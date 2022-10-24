KR1 plc - Change of Auditor

24 October 2022

KR1 PLC

("KR1" or the "Company")

Change of Auditor

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, announces that, subject to confirmation at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 1 November 2022, PKF Littlejohn LLP has been appointed as auditor to the Company in place of Greystone LLC.

Although not a requirement of the Isle of Man Companies Act 2006, Greystone LLC has nevertheless confirmed that there are no matters connected with their ceasing to hold office which need to be brought to the attention of the Company's members and creditors.

The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

