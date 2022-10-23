UBM: Following gold in the initial assessment last year, UBM Development has now been awarded platinum by EcoVadis, the highest rating awarded by EcoVadis. This puts UBM in the top one percent of all 100,000 companies assessed by EcoVadis worldwide. The assessment covers the four most important topics in the area of sustainability on the basis of 21 indicators: environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. In all four categories, UBM Development performs well above the industry average - not least due to the consequent implementation of the ambitious goals and measures, which are also communicated extensively and transparently in the ESG report. "For us, sustainability is not only anchored in the group strategy green. smart. and more. but ...

