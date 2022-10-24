Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Core One Labs News: Kommt jetzt tatsächlich die Übernahme?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
24.10.2022 | 12:40
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

iGan Arabia's leading portfolio companies selected to present at the flagship 6th Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iGan Arabia is pleased to announce that two of its leading portfolio companies have been selected to present at the upcoming flagship FII conference taking place this week in Riyadh.

Over the course of three days with more than 500 International speakers, the conference will host four immersive summits and 180 sessions led by global leaders. Six thousand delegates will address the most pressing economic questions of our time to shape the future of the global economy. Moleculight and Retispec have been selected by FII to showcase their products as key innovations addressing important healthcare challenges for the region.

Moleculight has developed the first-ever wound assessment device to provide real-time imaging of bacteria distribution at the point of care. MolecuLight i:X and DX imaging systems are point-of-care handheld imaging devices for the real-time detection and localization of bacterial load in wounds and digital wound measurement. The Company has seen a 240% increase in 12-week wound healing rates - doubling the current standard of care.

Retispec is an AI-Imaging company focused on early detection of neurodegenerative diseases through a simple eye exam. The Company recently announced the launch of a unique initiative to screen for Alzheimer's disease in community settings and is backed by the Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative (DAC). Retispec was One of Twelve Select Recipients of the Inaugural Global Davos Alzheimer's Collaborative Grant Program for Healthcare System Preparedness.

This year was the most competitive on record for the FII technology partnership program with more than 80 companies in the selection process representing the best of global innovation. Both Moleculight and Retispec were chosen for their disruptive solutions that will improve patient outcomes while lowering overall healthcare costs.

About iGan Arabia:

iGan Arabia is a US$250M regional fund to drive MedTech innovation across the Middle East and North Africa region. The Fund is investing in AI/Cloud-enhanced medical devices and digital health technologies and will help accelerate the GCC as a world-class MedTech hub. The Fund was launched in 2022 by iGan Partners, Canada's leading healthcare technology investors and Faisal Belhoul, a Dubai-based investments professional and entrepreneur.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/igan-arabias-leading-portfolio-companies-selected-to-present-at-the-flagship-6th-future-investment-initiative-in-riyadh-301657151.html

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.