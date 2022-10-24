ZAPI GROUP companies Delta-Q Technologies Corp and Zivan srl showcase the design of new charger platforms at the bauma Construction Trade Fair

ZAPI GROUP, a global leader in electrification, today announced a new comprehensive charging platform with the launch of Zivan srl (Zivan)'s new charger, CT3.3 Compact Titan. The first model of Zivan's charger is a 3.3 kilowatt (kW) solution that builds on the success of the first generation of the charger adopted by leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in Europe. The new charger is also the result of a design partnership with Delta-Q Technologies Corp (Delta-Q) leveraging its XV3300 charger announced last year.

The ZAPI GROUP charger platform contains both Zivan's CT3.3 Compact Titan and Delta-Q's XV3300 product models, offering OEMs around the world flexible and robust charging options. Zivan and Delta-Q's collaboration aims to provide a power electronics platform that both brands can tailor to suit different markets and customer requirements. As charging experts within ZAPI GROUP, Zivan and Delta-Q designed the charger's hardware, software and mechanical durability for use on traditional and emerging electrification markets, such as construction and industrial OEMs transitioning their products to electric drive.

"We made a significant leap forward in power density with this new platform," said Steve Blaine Co-CEO Executive VP, Engineering Quality with Delta-Q. "Our solutions will make homologating into OEM designs much easier."

The first 3.3 kW chargers as part of ZAPI GROUP's charging platform meet customers' needs for electrified applications across global markets. The new products maintain Zivan and Delta-Q's leadership standards for high-quality ruggedized chargers, purpose-built for the most demanding applications.

"We are excited to bring together key charger hardware and software design capabilities from our engineering teams in Delta-Q and Zivan," said Simone Paterlini, General Manager with Zivan. "This collaboration demonstrates ZAPI GROUP's commitment to innovation, electrification and driving results for customers."

Both products will be displayed at the bauma trade fair this October in the ZAPI GROUP booth (Hall A4, Booth 115). This event is known as the largest tradeshow in the world for construction equipment technology. It's held every 3 years and sees over half a million attendees. ZAPI GROUP will exhibit samples and provide demos of how the chargers can be personalized with different housing designs, embedded software, integrated features, together with manufacturing and logistics options.

"We are pleased with the growth we are seeing from our charger businesses and will continue to invest in Delta-Q and Zivan to pace the accelerating electrification demands from the construction and industrial equipment sectors," said Mr. Federico Gatti, Managing Director of the ZAPI GROUP.

About ZAPI GROUP

ZAPI GROUP is engineering the transition to an all-electric future with a highly integrated product portfolio including motion controllers, electric motors, and high-frequency battery chargers for application in electric and hybrid vehicles. As a global electrification leader with deep systems experience, leading innovations, and an obsession with driving customers' success, ZAPI GROUP now counts more than 1500 employees worldwide with total annual revenue of over 600 million US dollars. For more information, visit www.zapigroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005212/en/

Contacts:

AnnMarie Carson, Communiqué PR

Phone: (206) 282-4923

ZapiGroupPR@communiquepr.com