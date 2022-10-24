SYRACUSE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE: CBU) reported third quarter 2022 net income of $48.7 million, or $0.90 per fully-diluted share. This compares to $45.3 million of net income, or $0.83 per fully-diluted share for the third quarter of 2021. The $0.07, or 8.4%, increase in earnings per share was primarily attributable to increases in net interest income and noninterest revenues and a decrease in fully-diluted average shares outstanding, offset, in part, by higher operating expenses and increases in the provision for credit losses and income taxes. The increase in net interest income was driven by the combination of growth in interest-earnings assets and net interest margin expansion. The increase in noninterest revenues was due to higher banking noninterest revenues that were partially offset by lower financial services noninterest revenues that reflected market-related headwinds.

Operating earnings per fully-diluted share, a non-GAAP measure, which excludes acquisition expenses, acquisition-related provision for credit losses, acquisition-related contingent consideration adjustments, unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities and litigation accrual, net of tax, were also $0.90 for the third quarter of 2022 and $0.83 for the third quarter of 2021. Comparatively, fully-diluted GAAP and operating earnings per share were $0.73 and $0.85, respectively, for the linked second quarter of 2022.

Third quarter 2022 adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share, a non-GAAP measure, which excludes income taxes, the provision for credit losses, acquisition-related provision for credit losses, acquisition expenses, acquisition-related contingent consideration adjustments, unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities and litigation accrual from net income, was up $0.21, or 20.2%, from $1.04 in the third quarter of 2021 to $1.25 in the third quarter of 2022. Comparatively, the Company recorded adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share of $1.13 in the second quarter of 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Performance Highlights:

GAAP and Operating Fully-Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $0.90 per share, up $0.07, or 8.4%, per share from the third quarter of 2021

Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Net Revenue Per Share (non-GAAP) $1.25 per share, up $0.21, or 20.2%, per share from the third quarter of 2021

Return on Assets 1.24%

Return on Equity 11.49%

Return on Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) 23.76%

Net Interest Margin (Fully Tax-Equivalent) 3.03%, up 29 basis points from the third quarter of 2021

Annualized Loan Net Charge-Offs 0.02%

Loan Growth $398.9 million, or 4.9%, from the second quarter of 2022

Regulatory Capital 8.78% Tier 1 leverage ratio, up 13 basis points in the quarter



" Community Bank System, Inc. posted strong third quarter 2022 results with operating earnings per share of $0.90 that were up $0.07, or 8.4%, over the prior year's third quarter. In addition, adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share of $1.25, which was a new quarterly record for the Company, was up $0.21, or 20.2%, over the prior year and $0.12, or 10.6%, over the linked second quarter results," said Mark E. Tryniski, President and CEO. " Total revenues were meaningfully higher than the prior year's third quarter and the linked second quarter results due to the continued net interest margin expansion and strong loan growth of $398.9 million, or 4.9% during the quarter, which included increases in all five of the Company's major loan portfolios. The combination of strong organic loan growth, the Elmira Savings Bank ("Elmira") acquisition in the second quarter, the deployment of cash equivalents into the investment securities portfolio, and stable deposit costs along with higher market interest rates for new loans drove a $17.8 million, or 19.2%, increase in net interest income over the prior year's third quarter, despite a $3.8 million decline in Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP")-related interest income. Net interest income was also up $7.2 million, or 7.0%, over the linked second quarter. The Company's fully tax-equivalent net interest margin expanded 14 basis points during the third quarter to 3.03%."

Mr. Tryniski continued, " Although asset quality remains very strong, the Company recorded $5.1 million in the provision for credit losses in the third quarter due to strong loan growth and a weaker economic forecast. Comparatively, the Company recorded $2.1 million in the provision for credit losses in the linked second quarter, exclusive of $3.9 million acquisition-related provision for credit losses due to the Elmira acquisition, and a $0.9 million net benefit in the third quarter of 2021. The Company's net charge-offs were $0.4 million in the third quarter, or just two basis points annualized. Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans decreased to 0.38% at September 30, 2022, compared to 0.46% at the end of the second quarter of 2022 and 0.93% one year earlier. The Company remains very encouraged with the near term outlook of our business in spite of a less favorable outlook for certain components of the national economy. Asset quality and regulatory capital are strong, the loan pipeline remains healthy and recent increases in interest rates are providing a net interest income tailwind. In addition, the new business opportunities in our financial services businesses continue to be strong."

The Company recorded total revenues of $175.6 million in the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $18.7 million, or 11.9%, over the prior year's third quarter. The increase in total revenues between the periods was driven by a $17.8 million, or 19.2%, increase in net interest income, a $1.9 million, or 11.7%, increase in deposit service and other banking fees, a $1.3 million, or 7.6%, increase in wealth management and insurance services revenues, offset, in part, by a $2.0 million, or 6.8%, decrease in employee benefit services revenues and a $0.3 million decline in mortgage banking revenues. Comparatively, total revenues were up $8.4 million, or 5.0%, over second quarter 2022 results, due to a $7.2 million, or 7.0%, increase in net interest income, a $1.4 million, or 8.0%, increase in deposit service and other banking fees and a $0.9 million, or 5.1%, increase in wealth management and insurance revenues, offset, in part, by a $1.0 million, or 3.6%, decrease in employee benefit services revenues and a $0.1 million decline in mortgage banking revenues.

The Company recorded net interest income of $110.4 million in the third quarter of 2022. This compares to $92.6 million of net interest income recorded in the third quarter of 2021. Between comparable periods, the combination of growth in interest-earning assets and net interest margin expansion, drove a $17.8 million, or 19.2%, increase in net interest income. The Company's average interest-earning assets increased $1.08 billion, or 8.0%, while the tax equivalent net interest margin increased 29 basis points from 2.74% in the third quarter of 2021 to 3.03% in the third quarter of 2022. The tax equivalent yield on average interest-earning assets in the third quarter of 2022 of 3.18% was 35 basis points higher than the tax equivalent yield on average interest-earning assets of 2.83% in the third quarter of 2021. Comparatively, the Company recorded net interest income of $103.1 million during the second quarter of 2022, $7.2 million less than third quarter 2022 results, while the tax equivalent net interest margin was 2.89%.

Interest income and fees on loans increased $12.6 million, or 16.6%, from $75.8 million in the third quarter of 2021 to $88.4 million in the third quarter of 2022. Average total loans outstanding increased $1.06 billion, or 14.6%, between the comparable quarterly periods, while the tax equivalent loan yield increased seven basis points from 4.15% in the third quarter of 2021 to 4.22% in the third quarter of 2022, in spite of a $3.8 million decrease in PPP-related interest income from $4.3 million in the prior year's third quarter to $0.5 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase in the tax equivalent loan yields between the periods was driven by market-related increases in interest rates on new loans, a significant increase in variable and adjustable rate loan yields due to rising market interest rates, including the prime rate, and a high level of new loan originations. Comparatively, the Company recorded $78.0 million of interest income and fees on loans during the second quarter of 2022, including $1.1 million of PPP-related interest income, while the average tax equivalent yield on loans was 4.05%.

Interest income on investments, including cash equivalents, increased $7.6 million, or 38.3%, between the third quarter of 2021 and the third quarter of 2022. The increase in interest income on investments was driven primarily by a change in the composition of investments. Between the comparable periods, the Company invested over $2.0 billion of cash equivalents that were earning a low yield into higher yield investment securities, which increased the tax-equivalent yield on investments, including cash equivalents, from 1.30% in the third quarter of 2021 to 1.80% in the third quarter of 2022. The average book value of investment securities increased $2.07 billion, or 49.4%, between the comparable periods, while the average balance of cash equivalents decreased $2.05 billion. The average tax equivalent yield on the investment securities portfolio, excluding cash equivalents, decreased seven basis points from 1.87% in the third quarter of 2021 to 1.80% in the third quarter of 2022, while the average yield on cash equivalents increased 161 basis points from 0.15% to 1.76%. Although the tax equivalent average yield on the investment securities portfolio decreased seven basis points between the periods, the tax equivalent average yield on investments, including cash equivalents, increased 50 basis points due to the large increase in the average outstanding balance of investment securities with a significantly higher yield than cash equivalents had in the prior year. Interest income on investments, including cash equivalents, decreased $0.8 million, from $28.2 million in the second quarter to $27.4 million in the third quarter due primarily to a decrease in the average book value of investments outstanding between the periods.

Interest expense increased from $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2021 to $5.5 million in the third quarter of 2022, a $2.4 million, or 79.4% increase between the periods. The increase in interest expense was driven by a $724.5 million, or 8.1%, increase in average interest-bearing liabilities between the periods, and a nine basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 0.14% in the third quarter of 2021 to 0.23% in the third quarter of 2022. This included a $1.4 million increase in interest expense on borrowings due to both the $244.5 million increase in average borrowings and an increase in the average rate on borrowings from 0.39% in the third quarter of 2021 to 1.34% in the third quarter of 2022. Average interest-bearing deposit balances also increased $479.9 million, or 5.5%, between the periods, and the average interest-bearing deposit cost of funds increased four basis points, from 0.13% in the third quarter of 2021 to 0.17% in the third quarter of 2022, driving a $1.0 million increase in interest expense on deposits. The Company's average cost of funds was up six basis points, from 0.10% in the third quarter of 2021 to 0.16% in the third quarter of 2022, while the average cost of total deposits remained low at 0.11% for the quarter.

During the third quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $5.1 million driven by a $410.9 million increase in non-PPP loans outstanding, combined with a weaker economic forecast. Comparatively, the Company recorded a $0.9 million net benefit in the provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2021 as economic forecasts reflected a post-vaccine economic recovery and included the continuation of elevated real estate and vehicle collateral values, resulting in a release of reserves in that quarter. During the second quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $6.0 million, due in part to a $750.4 million increase in non-PPP loans outstanding, combined with economic forecasts moderately deteriorating during that quarter. Exclusive of $3.9 million acquisition-related provision for credit losses due to the Elmira acquisition, the Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2022.

Employee benefit services revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were $27.9 million, down $2.0 million, or 6.8%, in comparison to the third quarter of 2021. The decline in revenues was driven by decreases in employee benefit trust and custodial fees, reflecting the impact from market-related headwinds. Wealth management revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were $7.5 million, down from $8.3 million in the third quarter of 2021. The $0.8 million, or 9.8%, decrease in wealth management revenues was primarily driven by more challenging investment market conditions. The Company recorded insurance services revenues of $11.3 million in the third quarter of 2022, which represents a $2.1 million, or 23.5%, increase over the prior year's third quarter, driven primarily by organic expansion as well as the third quarter 2021 acquisition of a Boston-based specialty-lines insurance practice. Banking noninterest revenues increased $1.6 million, or 9.7%, from $16.9 million in the third quarter of 2021 to $18.5 million in the third quarter of 2022. This was driven by a $1.9 million, or 11.7%, increase in deposit service and other banking fees that benefitted from the continued recovery of economic activity as the impact of the pandemic recedes, as well as incremental revenues from the Elmira acquisition, offset, in part, by a $0.3 million decrease in mortgage banking revenue. Comparatively, the Company recorded $28.9 million of employee benefit services revenues, $8.1 million of wealth management revenues and $9.8 million of insurance services revenues during the second quarter of 2022, which on a combined basis were $0.1 million higher than the financial services revenues generated in the third quarter of 2022. Second quarter 2022 banking noninterest revenues were $17.2 million, $1.3 million, or 6.9%, lower than third quarter 2022 banking noninterest revenues.

The Company recorded $108.2 million in total operating expenses in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $100.4 million of total operating expenses in the prior year's third quarter. The $7.7 million, or 7.7%, increase in operating expenses was attributable to a $3.3 million, or 5.3%, increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $2.2 million, or 19.8%, increase in other expenses, a $1.2 million, or 9.4%, increase in data processing and communications expenses, a $0.5 million, or 5.0%, increase in occupancy and equipment expenses, a $0.4 million increase in acquisition-related expenses and litigation accrual expenses, and a $0.1 million, or 3.6%, increase in the amortization of intangible assets. The increase in salaries and benefits expense was driven by increases in merit-related employee wages, acquisition-related additions to staffing, higher payroll taxes and higher employee benefit-related expenses. Other expenses were up due to the general increase in the level of business activities and incremental expenses associated with operating an expanded franchise subsequent to the Elmira acquisition, including increases in business development and marketing expenses, insurance and travel-related expenses. The increase in data processing and communications expenses was due to the Company's continued investment in customer-facing and back office digital technologies between the comparable periods. The slight increase in occupancy and equipment expense was driven by inflationary pressures, partially offset by branch office consolidations between the periods. In comparison, the Company recorded $110.4 million of total operating expenses in the second quarter of 2022. The $2.2 million, or 2.0%, decrease in total operating expenses between the second quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2022 was largely attributable to a $4.0 million, or 90.6%, decrease in acquisition-related expenses, partially offset by a $0.8 million, or 1.2%, increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $0.6 million, or 4.2%, increase in data processing and communications expenses and a $0.4 million, or 3.3%, increase in other expenses.

The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2022 was 22.0%, up from 21.1% in the third quarter of 2021. The Company's effective tax rate in the prior year quarter was driven down by a decrease in the Company's full year effective tax rate projection.

The Company also provides supplemental reporting of its results on an "operating," "adjusted" and "tangible" basis, from which it excludes the after-tax effect of amortization of core deposit and other intangible assets (and the related goodwill, core deposit intangible and other intangible asset balances, net of applicable deferred tax amounts), accretion on non-purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans, expenses associated with acquisitions, acquisition-related provision for credit losses, acquisition-related contingent consideration adjustments, litigation accrual expenses and unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities. In addition, the Company provides supplemental reporting for "adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenues," which subtracts the provision for credit losses, acquisition expenses, acquisition-related contingent consideration adjustments, litigation accrual expenses and unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities from income before income taxes. The amounts for such items are presented in the tables that accompany this release. Although these items are non-GAAP measures, the Company's management believes this information helps investors understand the effect of acquisition and other non-recurring activity in its reported results. Diluted adjusted net earnings per share were $0.94 in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $0.87 in the third quarter of 2021 and $0.89 in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share was $1.25 in the third quarter of 2022, compared to $1.04 in the third quarter of 2021 and $1.13 in the second quarter of 2022.

Financial Position

The Company's total assets were $15.59 billion at September 30, 2022, representing a $263.4 million, or 1.7%, increase from one year prior and a $106.7 million, or 0.7%, increase from the prior quarter end. The increase in the Company's total assets during the prior twelve-month period was primarily driven by organic loan growth, the net inflows of deposits between the periods and the Elmira acquisition, partially offset by a decline in the pre-tax market value adjustment on the investment securities portfolio due to higher market interest rates. Likewise, average earning assets were up from $13.53 billion in the third quarter of 2021 to $14.61 billion in the third quarter of 2022, representing a $1.08 billion, or 8.0%, increase. This included a $2.07 billion, or 49.4%, increase in the average book value of investment securities and a $1.06 billion, or 14.6%, increase in average loans outstanding, partially offset by a $2.05 billion decrease in average cash equivalents. Average deposit balances increased $830.9 million, or 6.6%, between the third quarter of 2021 and the third quarter of 2022.

On a linked quarter basis, average earning assets increased $140.5 million, or 1.0%, due primarily to organic loan growth and the Elmira acquisition, partially offset by a decline in the book value of investment securities. Average deposit balances increased $4.4 million compared to the second quarter of 2022. The average book value of investment securities decreased $20.6 million, or 0.3%, while average cash equivalents decreased $446.9 million, or 94.6%, during the quarter, primarily due to funding loan growth. Average loan balances increased $608.0 million, or 7.9%, as the acquisition of Elmira and strong organic growth more than offset a $20.3 million decrease in average PPP loan balances due to loan forgiveness activities during the quarter. Average loan balances in all loan categories increased during the third quarter, due to organic growth and the Elmira acquisition.

Ending loans at September 30, 2022 of $8.54 billion were $398.9 million, or 4.9%, higher than the second quarter of 2022 and $1.26 billion, or 17.3%, higher than one year prior. The increase in ending loans year-over-year was driven by increases in all loan categories due to the Elmira acquisition and net organic growth despite a $156.2 million decrease in PPP loans. Over the prior twelve month period, consumer mortgage loans increased $504.5 million, or 20.4%, business lending loans increased $402.2 million, or 13.0%, consumer indirect loans increased $292.9 million, or 25.1%, home equity loans increased $37.6 million, or 9.5%, and consumer direct loans increased $23.8 million, or 15.3%. The increase in loans outstanding on a linked quarter basis was driven by a $162.4 million, or 4.9%, increase in business lending loans, a $151.5 million, or 11.6%, increase in consumer indirect loans, a $71.7 million, or 2.5%, increase in consumer mortgage loans, a $7.6 million, or 1.8%, increase in home equity loans and a $5.7 million, or 3.3%, increase in consumer direct loans, all of which was attributable to organic growth.

The Company's liquidity position remains strong. The Company's banking subsidiary, Community Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), maintains a funding base largely comprised of core noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts and low cost interest-bearing checking, savings and money market deposit accounts with customers that operate, reside or work within its branch footprint. At September 30, 2022, the Company's readily available sources of liquidity totaled $5.23 billion, including cash and cash equivalents balances, net of float, of $123.1 million. The Company also maintains an available-for-sale investment securities portfolio, comprised primarily of highly-liquid U.S. Treasury securities, highly-rated municipal securities and U.S. agency mortgage-backed securities, which totaled $5.15 billion at September 30, 2022, $2.86 billion of which was unpledged as collateral. The Bank's unused borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York at September 30, 2022 was $1.76 billion and it had access to $487.7 million of funding availability at the Federal Reserve Bank's discount window.

The Company's management believes that its financial position remains strong. The Company's capital planning and management activities, coupled with its historically strong earnings performance, diversified streams of revenue and prudent dividend practices, have allowed it to build and maintain strong capital reserves. Shareholders' equity of $1.46 billion at September 30, 2022 was $608.8 million, or 29.4%, lower than one year ago despite strong earnings retention because of a $694.5 million decline in the after-tax market value adjustment on the Company's available-for-sale investment securities portfolio due to higher market interest rates. Shareholders' equity was also down $200.5 million, or 12.1%, from the end of the second quarter of 2022, driven by a $227.9 million decline in the after-tax market value adjustment of the Company's available-for-sale investment securities portfolio.

At September 30, 2022, all of the Company's and the Bank's regulatory capital ratios significantly exceeded well-capitalized standards. More specifically, the Company's tier 1 leverage ratio, a common measure used to evaluate a financial institution's capital strength, was 8.78% at September 30, 2022, which substantially exceeds the regulatory well-capitalized standard of 5.0%. The Company's net tangible equity to net tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) was 4.08% at September 30, 2022, down from 8.59% a year earlier and 5.40% at the end of the second quarter of 2022. The decrease in the net tangible equity to net tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) from one year prior was primarily driven by a $644.8 million, or 51.8%, decrease in tangible equity due to the aforementioned decline in the after-tax market value adjustment and a $41.1 million net increase in intangible assets driven by the Elmira acquisition and a $227.5 million, or 1.6%, increase in tangible assets due primarily to the Elmira acquisition and net inflows of deposits. The decrease in the net tangible equity to net tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) from the second quarter of 2022 was driven by a $188.3 million decrease in tangible equity and a $118.9 million increase in tangible assets.

In December 2021 the Company's Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to 2.70 million shares of the Company's common stock during a twelve-month period starting January 1, 2022. Such repurchases may be made at the discretion of the Company's senior management based on market conditions and other relevant factors and will be acquired through open market or privately negotiated transactions as permitted under Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and other applicable regulatory and legal requirements. There were 250,000 shares repurchased pursuant to the 2022 stock repurchase program in the first six months of 2022. There were no shares repurchased pursuant to the 2022 stock repurchase program in the third quarter of 2022.

Allowance for Credit Losses and Asset Quality

At September 30, 2022, the Company's allowance for credit losses totaled $60.4 million, or 0.71%, of total loans outstanding. This compares to $55.5 million, or 0.68%, at the end of the second quarter of 2022 and $49.5 million, or 0.68%, at September 30, 2021. Reflective of a weaker economic forecast, continued low levels of net charge-offs, delinquent loans and nonperforming loans, and an increase in loans outstanding, the Company recorded a $5.1 million provision for credit losses during the third quarter of 2022. The Company recorded net charge-offs of $0.4 million, or an annualized 0.02% of average loans, in the third quarter of 2022. This compares to net charge-offs of $1.4 million, or an annualized 0.07% of average loans, in the third quarter of 2021 and net charge-offs of $0.4 million, or an annualized 0.02% of average loans, in the second quarter of 2022.

At September 30, 2022, nonperforming (90 or more days past due and non-accruing) loans declined to $32.5 million, or 0.38%, of total loans outstanding compared to $37.1 million, or 0.46%, of total loans outstanding at the end of the second quarter of 2022 and $67.8 million, or 0.93%, of total loans outstanding one year earlier. The decrease in nonperforming loans as compared to the prior year's third quarter was driven by the upgrade of several large business loans, primarily customers operating in the hospitality industry whose operations were temporarily negatively impacted by the pandemic, from nonaccrual status to accruing status during the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2022.

Total delinquent loans, which includes nonperforming loans and loans 30 or more days delinquent, to total loans outstanding was 0.71% at the end of the third quarter of 2022. This compares to 1.28% at the end of the third quarter of 2021 and 0.75% at the end of the second quarter of 2022. The decrease from one year earlier was largely driven by the previously mentioned reclassification of certain business loans' status from nonaccrual to accruing during the fourth quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2022. Loans 30 to 89 days delinquent (categorized by the Company as delinquent but performing), which tend to exhibit seasonal characteristics, were 0.33% of total loans outstanding at September 30, 2022, up slightly from 0.29% at the end of the second quarter of 2022, but down slightly from 0.35% one year earlier.

Dividend Increase

During the third quarter of 2022, the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share on its common stock, up 2.3% from the $0.43 dividend declared in the third quarter of 2021, representing an annualized yield of 2.9% based upon the $60.94 closing price of the Company's stock on October 21, 2022. The $0.01 increase in the quarterly dividend declared in the third quarter of 2022 marked the 30th consecutive year of dividend increases for the Company. " The payment of a meaningful and growing dividend is an important component of our commitment to provide consistent and favorable long term returns to our shareholders, and it reflects the continued strength of our current operating performance and capital position, and our confidence in the future of the Company," said Mr. Tryniski.

Summary of Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter Ended Year-to-Date September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 Earnings Loan income $88,434 $75,825 $238,907 $231,446 Investment income 27,441 19,841 80,839 57,245 Total interest income 115,875 95,666 319,746 288,691 Interest expense 5,481 3,055 11,339 10,021 Net interest income 110,394 92,611 308,407 278,670 Acquisition-related provision for credit losses 0 0 3,927 0 Provision for credit losses 5,061 (944) 8,078 (11,001) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 105,333 93,555 296,402 289,671 Deposit service and other banking fees 18,364 16,438 52,266 46,588 Mortgage banking 171 460 595 1,479 Wealth management and insurance services 18,834 17,498 55,797 50,286 Employee benefit services 27,884 29,923 86,385 83,933 Unrealized (loss) gain on equity securities (4) (10) (24) 14 Total noninterest revenues 65,249 64,309 195,019 182,300 Salaries and employee benefits 66,190 62,883 193,236 178,407 Data processing and communications 14,184 12,966 40,454 38,123 Occupancy and equipment 10,364 9,867 31,740 31,437 Amortization of intangible assets 3,837 3,703 11,420 10,300 Litigation accrual 0 (100) 0 (100) Acquisition-related contingent consideration adjustment 0 0 400 0 Acquisition expenses 409 102 4,668 133 Other 13,201 11,015 36,498 28,925 Total operating expenses 108,185 100,436 318,416 287,225 Income before income taxes 62,397 57,428 173,005 184,746 Income taxes 13,706 12,092 37,454 38,616 Net income $48,691 $45,336 $135,551 $146,130 Basic earnings per share $0.90 $0.84 $2.51 $2.70 Diluted earnings per share $0.90 $0.83 $2.49 $2.68

Summary of Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr Earnings Loan income $88,434 $77,959 $72,514 $76,909 $75,825 Investment income 27,441 28,216 25,182 21,820 19,841 Total interest income 115,875 106,175 97,696 98,729 95,666 Interest expense 5,481 3,034 2,824 2,987 3,055 Net interest income 110,394 103,141 94,872 95,742 92,611 Acquisition-related provision for credit losses 0 3,927 0 0 0 Provision for credit losses 5,061 2,111 906 2,162 (944) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 105,333 97,103 93,966 93,580 93,555 Deposit service and other banking fees 18,364 17,008 16,894 16,298 16,438 Mortgage banking 171 269 155 293 460 Wealth management and insurance services 18,834 17,921 19,042 16,946 17,498 Employee benefit services 27,884 28,921 29,580 30,395 29,923 Unrealized (loss) gain on equity securities (4) (22) 2 3 (10) Total noninterest revenues 65,249 64,097 65,673 63,935 64,309 Salaries and employee benefits 66,190 65,398 61,648 63,094 62,883 Data processing and communications 14,184 13,611 12,659 12,880 12,966 Occupancy and equipment 10,364 10,424 10,952 9,803 9,867 Amortization of intangible assets 3,837 3,851 3,732 3,751 3,703 Litigation accrual 0 0 0 0 (100) Acquisition-related contingent consideration adjustment 0 400 0 200 0 Acquisition expenses 409 3,960 299 568 102 Other 13,201 12,780 10,517 10,617 11,015 Total operating expenses 108,185 110,424 99,807 100,913 100,436 Income before income taxes 62,397 50,776 59,832 56,602 57,428 Income taxes 13,706 10,971 12,777 13,038 12,092 Net income $48,691 $39,805 $47,055 $43,564 $45,336 Basic earnings per share $0.90 $0.74 $0.87 $0.80 $0.84 Diluted earnings per share $0.90 $0.73 $0.86 $0.80 $0.83 Profitability Return on assets 1.24% 1.03% 1.22% 1.12% 1.20% Return on equity 11.49% 9.16% 9.35% 8.30% 8.55% Return on tangible equity(2) 23.76% 17.61% 15.63% 13.71% 14.00% Noninterest revenues/operating revenues (FTE)(1) 37.2% 38.3% 40.9% 40.0% 41.0% Efficiency ratio 59.3% 61.1% 59.6% 60.4% 61.7% Components of Net Interest Margin (FTE) Loan yield 4.22% 4.05% 3.99% 4.19% 4.15% Cash equivalents yield 1.76% 0.65% 0.19% 0.15% 0.15% Investment yield 1.80% 1.81% 1.74% 1.78% 1.87% Earning asset yield 3.18% 2.97% 2.81% 2.83% 2.83% Interest-bearing deposit rate 0.17% 0.12% 0.11% 0.12% 0.13% Borrowing rate 1.34% 0.44% 0.33% 0.32% 0.39% Cost of all interest-bearing funds 0.23% 0.13% 0.12% 0.13% 0.14% Cost of funds (includes DDA) 0.16% 0.09% 0.09% 0.09% 0.10% Net interest margin (FTE) 3.03% 2.89% 2.73% 2.74% 2.74% Fully tax-equivalent adjustment $1,118 $1,008 $830 $821 $805

Summary of Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr Average Balances Loans $8,333,148 $7,725,107 $7,389,290 $7,297,576 $7,268,659 Cash equivalents 25,730 472,671 930,882 1,813,910 2,077,996 Taxable investment securities 5,701,691 5,760,399 5,502,965 4,445,504 3,800,978 Nontaxable investment securities 551,610 513,506 413,268 404,251 384,053 Total interest-earning assets 14,612,179 14,471,683 14,236,405 13,961,241 13,531,686 Total assets 15,553,296 15,452,712 15,596,209 15,418,880 15,027,478 Interest-bearing deposits 9,142,333 9,268,859 9,101,664 8,896,562 8,662,387 Borrowings 481,657 310,674 318,193 314,610 237,114 Total interest-bearing liabilities 9,623,990 9,579,533 9,419,857 9,211,172 8,899,501 Noninterest-bearing deposits 4,192,615 4,061,738 3,968,197 3,935,586 3,841,646 Shareholders' equity 1,680,525 1,743,410 2,040,843 2,083,115 2,104,164 Balance Sheet Data Cash and cash equivalents $247,391 $197,628 $1,020,926 $1,875,064 $2,322,661 Investment securities 5,227,292 5,643,022 5,831,616 4,979,089 4,403,398 Loans: Business lending 3,494,425 3,331,998 3,102,533 3,075,904 3,092,177 Consumer mortgage 2,975,521 2,903,822 2,592,586 2,556,114 2,470,974 Consumer indirect 1,461,235 1,309,753 1,176,373 1,189,749 1,168,378 Home equity 433,027 425,437 398,316 398,061 395,451 Consumer direct 179,399 173,686 152,445 153,811 155,602 Total loans 8,543,607 8,144,696 7,422,253 7,373,639 7,282,582 Allowance for credit losses 60,363 55,542 50,147 49,869 49,499 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 909,224 917,891 863,038 864,335 868,104 Other assets 727,396 640,138 538,197 510,399 503,852 Total assets 15,594,547 15,487,833 15,625,883 15,552,657 15,331,098 Deposits: Noninterest-bearing 4,281,859 4,092,073 4,036,563 3,921,663 3,864,951 Non-maturity interest-bearing 8,296,993 8,268,649 8,388,800 8,061,174 7,898,876 Time 907,469 997,050 892,304 928,331 959,994 Total deposits 13,486,321 13,357,772 13,317,667 12,911,168 12,723,821 Borrowings 492,044 309,226 302,395 326,608 319,675 Subordinated notes payable 3,256 3,263 3,270 3,277 3,283 Accrued interest and other liabilities 151,763 155,876 150,448 210,797 214,385 Total liabilities 14,133,384 13,826,137 13,773,780 13,451,850 13,261,164 Shareholders' equity 1,461,163 1,661,696 1,852,103 2,100,807 2,069,934 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 15,594,547 15,487,833 15,625,883 15,552,657 15,331,098 Capital and Other Tier 1 leverage ratio 8.78% 8.65% 9.09% 9.09% 9.22% Tangible equity/net tangible assets(2) 4.08% 5.40% 6.98% 8.69% 8.59% Loan-to-deposit ratio 63.4% 61.0% 55.7% 57.1% 57.2% Diluted weighted average common shares O/S 54,290 54,393 54,515 54,559 54,541 Period end common shares outstanding 53,736 53,734 53,913 53,878 53,926 Cash dividends declared per common share $0.44 $0.43 $0.43 $0.43 $0.43 Book value $27.19 $30.92 $34.35 $38.99 $38.38 Tangible book value(2) $11.18 $14.69 $19.16 $23.77 $23.10 Common stock price (end of period) $60.08 $63.28 $70.15 $74.48 $68.42

Summary of Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr Asset Quality Nonaccrual loans $28,076 $31,686 $32,213 $41,665 $65,967 Accruing loans 90+ days delinquent 4,416 5,439 3,816 3,808 1,874 Total nonperforming loans 32,492 37,125 36,029 45,473 67,841 Other real estate owned (OREO) 527 619 416 718 891 Total nonperforming assets 33,019 37,744 36,445 46,191 68,732 Net charge-offs 358 383 539 1,708 1,350 Allowance for credit losses/loans outstanding 0.71% 0.68% 0.68% 0.68% 0.68% Nonperforming loans/loans outstanding 0.38% 0.46% 0.49% 0.62% 0.93% Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans 186% 150% 139% 110% 73% Net charge-offs/average loans 0.02% 0.02% 0.03% 0.09% 0.07% Delinquent loans/ending loans 0.71% 0.75% 0.84% 1.00% 1.28% Provision for credit losses/net charge-offs 1,415% 1,577% 168% 127% (70)% Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.21% 0.24% 0.23% 0.30% 0.45% Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations Income statement data Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue Net income (GAAP) $48,691 $39,805 $47,055 $43,564 $45,336 Income taxes 13,706 10,971 12,777 13,038 12,092 Income before income taxes 62,397 50,776 59,832 56,602 57,428 Provision for credit losses 5,061 6,038 906 2,162 (944) Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) 67,458 56,814 60,738 58,764 56,484 Acquisition expenses 409 3,960 299 568 102 Acquisition-related contingent consideration adjustment 0 400 0 200 0 Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities 4 22 (2) (3) 10 Litigation accrual 0 0 0 0 (100) Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $67,871 $61,196 $61,035 $59,529 $56,496 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $0.90 $0.73 $0.86 $0.80 $0.83 Income taxes 0.25 0.20 0.24 0.24 0.22 Income before income taxes 1.15 0.93 1.10 1.04 1.05 Provision for credit losses 0.10 0.12 0.01 0.04 (0.01) Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share (non-GAAP) 1.25 1.05 1.11 1.08 1.04 Acquisition expenses 0.00 0.07 0.01 0.01 0.00 Acquisition-related contingent consideration adjustment 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Litigation accrual 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share (non-GAAP) $1.25 $1.13 $1.12 $1.09 $1.04

Summary of Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations Income statement data Net income Net income (GAAP) $48,691 $39,805 $47,055 $43,564 $45,336 Acquisition expenses 409 3,960 299 568 102 Tax effect of acquisition expenses (90) (856) (64) (131) (21) Subtotal (non-GAAP) 49,010 42,909 47,290 44,001 45,417 Acquisition-related contingent consideration adjustment 0 400 0 200 0 Tax effect of acquisition-related contingent consideration adjustment 0 (86) 0 (46) 0 Subtotal (non-GAAP) 49,010 43,223 47,290 44,155 45,417 Acquisition-related provision for credit losses 0 3,927 0 0 0 Tax effect of acquisition-related provision for credit losses 0 (848) 0 0 0 Subtotal (non-GAAP) 49,010 46,302 47,290 44,155 45,417 Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities 4 22 (2) (3) 10 Tax effect of unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities (1) (5) 0 1 (2) Subtotal (non-GAAP) 49,013 46,319 47,288 44,153 45,425 Litigation accrual 0 0 0 0 (100) Tax effect of litigation accrual 0 0 0 0 21 Operating net income (non-GAAP) 49,013 46,319 47,288 44,153 45,346 Amortization of intangibles 3,837 3,851 3,732 3,751 3,703 Tax effect of amortization of intangibles (843) (832) (797) (864) (780) Subtotal (non-GAAP) 52,007 49,338 50,223 47,040 48,269 Acquired non-PCD loan accretion (1,397) (1,023) (734) (812) (906) Tax effect of acquired non-PCD loan accretion 307 221 157 187 191 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $50,917 $48,536 $49,646 $46,415 $47,554 Return on average assets Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $50,917 $48,536 $49,646 $46,415 $47,554 Average total assets 15,553,296 15,452,712 15,596,209 15,418,880 15,027,478 Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.30% 1.26% 1.29% 1.19% 1.26% Return on average equity Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $50,917 $48,536 $49,646 $46,415 $47,554 Average total equity 1,680,525 1,743,410 2,040,843 2,083,115 2,104,164 Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 12.02% 11.17% 9.87% 8.84% 8.97%

Summary of Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations Income statement data (continued) Earnings per common share Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $0.90 $0.73 $0.86 $0.80 $0.83 Acquisition expenses 0.00 0.07 0.01 0.01 0.00 Tax effect of acquisition expenses 0.00 (0.02) 0.00 0.00 0.00 Subtotal (non-GAAP) 0.90 0.78 0.87 0.81 0.83 Acquisition-related contingent consideration adjustment 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 Tax effect of acquisition-related contingent consideration adjustment 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Subtotal (non-GAAP) 0.90 0.79 0.87 0.81 0.83 Acquisition-related provision for credit losses 0.00 0.07 0.00 0.00 0.00 Tax effect of acquisition-related for provision credit losses 0.00 (0.01) 0.00 0.00 0.00 Subtotal (non-GAAP) 0.90 0.85 0.87 0.81 0.83 Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Tax effect of unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Subtotal (non-GAAP) 0.90 0.85 0.87 0.81 0.83 Litigation accrual 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Tax effect of litigation accrual 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Operating diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) 0.90 0.85 0.87 0.81 0.83 Amortization of intangibles 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.07 0.07 Tax effect of amortization of intangibles (0.02) (0.02) (0.02) (0.02) (0.01) Subtotal (non-GAAP) 0.95 0.90 0.92 0.86 0.89 Acquired non-PCD loan accretion (0.02) (0.02) (0.01) (0.01) (0.02) Tax effect of acquired non-PCD loan accretion 0.01 0.01 0.00 0.00 0.00 Diluted adjusted net earnings per share (non-GAAP) $0.94 $0.89 $0.91 $0.85 $0.87 Noninterest operating expenses Noninterest expenses (GAAP) $108,185 $110,424 $99,807 $100,913 $100,436 Amortization of intangibles (3,837) (3,851) (3,732) (3,751) (3,703) Acquisition expenses (409) (3,960) (299) (568) (102) Acquisition-related contingent consideration adjustment 0 (400) 0 (200) 0 Litigation accrual 0 0 0 0 100 Total adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP) $103,939 $102,213 $95,776 $96,394 $96,731 Efficiency ratio Adjusted noninterest expenses (non-GAAP) - numerator $103,939 $102,213 $95,776 $96,394 $96,731 Tax-equivalent net interest income 111,512 104,149 95,702 96,563 93,416 Noninterest revenues 65,249 64,097 65,673 63,935 64,309 Acquired non-PCD loan accretion (1,397) (1,023) (734) (812) (906) Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities 4 22 (2) (3) 10 Operating revenues (non-GAAP) - denominator 175,368 167,245 160,639 159,683 156,829 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 59.3% 61.1% 59.6% 60.4% 61.7%

Summary of Financial Data (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2021 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr Quarterly GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations Balance sheet data Total assets Total assets (GAAP) $15,594,547 $15,487,833 $15,625,883 $15,552,657 $15,331,098 Intangible assets (909,224) (917,891) (863,038) (864,335) (868,104) Deferred taxes on intangible assets 48,893 45,349 43,968 44,160 43,768 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $14,734,216 $14,615,291 $14,806,813 $14,732,482 $14,506,762 Total common equity Shareholders' equity (GAAP) $1,461,163 $1,661,696 $1,852,103 $2,100,807 $2,069,934 Intangible assets (909,224) (917,891) (863,038) (864,335) (868,104) Deferred taxes on intangible assets 48,893 45,349 43,968 44,160 43,768 Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $600,832 $789,154 $1,033,033 $1,280,632 $1,245,598 Net tangible equity-to-assets ratio at quarter end Total tangible common equity (non-GAAP) - numerator $600,832 $789,154 $1,033,033 $1,280,632 $1,245,598 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) - denominator 14,734,216 14,615,291 14,806,813 14,732,482 14,506,762 Net tangible equity-to-assets ratio at quarter end (non-GAAP) 4.08% 5.40% 6.98% 8.69% 8.59% (1) Excludes unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities. (2) Includes deferred tax liabilities related to certain intangible assets.

