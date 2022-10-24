Intrusion, Inc.: Intrusion Partners with vTech Solution

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2022 / Intrusion, Inc, (NASDAQ:INTZ) a leader in cyber-attack prevention solutions, including zero-days, today announced a partnership with vTech Solution, a Washington D.C.-based managed IT services firm, to boost the company's current cybersecurity offering through managed and professional services. vTech Solution offers monitoring, pre-sale, post-sale, installation, complimentary services, and product discovery for its valued clients.

"We are encouraged by our discussions with the Intrusion team," said Emile Trombetti, Chief Growth Officer at vTech Solution. "Currently, our offerings focus more on remediation for cyber attacks. We are shifting more focus to addressing proactive security by monitoring, identifying and remediating issues before they become an incident. Intrusion's products provide a differentiated, proactive threat identification software and a database of incidents helping us to understand where there may be issues ahead of time. We see a large opportunity to work together with Intrusion on state and local government enterprises to enhance their level of cybersecurity. Our professional services experience and our experience working with state and local governments is a good supplement to Intrusion's products as they see greater penetration in these markets."

"We are excited to be partnering with vTech Solution. The firm has a proven track record of helping organizations to manage their critical IT infrastructure," said Tony Scott, Chief Executive Officer of Intrusion. "This partnership expands our reach as vTech operates in four countries and 40 U.S. states and will provide synergies with the launch of our new cloud and endpoint solutions. With vTech Solution's deep industry experience and broad customer base, we are able to provide our critical Intrusion Shield products to more organizations that will benefit from our advanced threat intelligence dataset."

About vTech Solution, Inc.

vTech Solution is a managed IT services firm based out of Washington, DC providing end-to-end managed IT solutions to its customer. The company primarily focuses on cloud computing and managed network security.

This growing company has a proven track record of delivering modernized IT experience. Over the years, vTech has become a trusted IT partner and created a space for modern and secure government operations, enhanced citizen experiences for state and local agencies, and helped small and large businesses grow and bring hundreds of innovations to life.

vTech Solution possesses advanced analytics, a comprehensive understanding of IT infrastructure, and a history of providing bottom-line solutions to businesses and governments across North America.

More information can be found on the Company's website (vtechsolution.com).

About Intrusion, Inc.

Intrusion, Inc. is a cybersecurity company based in Plano, Texas. The Company offers its customers access to its exclusive threat intelligence database containing the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of over 8.5 billion IP addresses. After years of gathering global internet intelligence and working with government entities, the company released its first commercial product in 2021. Intrusion Shield allows businesses to incorporate a Zero Trust, reputation-based security solution into their existing infrastructure. Intrusion Shield observes traffic flow and instantly blocks known or unknown malicious connections from entering or exiting a network to help protect against zero-day and ransomware attacks. Incorporating Intrusion Shield into a network elevates an organization's overall security posture by enhancing the performance and decision-making of other solutions in its cybersecurity architecture.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitations, comments about the performance of protections provided by our Intrusion Shield product and any other words that react to management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. They involve several risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the chances that our products and solutions do not perform as anticipated or do not meet with widespread market acceptance. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including risks that we have detailed in the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors."

