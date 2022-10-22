Bouge Villas is Creating a Customizable Luxury Experience for Those in the Short Term Rental Market; Find Out More Below

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2022 / Short term rentals are a dynamic industry that is causing a wave in the real estate industry. It has become a new way to find the comfort of a home no matter where you are in the world. Whether it is a small apartment with few amenities or a full house to yourself, short term rentals are beginning to replace hotels for many people.

One of these short term rentals offering luxury stays is Bouge Villas in Florida. Bouge Villas provides custom designed luxury villas to their clients with all sorts of luxury amenities that can be swapped in or out and tailored to meet every individual need. Having something for everyone is their main goal and they offer prices for their villas ranging from 500 dollars a night in Florida to 3500 dollars a night in the Hamptons.

The idea for Bouge Villas really came to fruition at the height of the pandemic when much of the real estate market was in shambles. There was a massive demand for different types of housing that allowed people to cook and clean themselves.

Additionally, Bouge Villas was created to make luxury accessible to others in high volume vacation spots like Miami and the Hamptons. In places like Miami, to get the kind of luxury that Bouge Villas provides, you often have to pay over 1000 dollars a night. Bouge Villas has different locations that can exceed that amount, but the idea is to bring luxury to every price point, which is why they offer a customizable luxury experience.

Their business was not without challenges. Like the rest of the real estate industry, Bouge Villas knew how important it was to have a good location for each of their properties and that some places have more traffic than others. Additionally, they were striving to meet the needs of each and every customer in a time when many places and businesses were shut down.

However, the company succeeded despite all of that much due to the hard work of their CEO, Hassan Chowdhury. What makes Hassan unique is that he is willing to continue learning and growing and does not see himself as an all knowing business extraordinaire.

"I am not a business expert, I still have a lot to learn, understand and grow. I really care about my client satisfaction when it comes to hospitality related business doesn't matter if you're going to a vip nightclub in the city, renting a luxury short term villa or chartering a private jet for your comfort, I always make sure that our clients get the best service possible and that's what makes my business more successful than others in the market," Hassan states.

Bouge Villas is looking to continue expanding into new places. Bouge Villas is a short term housing business based out of Miami, Florida. To find out more about their business, follow them on instagram here and check out their website here .

About Bouge Villas

