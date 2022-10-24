Italian startup Tialpi is developing a process to recycle end-of-life solar panels that promises to recover 100% of a PV module's weight. The new plant design is currently being tested at the company's facility in the Italian northern province of Biella.Italian startup Tialpi Srl has developed a new concept for photovoltaic panel recycling plants that may reportedly help recycle at least 85% of a photovoltaic panel's weight. "We have developed a new technology to recover the most significant components of photovoltaic panels such as aluminium profiles, copper cables, and glass," Vera Ramon, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...