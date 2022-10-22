Skal International Accepts Historical Transformation

MALAGA, Spain, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 400 participants and 45 countries represented, Skål International closed its 2022 World Congress and finalized elections for 2023 while also approving the new governance model, which will bring transformation to Skal International after 88 years.





Skål International has closed its 2022 World Congress in Opatija, Croatia on 17 October 2022 with a Gala Dinner held at the Crystal Ballroom of the Hotel Kvaerner Opatija.

World President Burcin Turkkan welcomed over 400 Skålleagues and local authorities as she expressed with great satisfaction that "The tourism industry is coming back with robust enthusiasm" as the in-person gathering was held successfully after two years of travel restrictions.

Among the highlights announced by President Turkkan at the Gala were the results of the elections held during the congress for the 2023 Executive Board:

President Elect: Juan Steta , from Mexico

, from Senior Vice President: Annette Cardenas , from Panama

, from Vice President: Denise Scrafton , from Australia

, from Director: Marja Eela-Kaskinen , from Finland

, from Director: Andres Hayes , from United States

, from Director: Mohan NSN , from India

, from Auditor: Katica Hauptfeld , from Croatia

, from Deputy Auditor: Denis Smith , from Canada

A new Governance Plan proposed for the organization also was approved which culminates successfully and paves the way to begin the transition to a new era for the largest tourism organization.

"I will be your transformational leader" were the words expressed by President Turkkan at the beginning of her mandate as she presented her plans for 2022.

After announcing the results President Turkkan expressed this in a short message to the delegates: "The membership has spoken - Our members have again shown that they are ready for radical change to meet the new world. We are members of thechangeables and we know that change is not a force to be feared but an opportunity to be seized."

President Burcin continued her speech as follows; "Our organization stands on the cusp of positive evolution and we are excited about the future of our organization as we know that highly successful people are willing to be uncomfortable in the interest of growth. In response to JFK's famous quote "if not us who, and if not now, when?", the membership gave the positive affirmation and spoke out loud saying it is us and it is now! Our members have accepted that the future is now, and the change is here. Now more than ever it is time to unite, work together to use this change decision as an opportunity to revitalize our organization and make an open in public call for the next generation industry decision makers who are now already in the reigns, to join Skål International, embrace amical and work with us in shaping the next 90 years of our organization working together so we / Skål International can continue to lead as the largest travel and tourism association of the world.

Thank you for your confidence in our new Governance Proposal. I am looking forward to sharing a bright and exciting future with you all" ended President Turkkan.

Skål International is an advocate of global tourism, focused on its benefits--happiness, good health, friendship, and long life. Founded in 1934, Skål International is the only organization of tourism professionals worldwide promoting global Tourism and friendship, uniting all sectors of the Tourism industry. For more information, please visit www.skal.org.

