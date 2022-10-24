Dr. Hausman will Address How Precision Genomics mRNA technology can be a game changer for Long Covid and other significant chronic diseases.

Sparks, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2022) - Ludwig Enterprises (OTC PINK: LUDG) and Precision Genomics, a leading-edge innovator of genetic inflammatory biomarkers to diagnose and manage chronic diseases, is pleased to announce that Dr. Marvin S. Hausman MD, Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board for Precision Genomics (a Ludwig Company), will be making a ground-breaking revelation on Long Covid and Precision Genomics AI Medical technology. Dr. Hausman will present Precision Genomics' new mRNA technology and explain how this new technology has the potential to significantly impact medical diagnosis and treatment.

Event Details:

Dr. Marvin S. Hausman, MD, is a world-renowned physician and medical researcher. His work in drug development has led to numerous breakthroughs over his career with various NASDAQ companies, including the major pharmaceutical companies. Currently serving as Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board at Ludwig, he will be speaking at the LD Micro Conference this October 25th, Tuesday, from 2:00-2:25 PM.

Location: LD Micro at Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, 11461 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA. TRACK 5.

Dr. Hausman's presentation titled "mRNA and AI Technology: A New Era in Personalized Healthcare" will reveal insight into Ludwig's patent-pending mRNA technology and its groundbreaking news regarding the potential of detection and treatment for chronic diseases such as cancer and heart disease. In addition, Dr. Hausman will reveal breaking news regarding long Covid, an urgent issue in health care that we all face today.

About Precision Genomics - Ludwig Enterprises, Inc.: Advancements in medical technology have awarded us with cutting-edge genomic tools, unheard-of even a generation ago. These genomic tools have the potential to not only detect diseases early but also to customize treatments that may improve patient outcomes and, in some cases, even extend life. Ludwig is at the forefront of this new era of medicine with their proprietary mRNA genetic methodology that has the potential to detect genetic biomarkers for inflammatory-driven diseases, including but not limited to heart disease, diabetes, preeclampsia, and cancer. This early detection may allow doctors to take steps to diagnose and manage illness before it progresses and causes serious health problems. Precision Genomics' innovative testing approach is not only practical but also has the potential to save the healthcare industry billions of dollars in costs. With a virtually untapped market and a billion-dollar healthcare industry, Precision Genomics is poised to significantly impact how we think about disease and live longer, healthier lives. More Info: http://www.ludwigent.com

SAFE HARBOR

Forward-looking statements in this release are made under the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Precision Genomics & Ludwig Enterprises Inc.'s forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance. This news release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future level of business for the parties. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to certain risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from estimated results. Management cautions that all statements as to future results of operations are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and events that may be beyond the control of Ludwig Enterprises, Inc., and no assurance can be given that such results will be achieved. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to procure, appropriately price, retain, and complete projects and changes in products and competition.

CONTACT:

Ludwig Enterprises,

Anne Blackstone,

786-235-9026

www.ludwigent.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141604