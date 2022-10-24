Ambassador Labs Transforms How Development Teams Adopt Kubernetes With Latest Product Release

New features available in Ambassador Edge Stack and Telepresence unlock self-service capabilities for teams to collaborate, diagnose, debug, and secure Kubernetes workflows

BOSTON, Oct. 24, 2022, the cloud native developer experience leader, today announced a new set of enhancements available in Ambassador Cloud that further accelerate self-service Kubernetes developer team workflows. Teams now have the power to move even faster in how they code, test, ship, and run cloud native workflows. Telepresence now allows teams to centrally manage both services and clusters across their organization. Additionally, Ambassador Edge Stack now includes an updated Cloud Diagnostics UI that allows any developer within the organization the ability to gain insight into active API routes, configuration notices, and more. These new capabilities will be showcased this week in Detroit at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America at the Ambassador Labs booth S29 and online . Ambassador Cloud is available for an unlimited 21-day free trial for teams and organizations.

"As more enterprises adopt Kubernetes, developer teams are working together to no longer just code, but taking on full lifecycle ownership as part of their Kubernetes journey ," said Richard Li, Chief Product Officer and co-founder at Ambassador Labs. "Everything we do is about supporting the developer team experience and investing in tools that support their ability to build faster and ship safer, while using the tools they already know and trust. The newest capabilities now available in Ambassador Cloud foster better collaboration and management of enterprise app workloads."

Kubernetes has become a mainstream global technology that has been fully embraced by large enterprises, with 96% of organizations either using or evaluating the platform, according to CNCF's 2021 Annual Survey . The newest release of Ambassador Edge Stack and Telepresence addresses developer team challenges as they manage full lifecycle app management across the enterprise. Key features and benefits include:



New Centralized Management for Telepresence via Helm. Enhancements to the integrated Telepresence Helm chart supports a number of common configuration parameters to support a wide variety of deployment architectures. This allows platform and operations teams to install and manage Telepresence, freeing developer teams across the enterprise to focus on writing code. Additionally, updates to the Telepresence DNS resolver includes new support for CNAME, MX, NS, PTR, SRV and TXT recorders to simplify service discovery.

Multi-user Cloud Diagnostics UI for Ambassador Edge Stack. An updated, integrated diagnostic user interface in the cloud no longer requires elevated privileges. Now, any developer within the organization can get insight into their active API routes, configuration notices and more.

Unlimited Team support. Developers working in enterprises can create an unlimited number of teams as part of a single organization. This gives administrators more flexibility and control and simplifies the login flow for all users as they are given the option to create or join an existing organization or team.

SAML Single Sign-On. New support for SAML providers like Okta allows enterprise administrators to manage permission and access rights on a global scale from their SAML console.

