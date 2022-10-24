Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2022) - Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSXV: NDA) (OTCQB: NPPTF) (FSE: 1NW) ("Neptune" or the "Company"), a cryptocurrency leader in Canada, is announcing that the Company's common shares were approved for trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "NPPTF" on October 24, 2022. The common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NDA" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 1NW. The Company's common shares had previously been quoted on the OTC Pink Market.

"Neptune continues to build the business and grow operations in a cost-conscious manner in spite of the crypto bear market. Getting the US OTCQB listing is one more step in the direction of positioning the Company for the next bull run. Neptune has sufficient financial means to take advantage of the bear market discounts and acquiring assets with cash raised at the peak of the last bull cycle, it's business as usual for Neptune Digital," stated Cale Moodie, Neptune's Chief Executive Officer.

The OTCQB Venture Market is the premier marketplace for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. The OTCQB Venture Market quality standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulation to improve the information and trading experience for investors.

About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

Neptune Digital Assets (TSXV: NDA) is one of the first publicly-traded blockchain companies in Canada and is a cryptocurrency and blockchain infrastructure leader with operations across the digital asset ecosystem including Bitcoin mining, proof-of-stake mining, blockchain nodes, decentralized finance (DeFi), and other associated blockchain technologies.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Cale Moodie, President and CEO

Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

1-800-545-0941

www.neptunedigitalassets.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain "forward looking statements" and certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans", "proposes" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, the statements with respect to the timing of trading of the Company's common shares on the OTCQB, the potential benefits of listing on the OTCQB, the Company's strategy to position itself for the next period of economic growth and the future outlook of the crypto currency market generally. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company's ability to successfully mine digital currency; revenue of the Company may not increase as currently anticipated, or at all; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company's operations; the volatility of digital currency prices; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141612