Montag, 24.10.2022
Die neusten Bergbau-Nachrichten im SRC Newsletter 16-2022
WKN: 851908 ISIN: NO0005052605 NORSK HYDRO ASA 
Tradegate
24.10.22
08:00 Uhr
6,046 Euro
-0,022
-0,36 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,9986,05208:22
6,0126,06008:22
24.10.2022 | 08:05
Norsk Hydro: Status share buyback program

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back program for Norsk Hydro ASA.

Announcement date of the share buyback program: September 23, 2022

End date of the share buyback program: March 29, 2023

Overview of transactions:

Date Aggregate daily volume (no. of shares) Average price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK)
17.10.2022163 00060.979 938 077
18.10.2022155 00062.029 612 372
19.10.2022170 00060.4610 278 642
20.10.2022167 00059.809 986 750
21.10.2022160 00060.879 738 912
Previous transactions 2 503 000
Total transaction under the program3 318 00059.77198 324 782

Prior to the share buyback program Norsk Hydro ASA owned a total of 16 452 403 own shares. Following the above listed transactions, Norsk Hydro ASA owns a total of 19 770 403 shares, corresponding to 0.96% of Norsk Hydro ASA's share capital.

Attachment: An overview of all the completed transactions under the program for the dates specified above is attached to this notification and available on www.newsweb.no.

This is information that Norsk Hydro ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
Head of Investor Relations
+47 41406376
Line.haugetraa@hydro.com

Attachment

  • NHY Trade log 21 October 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8d715819-e941-4535-8280-d49fc3c8aadf)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
