Wienerberger: Wienerberger acquires energy and water management solutions provider Wideco Sweden AB. With the acquisition of Wideco, a Swedish based technology company, Wienerberger Group is taking a further step into rapidly and consistently enhancing its Smart Solution offerings. Given Wideco's expertise in developing innovative Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, Wienerberger will be able to offer enhanced Smart Solutions, enabling customers to increase their operational safety such as measuring, localizing, and preventing leaks in district heating pipelines. Wideco's offering includes full solutions, covering sensor devices, IoT sensors, data communication and a user-friendly real-time web monitoring platform.

