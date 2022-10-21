Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 21, 2022) - Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) (the "Company" or "Golden Independence") announces that subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange, it intends to consolidate its issued share capital on the basis of one (1) new common share without par value for every 15 existing common shares without par value (the "Share Consolidation"). No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Share Consolidation and any fractional shares arising upon the Share Consolidation comprising less than one-half of one share will be deemed to have been tendered by the shareholder to the Company by way of gift and for cancellation and returned to the authorized but unissued share structure of the Company and any fractional shares arising upon the Share Consolidation comprising greater than or equal to one-half of one share will be converted into one whole share.

The Company's name and trading symbol will remain the same.

About Golden Independence Mining Corp.

Golden Independence Mining Corp. is a development company currently focused on the advanced-stage Independence project located adjacent to Nevada Gold Mine's Phoenix-Fortitude mine in the Battle Mountain-Cortez Trend of Nevada. The Independence project hosts an M&I resource of 334,300 ounces of gold and an Inferred resource of 847,000 ounces of gold with a substantial silver credit. A 2021 Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) outlined a low-cost heap leach operation focusing on the near-surface resource with total production of 195,443 ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of US$1,078 per ounce of gold.

