Company

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for ATCM. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.