Critical incident at Brucejack mine

Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2022) - Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX: NCM) (TSX: NCM) (PNGX: NCM) (Newcrest) regrets to advise that a team member from its mining and development contractor, Procon, was involved in a critical incident at the Brucejack mine in British Columbia, Canada, on Saturday 22 October 2022. The Brucejack mine rescue team is in the process of determining safe entry into the incident location.

Newcrest's focus is on providing support to all those impacted during this distressing time. There is nothing more important than the safety and wellbeing of those who work at Newcrest.

An investigation into the isolated incident is currently underway and Newcrest is working closely with Procon and the relevant authorities. There is no ongoing threat to the safety or physical wellbeing of the Brucejack team.

All mining and processing operations at Brucejack have been suspended until further notice.

