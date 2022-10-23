Hören:https://boersenradio.at/page/podcast/3492 Welcome to "Austrian Stocks in English - presented by Palfinger", the new and weekly english spoken Summary for the Austrian Stock Market, positioned every Sunday in the mostly german languaged Podcast " Christian Drastil - Wiener Börse, Sport Musik und Mehr" . My Name is Christian and I will be later on joined by the absolutely smart Allison. In Week 42 ATX TR went slightly up, but remains with a year to date minus of 25 percent clearly under 6000 points. Three stocks went up more than ten percent: Rosenbauer with 13,1% in front of Semperit 12,22% and Palfinger 11,22%. And the last four of our 13th Stock Market Tournament are four former Champions: Do&Co defeated in the Round of the last 8 Uniqa, Mayr Melnhof def ....

