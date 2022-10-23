As the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) issues new guidance on the revised Safeguards Rule, 2Secure Corp launches a new compliance service for car dealerships.

Ocean Township, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2022) - With the December 9th, 2022, deadline to implement the Safeguards Rule fast approaching, 2Secure Corp has announced a new service to help Connecticut car dealerships comply with the latest amendments.

FTC Safeguards Rule Compliance For CT Car Dealerships Launched By 2Secure Corp

Designed in response to the latest revisions to the Rule, 2Secure's new service helps auto dealers address the technical and procedural cybersecurity issues and avoid the high costs of non-compliance - on average estimated at $14.8 million for business disruption, loss of productivity, and revenue, and fines and penalties. Additionally, the service protects car dealerships from security breaches, criminal acts against customers, reputation damage, and other risks.

"By now, everyone should be aware of the fact that the Federal Trade Commission has issued some fairly complicated amendments to its Safeguards Rule," explained Yigal Behar, 2Secure Corp CEO. "All these steps must be in place by December 9th, 2022, and that leaves very little time for affected individuals to get the work done," he added.

As part of the new service, 2Secure helps auto dealers comply with all requirements, which include, in the first instance, the appointment of a Qualified Individual - a cybersecurity expert who will carry out and supervise the business' information security program.

Along with providing a dedicated cybersecurity expert, 2Secure will implement safeguards designed to manage risks, as required under the revised Rule. This includes reviewing and managing access control, encrypting data where it resides and during transit, and assessing in-house and third-party apps.

Further, 2Secure's new FTC compliance service includes developing incident response plans and reporting to the board of directors - both mandatory to stay in compliance with the Rule. "Each dealer must have a formal written incident response plan which identifies the personnel on the response team, as well as what their approach will be to resolving incidents," says Yigal Behar.

As the appointed Qualified Individual, the firm will deliver annual reports to the auto dealership's board of directors or senior management, covering the status of the company's information security protocols.

With the latest announcement, 2Secure is helping Connecticut auto dealers develop security procedures that will provide adequate protection of personal and consumer data and ensure FTC compliance. Led by cybersecurity expert Yigal Behar, 2Secure Corp was founded with the mission to provide a full suite of cybersecurity solutions to small businesses.

Interested parties can find out more at https://www.2secure.biz/ftc-safeguards-financial-institutions-rule

