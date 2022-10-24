US-based Nanotech Energy's graphene battery uses proprietary electrodes with a thermally stable separator, and non-flammable electrolyte that is said to be inexpensive to manufacture. The technology is said to be superior in terms of safety and competitive in terms of cell performance.Los Angeles-based technology start-up Nanotech Energy says its proprietary, graphene-based, nanotechnology overcomes the safety challenges of traditional lithium-ion batteries, and its latest announcement signals it might be making progress in bringing its products to the mass market. Nanotech's battery uses lithium-ion ...

