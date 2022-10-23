Wienerberger: Wienerberger is significantly expanding and transforming its roofing capability in the UK to further increase its exposure to the growing UK renovation market. These investments, designed to deliver organic growth from an increasingly efficient cost base will bring a welcomed increase in UK production capacity, whilst also implementing technological solutions to deliver on the decarbonisation element of Wienerberger's ambitious sustainability roadmap. The facilities will combine new production technologies, helping to minimise the CO2 footprint from manufacture and will deliver additional new products that further lower CO2 emissions per square metre of installed roof.Wienerberger: weekly performance: 1.03% (From the 21st Austria weekly ...

