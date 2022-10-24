PORTERVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sierra Bancorp (Nasdaq: BSRR), parent of Bank of the Sierra, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three-and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022. Sierra Bancorp reported consolidated net income of $9.9 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $10.6 million, or $0.69 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021. On a linked-quarter basis, the Company increased net income by $0.7 million, or 8%.

For the first nine months of 2022, the Company recognized net income of $26.5 million, or $1.76 per diluted share, as compared to $33.4 million, or $2.17 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021. The year-over-year change is due primarily to a $4.4 million provision for credit losses in 2022 as compared to a net release of allowance in 2021. The Company's financial performance metrics for the first nine months of 2022 include an annualized return on average assets and a return on average equity of 1.03% and 10.98%, respectively, compared to 1.36% and 12.60%, respectively, for the same period in 2021.

"If people like you, they'll listen to you, but if they trust you, they'll do business with you." - Zig Ziglar

"Banking is a critical part of our economy, locally and globally," stated Kevin McPhaill, President and CEO. "At Bank of the Sierra, we understand this importance and are committed to providing financial services and solutions to individuals, businesses and other organizations in our communities throughout the entire economic cycle. With the dedication and drive from our legacy market and new lending teams, we are seeing great traction in obtaining new lending relationships throughout our markets. We are also experiencing solid deposit growth - a hallmark of our bank's success - while maintaining nearly 39% of our deposit base in non-interest bearing accounts. The bank remains focused on this important part of community banking as our treasury management services and team expand. Looking to the fourth quarter and beyond, we have worked to position the bank for additional growth opportunities - it is an exciting time indeed!" McPhaill concluded.

Financial Highlights

Quarterly Changes (comparisons to the third quarter of 2021)

Net income decreased $0.7 million to $9.9 million. Net interest income was $2.2 million higher due to an increase in margin and growth in earning assets. This positive net interest income variance was offset by the net negative impact of the Company's deferred compensation plan and related on-balance sheet funding through bank-owned life insurance of $0.6 million, as well as an unfavorable change in provision for credit losses on loans of $1.8 million.

Net interest income increased $2.2 million. We had a 17 basis point increase in net interest margin coupled with a $120 million increase in average earning assets.

Noninterest income decreased $0.9 million or 12% primarily due to a $1.1 million decrease in bank-owned life insurance as previously mentioned.

The provision for credit losses on loans and leases was $1.2 million under the new current expected credit losses ("CECL") methodology, as compared to a benefit of $0.6 million under the incurred loss model in the same quarter of 2021.

All capital ratios remain well above the regulatory requirements for a well-capitalized institution. The Community Bank Leverage ratio was 11.54% for Bank of the Sierra. The Sierra Bancorp Tier I leverage ratio was 10.45%.

Linked Quarter Changes (comparisons to the three months ended June 30, 2022)

Net income improved by $0.7 million, or 8%. Factors impacting this improvement include a $1.1 million decrease in noninterest expense, and a $3.4 million increase in net interest income after the provision for credit losses, offset by a $3.8 million decrease in noninterest income as further described below. The increase in net interest income was driven by higher average earning assets and a 40 basis point increase in the yield on earning assets, partially offset by a 27 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

Noninterest income decreased by $3.8 million, or 37%, due primarily to the sale of other assets in the second quarter of 2022 with no like sales in the third quarter of 2022.

The provision for credit losses on loans and leases decreased $1.3 million to $1.2 million due mostly to charge-offs in the second quarter as the overall quantitative and qualitative components of the allowance for credit losses remained relatively consistent with the prior quarter, although there were mostly offsetting adjustments within the qualitative components of the calculation.

Noninterest expense decreased $1.1 million, or 5%, mostly in other operating expense, due to a $0.7 million increase in other expense due to a proactive approach taken in the second quarter of 2022, due to FDIC supervisory guidance addressing certain consumer compliance risks associated with the treatment of non-sufficient fund charges on representments.

Year to-Date Changes (comparisons to the first nine-months of 2021)

Net income decreased $6.8 million, or 20%. The most significant line-item change was a $6.6 million increase in the provision for credit losses, under the "CECL" methodology. There was also a decrease of $2.2 million or 3% in net interest income, due mostly to an overall 25 basis point decline in net interest margin. The decline in margin was due primarily to lower yields and balances on loans, as well as higher overall funding costs partially offset by higher investment yields and balances.

Noninterest income increased by $2.1 million, or 10%, due to a $1.0 million recovery of prior year legal expenses, a $1.0 million gain on the sale of investment securities, a $3.2 million gain on the sale of other assets, partially offset by negative variances in BOLI income, and the fair market value adjustment of equity securities.

Noninterest expense increased $1.9 million, or 3%, due mostly to the increases in salary expense for new loan production teams and restitution payments to customers charged nonsufficient fund fees on representments in the past five years, partially offset by lower legal costs and a positive variance in director's deferred compensation expense which is linked to the unfavorable changes in bank-owned life insurance income described above.

Statement of Condition Changes (comparisons to December 31, 2021)

Total assets increased by $161.3 million, or 5%, to $3.5 billion, during the first nine months of the year due mostly to an increase in deposits and borrowed funds which facilitated the purchase of investment securities in 2022.

Cash and due from banks decreased $170.8 million to $86.7 million during the first nine months of the year due mostly to an increase in earning assets.

Investment securities increased by $252.3 million, or 26%, to $1.2 billion primarily due to strategic purchases of $181 million of collateralized loan obligations, as well as other investment securities.

Gross loans increased $30.6 million due predominantly to the purchase of $173.1 million in high quality jumbo single family mortgage loan pools earlier in the year. These mortgage loan pool purchases were offset by $267.7 million in loan maturities, charge-offs and payoffs. Organic loan production for the first nine months of 2022 was $225.1 million, as compared to $93.0 million for the comparative period in 2021. Negatively impacting loan growth was a $45.2 million decline in credit line utilization and a $54.6 million decline in mortgage warehouse line utilization. PPP loan forgiveness during the first nine months was $27.6 million.

Deposits totaled $2.9 billion at September 30, 2022, representing a year-to-date increase of $103.9 million, or 4%. The growth in deposits came from a $45.5 million increase in core transaction and savings accounts, coupled with a $58.4 million increase in time and wholesale brokered deposits.

Short-term debt totaled $215.1 million due to increases of $103.1 million in overnight FHLB borrowings and $5.1 million in customer repurchase agreements.

Other financial highlights are reflected in the following table.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) As of or for the As of or for the three months ended nine months ended 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 Net income $ 9,935 $ 9,204 $ 10,605 $ 26,546 $ 33,391 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.66 $ 0.61 $ 0.69 $ 1.76 $ 2.17 Return on average assets 1.13% 1.07% 1.26% 1.03% 1.36% Return on average equity 12.84% 11.68% 11.62% 10.98% 12.60% Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.63% 3.40% 3.46% 3.41% 3.66% Yield on average loans and leases 4.28% 4.31% 4.61% 4.30% 4.57% Yield on investments 3.51% 2.40% 1.47% 2.61% 1.71% Cost of average total deposits 0.24% 0.11% 0.08% 0.15% 0.09% Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent) (1) 58.10% 59.19% 59.75% 61.10% 58.29% Total assets $ 3,532,289 $ 3,396,635 $ 3,442,739 $ 3,532,289 $ 3,442,739 Loans & leases net of deferred fees $ 2,020,016 $ 2,021,581 $ 2,137,214 $ 2,020,016 $ 2,137,214 Noninterest demand deposits $ 1,118,245 $ 1,120,413 $ 1,111,411 $ 1,118,245 $ 1,111,411 Total deposits $ 2,885,468 $ 2,850,999 $ 2,820,646 $ 2,885,468 $ 2,820,646 Noninterest-bearing deposits over total deposits 38.8% 39.3% 39.4% 38.8% 39.4% Shareholders' equity / total assets 8.4% 8.8% 10.6% 8.4% 10.6% Tangible common equity ratio (2) 7.6% 8.0% 9.8% 7.6% 9.8% Book value per share $ 19.56 $ 19.82 $ 23.70 $ 19.56 $ 23.70 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 17.58 $ 17.82 $ 21.69 $ 17.58 $ 21.69

(1) Noninterest expense as a percentage of the sum of net interest income and noninterest income excluding net gains (losses) from securities and bank owned life insurance income (2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measurement in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" later in this document

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $28.9 million, for the third quarter of 2022, a $2.2 million increase, or 8% over the third quarter of 2021, but decreased $2.2 million, or 3%, to $80.3 million for the first nine months of 2022 relative to the same period in 2021.

For the third quarter of 2022, growth in average interest-earning assets totaled $119.1 million, or 4%, as compared to the third quarter of 2021. The yield on these balances was 42 basis points higher for the same period due mostly to a shift in the mix of earning assets and the result of recent interest rate increases by the Federal Open Market Committee. This increase in yield was offset by a 40 basis point increase in the cost of our interest-bearing liabilities for the same period. Although transaction and savings deposit rates have not changed, higher costs of time deposits and borrowed funds including overnight purchases are the primary reasons for the increase in interest expense.

Net interest income for the comparative year-to-date periods decreased $2.2 million, or 3%, due to a change in mix of average interest-earning assets. Investment balances, including overnight funds, with an average yield of 2.61% increased $360.0 million, while gross average loan balances yielding 4.30% decreased $215.4 million. The overall yield on the average balances of earning assets was 11 basis points lower for the comparative periods, exacerbated by a 21 basis point increase in interest paid on liabilities. The net impact was a 25 basis point decrease in our net interest margin for the nine-months ending September 30, 2022, as compared to the same period in 2021.

The increase in investments includes a net increase of $181.9 million of exclusively AAA and AA tranches of collateralized loan obligations, for a total cost basis of $514.7 million at September 30, 2022. The average yield on such CLOs for September 2022 was 4.6% as compared to an average yield in December 2021 of 1.5%.

Interest expense was $3.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $2.1 million, relative to the third quarter of 2021. For the first nine months of 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, interest expense increased $3.2 million to $6.0 million. The significant increase in interest expense is attributable to an unfavorable shift in deposit mix and the impact of recent interest rate increases, as the average balance of higher cost time deposits, including variable rate time deposits and borrowed funds increased by $20.4 million and $125.9 million respectively in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2021. For the year-to-date comparisons the increase is attributable to a $106.1 million increase in borrowed funds combined with the impact of recent interest rate increases.

The Company had $1.3 billion in adjustable and variable rate loans and $499.4 million in floating rate collateralized loan obligations, as compared to $279.5 million in floating rate CDs and $35.4 million in floating rate trust preferred securities at September 30, 2022. $236.0 million of the Company's adjustable and variable rate loans have the ability to reprice in the next twelve months.

The Company continues to offer floating rate CDs which are indexed to prime. These floating rate CDs increased $40.6 million, or 17%, to $279.5 million at September 30, 2022, as compared to $238.9 million at December 31, 2021. Due to the increase in the prime rate during 2022, interest expense on floating rate CDs has increased $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2022 over the third quarter of 2021, and increased $1.3 million for the first nine months of 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. These CDs require a minimum balance and pay a rate that is 325 - 400 basis points below the Wall Street Journal Prime rate, with a 20 basis point minimum rate.

Our net interest margin was 3.63% for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to 3.40% for the linked quarter and 3.46% for the third quarter of 2021.

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans and leases of $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2022 relative to a benefit of $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, and a year-to-date provision for credit losses on loans and leases of $4.4 million in 2022 as compared to a benefit of $2.5 million for the same period in 2021. The Company's $1.8 million increase in the provision for credit losses on loans and leases in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2021, and the $6.8 million year to date increase in the provision for credit losses on loans and leases, compared to the same period in 2021 was primarily due to the impact of $4.3 million in net charge-offs in the first nine months of 2022. The increase in the provision for credit losses on loans and leases for the third quarter of 2022 was principally from an $1.2 million increase to the specific reserve on a single dairy relationship while the increase in the provision for credit losses on loans and leases year-to-date also included a charge off on the same loan relationship combined with a single office building loan relationship that was sold at a discount due to an increased risk of default that would have likely led to a prolonged collection period.

Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income decreased $0.9 million, or 12%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as compared to the same quarter in 2021, and increased $2.1 million, or 10% for the year-to-date period ended September 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. The quarterly and year-to-date comparisons were primarily impacted by unfavorable fluctuations in income on bank-owned life insurance (BOLI) with underlying investments mapped directly to the Company's deferred compensation plan. The year-to-date increases were favorably impacted by a $1.0 million gain on the sale of debt securities and $3.6 million from gains on the sale of other assets.

Service charges on customer deposit account income were relatively unchanged in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2021, however for the year-to-date comparison there was a $0.8 million increase primarily due to increases in overdraft and analysis fee income.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense increased by $0.1 million, or 1%, in the third quarter of 2022 relative to the third quarter of 2021, and by $1.9 million, or 3%, in the first nine months of 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021.

Salaries and Benefits were $0.9 million, or 9%, higher in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2021 and $2.9 million, or 9%, higher for the first nine months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. The reason for this increase is primarily due to increased salary expense due to the strategic hiring of lending and management staff for both the quarterly and year-to-date comparisons. There were 500 full-time equivalent employees at September 30, 2022 as compared to 482 at September 30, 2021.

Occupancy expenses were $0.1 million higher for the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the same quarter in 2021 and $0.3 million lower for the first nine months of 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. The primary reason for increase in the quarterly comparisons was from increases in utility rate and usage. For the year-to-date comparison the decreases came from the closure of five branch facilities in 2021.

Other noninterest expense decreased $0.9 million, or 11%, for the third quarter 2022 as compared to the third quarter in 2021, and decreased $0.7 million, or 3% for the first nine months of 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. The variances for the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 was primarily driven by a decrease of $0.5 million in legal costs, a $0.7 million favorable variance in directors deferred compensation expense, linked to the changes in BOLI income, and lower telecommunications costs. For the year-over-year comparison, the categories of increase were the same as with the quarterly comparison, along with a $0.3 million decrease in consultant expenses partially offset by increases in hiring and recruiting costs, and a $0.7 million restitution payment to customers charged nonsufficient fund fees in the past five years for representments.

The Company's provision for income taxes was 25.1% of pre-tax income in the third quarter of 2022 relative to 24.1% in the third quarter of 2021, and 26.1% of pre-tax income for the first nine months of 2022 relative to 25.0% for the same period in 2021. The increase in effective tax rate in the third quarter of 2022 and year-to-date comparisons is due to tax credits and tax-exempt income representing a smaller percentage of total taxable income. The decline in tax-exempt income is due mostly to unfavorable changes in bank-owned life insurance with investments linked to the Company's deferred compensation plan.

Balance Sheet Summary

Balance sheet changes during the first nine months of 2022 include an increase in total assets of $161.3 million, or 5%, primarily a result of a $252.3 million increase in investments securities, partially offset by a $170.8 million decrease in cash and due from banks.

The increase in investment securities of $252.3 million for the year-to-date period consisted primarily of increases in municipal bonds of $65.8 million, corporate securities of $25.8 million, and AAA and AA tranches of collateralized loan obligations of $167.2 million, partially offset by decreases in government and agency securities, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations of $6.4 million.

Gross loan balances increased $30.6 million during the first nine months of 2022, as compared to December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily a result of an increase in 1-4 family residential real estate loans, mostly from the purchase of $173.1 million in high quality jumbo mortgage loans. Other positive variances from organic growth included a $10.7 million increase in ag real estate, a $16.2 million increase in multi-family real estate, and an increase of $4.3 million in commercial real estate. Negatively impacting these positive variances were loan paydowns and maturities resulting in net declines in many categories even with solid loan production. In particular there was a $28.4 million net decrease in construction loans, a $40.5 million decrease in commercial and industrial loans, and a $54.6 million unfavorable variance in mortgage warehouse loans. Further, SBA PPP loan forgiveness resulted in a $27.6 million decline in loan balances, included in the commercial and industrial variance noted above.

As indicated in the loan roll forward below, new credit extended for the third quarter of 2022 increased $78.3 million over the same period in 2021, and increased $132.1 million for the year-to-date comparisons. This organic loan growth is attributable to the new agricultural and commercial real estate lending teams added earlier this year. Contributing to our organic growth, loans purchased during the first nine months of 2022 totaled $173.1 million, however we had $267.7 million in loan paydowns and maturities, along with a $54.6 million decrease in mortgage warehouse line utilization and a $45.2 million decrease in line of credit utilization.

LOAN ROLLFORWARD (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) For the three months ended: For the nine months ended: September

30, 2022 June

30, 2022 September

30, 2021 September 30, 2022 September

30, 2021 Gross loans beginning balance $ 2,022,662 $ 1,983,331 $ 2,144,796 $ 1,989,726 $ 2,463,111 New credit extended 82,958 119,553 4,656 225,054 92,950 Loan purchases — 46,364 122,291 173,082 122,291 Changes in line of credit utilization (7,811 ) (17,837 ) (15,852 ) (45,201 ) (55,509 ) Change in mortgage warehouse (11,581 ) 956 (23,865 ) (54,630 ) (181,192 ) Pay-downs, maturities, charge-offs and amortization (1) (65,864 ) (109,705 ) (92,200 ) (267,667 ) (301,825 ) Gross loans ending balance 2,020,364 2,022,662 2,139,826 2,020,364 2,139,826 Deferred costs and (fees), net (348 ) (1,081 ) (2,612 ) (348 ) (2,612 ) Loans, net of deferred costs and (fees) $ 2,020,016 $ 2,021,581 $ 2,137,214 $ 2,020,016 $ 2,137,214

(1) Includes $1.6 million from the sale of a performing loan during the second quarter of 2022.

Unused commitments, excluding mortgage warehouse and overdraft lines, were $228.4 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $219.6 million at December 31, 2021. Total line utilization, excluding mortgage warehouse and overdraft lines, was 58% at September 30, 2022 and 61% at December 31, 2021 and was 33% at September 30, 2022 and 52% at December 31, 2021, including mortgage warehouse lines. Mortgage warehouse utilization declined significantly to 9% at September 30, 2022, as compared to 28% at December 31, 2021.

PPP loans continue to decline as borrowers receive forgiveness on these loans. There were 43 loans for $3.6 million outstanding at September 30, 2022, compared to 440 loans for $31.8 million at December 31, 2021.

Deposit balances reflect growth of $103.9 million, or 4%, during the first nine months of 2022. Core non-maturity deposits increased by $45.5 million, or 2%, while customer time deposits increased by $38.4 million, or 13%. Wholesale brokered deposits increased by $20.0 million, or 33%. Overall noninterest-bearing deposits as a percent of total deposits at September 30, 2022, were 38.8%, as compared to 39.0% at December 31, 2021.

Other interest-bearing liabilities of $215.1 million on September 30, 2022, consists of $112.0 million in customer repurchase agreements and $103.1 million of overnight FHLB borrowings. Other interest-bearing liabilities at December 31, 2021 consisted exclusively of $106.9 million in customer repurchase agreements.

The Company continues to have substantial liquidity. At September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, the Company had the following sources of primary and secondary liquidity (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited):

Primary and secondary liquidity sources September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 86,683 $ 257,528 Unpledged investment securities 1,041,115 806,132 Excess pledged securities 34,606 47,024 FHLB borrowing availability 724,047 787,519 Unsecured lines of credit 305,000 305,000 Funds available through fed discount window 34,235 50,608 Totals $ 2,225,686 $ 2,253,811

Total capital of $295.1 million at September 30, 2022 reflects a decrease of $67.4 million, or 19%, relative to year-end 2021. The decrease in equity during the first nine months of 2022 was due to the addition of $26.5 million in net income, offset by a $72.2 million unfavorable swing in accumulated other comprehensive income/loss, due principally to changes in investment securities' fair value, a one-time adjustment from the implementation of CECL on January 1, 2022, for $7.3 million, $4.9 million in share repurchases, net of $10.4 million in dividends paid. The remaining difference is related to stock options exercised and restricted stock granted during the first nine months.

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming assets, comprised of nonaccrual loans and foreclosed assets, increased by $22.2 million to $26.8 million for the first nine months of 2022. The Company's ratio of nonperforming loans to gross loans increased to 1.33% at September 30, 2022 from 0.23% at December 31, 2021. The increase resulted from an increase in non-accrual loan balances, primarily as a result of a downgrade in the first quarter of 2022 of one loan relationship in the dairy industry consisting of four separate loans. All of the Company's nonperforming assets are individually evaluated for credit loss quarterly and management believes the established allowance for credit loss on such loans is appropriate based primarily on recent independent appraisals.

The Company's allowance for credit losses on loans and leases was $23.8 million at September 30, 2022, as compared to $14.3 million at December 31, 2021. The $9.5 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases during the first nine months of 2022 is due to a $9.5 million one-time adjustment from the implementation of CECL on January 1, 2022, a $4.4 million provision for credit losses on loans and leases, and net loan charge-offs of $4.3 million.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases was 1.18% of gross loans at September 30, 2022, and 0.72% of gross loans at December 31, 2021. Management's detailed analysis indicates that the Company's allowance for credit losses on loans and leases should be sufficient to cover credit losses for the life of the loans and leases outstanding as of September 30, 2022, but no assurance can be given that the Company will not experience substantial future losses relative to the size of the loan and lease loss allowance.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is the holding Company for Bank of the Sierra (www.bankofthesierra.com), which is in its 45th year of operations and is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South San Joaquin Valley. Bank of the Sierra is a community-centric regional bank, which offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking services through full-service branches located within the counties of Tulare, Kern, Kings, Fresno, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara. The Bank also maintains an online branch and provides specialized lending services through an agricultural credit center in Templeton, California, an SBA center, and a dedicated loan production office in Roseville, California. In 2022, Bank of the Sierra was recognized as one of the strongest and top-performing community banks in the country, with a 5-star rating from Bauer Financial.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including but not limited to the health of the national and local economies, the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers' service expectations, the Company's ability to successfully deploy new technology, the success of acquisitions and branch expansion, changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings, including the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.

STATEMENT OF CONDITION (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) ASSETS 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 Cash and due from banks $ 86,683 $ 161,875 $ 253,534 $ 257,528 $ 422,350 Investment securities Available-for-sale, at fair value 1,069,434 864,178 1,025,032 973,314 732,312 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses 156,211 161,399 - - - Real estate loans 1-4 family residential construction - 5,542 8,800 21,369 34,720 Other construction/land 18,315 20,816 24,633 25,299 25,512 1-4 family - closed-end 420,136 429,109 398,871 289,457 220,240 Equity lines 21,126 25,260 23,389 26,588 31,341 Multi-family residential 69,665 66,367 59,711 53,458 55,628 Commercial real estate - owner occupied 324,696 312,060 331,764 334,446 345,116 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 896,954 898,159 857,051 882,888 995,921 Farmland 117,385 101,675 98,865 106,706 124,446 Total real estate loans 1,868,277 1,858,988 1,803,084 1,740,211 1,832,924 Agricultural production loans 31,290 28,660 31,663 33,990 43,296 Commercial and industrial 70,147 72,616 87,173 109,791 132,292 Mortgage warehouse lines 46,553 58,134 57,178 101,184 126,486 Consumer loans 4,097 4,264 4,233 4,550 4,828 Gross loans and leases 2,020,364 2,022,662 1,983,331 1,989,726 2,139,826 Deferred loan and lease fees (348 ) (1,081 ) (1,200 ) (1,865 ) (2,612 ) Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (23,790 ) (22,802 ) (22,530 ) (14,256 ) (15,617 ) Net loans and leases 1,996,226 1,998,779 1,959,601 1,973,605 2,121,597 Bank premises and equipment 22,688 22,937 23,239 23,571 24,490 Other assets 201,047 187,467 157,448 142,996 141,990 Total assets $ 3,532,289 $ 3,396,635 $ 3,418,854 $ 3,371,014 $ 3,442,739 LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL Noninterest demand deposits $ 1,118,245 $ 1,120,413 $ 1,104,691 $ 1,084,544 $ 1,111,411 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 732,468 736,034 776,457 744,553 765,823 Savings deposits 481,882 482,140 480,178 450,785 451,248 Money market deposits 140,620 152,596 149,918 147,793 141,348 Customer time deposits 332,253 299,816 293,699 293,897 290,816 Wholesale brokered deposits 80,000 60,000 60,000 60,000 60,000 Total deposits 2,885,468 2,850,999 2,864,943 2,781,572 2,820,646 Long-term debt 49,196 49,173 49,151 49,141 49,221 Subordinated debentures 35,436 35,392 35,347 35,302 35,258 Other interest-bearing liabilities 215,112 118,014 107,760 106,937 92,553 Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities 3,185,212 3,053,578 3,057,201 2,972,952 2,997,678 Allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments 940 893 1,040 203 203 Other liabilities 51,065 43,117 34,922 35,365 80,351 Total capital 295,072 299,047 325,691 362,494 364,507 Total liabilities and capital $ 3,532,289 $ 3,396,635 $ 3,418,854 $ 3,371,014 $ 3,442,739

GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 Goodwill $ 27,357 $ 27,357 $ 27,357 $ 27,357 $ 27,357 Core deposit intangible 2,517 2,769 3,022 3,275 3,527 Total intangible assets $ 29,874 $ 30,126 $ 30,379 $ 30,632 $ 30,884 CREDIT QUALITY (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 Non-accruing loans $ 26,772 $ 29,745 $ 30,446 $ 4,522 $ 6,788 Foreclosed assets - 2 93 93 93 Total nonperforming assets $ 26,772 $ 29,747 $ 30,539 $ 4,615 $ 6,881 Performing TDR's (not included in NPA's) $ 4,639 $ 4,714 $ 4,568 $ 4,910 $ 5,509 Net (recoveries) / charge offs $ 4,280 $ 4,056 $ 1,778 $ (168 ) $ (329 ) Past due & still accruing (30-89) $ 1,242 $ 1,037 $ 2,809 $ 2,013 $ 380 Non-performing loans to gross loans 1.33 % 1.47 % 1.54 % 0.23 % 0.32 % NPA's to loans plus foreclosed assets 1.33 % 1.47 % 1.54 % 0.23 % 0.32 % Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases to loans 1.18 % 1.13 % 1.14 % 0.72 % 0.73 % SELECT PERIOD-END STATISTICS (Unaudited) 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021 9/30/2021 Shareholders' equity / total assets 8.4 % 8.8 % 9.5 % 10.8 % 10.6 % Gross loans / deposits 70.0 % 70.9 % 69.2 % 71.5 % 75.9 % Non-interest bearing deposits / total deposits 38.8 % 39.3 % 38.6 % 39.0 % 39.4 %

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) For the three months ended: For the nine months ended: 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 Interest income $ 31,928 $ 28,206 $ 27,629 $ 86,216 $ 85,179 Interest expense 3,017 1,621 913 5,963 2,719 Net interest income 28,911 26,585 26,716 80,253 82,460 Provision / (benefit) for credit losses on loans and leases 1,212 2,548 (600 ) 4,360 (2,450 ) Provision / (benefit) for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments 47 (147 ) - (194 ) - Provision for credit losses on held-to-maturity securities - 18 - 18 - Net interest income after provision 27,652 24,166 27,316 76,069 84,910 Service charges 3,216 3,204 3,186 9,460 8,677 BOLI (expense) income (23 ) (582 ) 1,048 (1,251 ) 2,445 Gain on sale of investments - - 11 1,032 11 Other noninterest income 3,419 7,817 3,290 13,873 9,844 Total noninterest income 6,612 10,439 7,535 23,114 20,977 Salaries and benefits 11,521 11,745 10,618 35,070 32,194 Occupancy expense 2,470 2,406 2,359 7,170 7,472 Other noninterest expenses 7,005 7,962 7,898 21,042 21,715 Total noninterest expense 20,996 22,113 20,875 63,282 61,381 Income before taxes 13,268 12,492 13,976 35,901 44,506 Provision for income taxes 3,333 3,288 3,371 9,355 11,115 Net income $ 9,935 $ 9,204 $ 10,605 $ 26,546 $ 33,391 TAX DATA Tax-exempt muni income $ 2,346 $ 1,854 $ 1,578 $ 5,926 $ 4,539 Interest income - fully tax equivalent $ 32,552 $ 28,699 $ 28,048 $ 87,791 $ 86,386

PER SHARE DATA (Unaudited) For the three months ended: For the nine months ended: 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 Basic earnings per share $ 0.66 $ 0.62 $ 0.70 $ 1.77 $ 2.19 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.66 $ 0.61 $ 0.69 $ 1.76 $ 2.17 Common dividends $ 0.23 $ 0.23 $ 0.22 $ 0.69 $ 0.65 Weighted average shares outstanding 14,954,503 14,931,701 15,257,367 14,968,242 15,247,477 Weighted average diluted shares 15,014,048 15,004,017 15,343,543 15,046,883 15,369,249 Book value per basic share (EOP) $ 19.56 $ 19.82 $ 23.70 $ 19.56 $ 23.70 Tangible book value per share (EOP) $ 17.58 $ 17.82 $ 21.69 $ 17.58 $ 21.69 Common shares outstanding (EOP) 15,085,675 15,090,792 15,382,518 15,085,675 15,382,518 KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS (Unaudited) For the three months ended: For the nine months ended: 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 Return on average equity 12.84% 11.68% 11.62% 10.98% 12.60% Return on average assets 1.13% 1.07% 1.26% 1.03% 1.36% Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) 3.63% 3.40% 3.46% 3.41% 3.66% Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent)¹ 58.10% 59.19% 59.78% 61.10% 58.29% Net charge offs (recoveries) to avg loans (not annualized) 0.01% 0.11% 0.01% 0.21% (0.01)%

(1) Noninterest expense as a percentage of the sum of net interest income and noninterest income excluding net gains (losses) from securities and bank owned life insurance income.

The following non-GAAP schedule reconciles the book value per share to the tangible book value per share and the GAAP equity ratio to the tangible equity ratio as of the dates indicated: NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021 Total stockholders' equity $ 295,072 $ 299,047 $ 364,507 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets 29,874 30,126 30,884 Tangible common equity $ 265,198 $ 268,921 $ 333,623 Total assets $ 3,532,289 $ 3,396,635 $ 3,442,739 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets 29,874 30,126 30,884 Tangible assets $ 3,502,415 $ 3,366,509 $ 3,411,855 Common shares outstanding 15,085,675 15,090,792 15,382,518 Book value per common share $ 19.56 $ 19.82 $ 23.70 Tangible book value per common share $ 17.58 $ 17.82 $ 21.69 Equity ratio - GAAP (total stockholders' equity / total assets 8.35% 8.80% 10.59% Tangible common equity ratio (tangible common equity / tangible assets) 7.57% 7.99% 9.78%

NONINTEREST INCOME/EXPENSE (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) For the three months ended: For the nine months ended: Noninterest income: 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 9/30/2021 9/30/2022 9/30/2021 Service charges on deposit accounts $ 3,216 $ 3,204 $ 3,186 $ 9,460 $ 8,677 Debit card fees 2,241 2,161 2,192 6,458 6,321 Bank-owned life insurance (23 ) (582 ) 1,048 (1,251 ) 2,445 Other service charges and fees 741 732 708 2,205 2,190 Gain on sale of securities — — 11 1,032 11 Loss on tax credit investment 64 (113 ) (144 ) (162 ) (390 ) Other 373 5,037 534 5,372 1,723 Total noninterest income $ 6,612 $ 10,439 $ 7,535 $ 23,114 $ 20,977 As a % of average interest earning assets (1) 0.81 % 1.31 % 0.96 % 0.96 % 0.91 % Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits $ 11,521 $ 11,745 $ 10,618 $ 35,070 $ 32,194 Occupancy costs Furniture & equipment 399 511 406 1,363 1,312 Premises 2,071 1,895 1,953 5,807 6,160 Advertising and marketing costs 466 449 370 1,322 982 Data processing costs 1,564 1,525 1,470 4,574 4,409 Deposit services costs 2,450 2,417 2,402 7,112 6,752 Loan services costs Loan processing 128 186 109 426 343 Foreclosed assets (3 ) 92 (19 ) 84 78 Other operating costs Telephone & data communications 358 377 534 1,179 1,582 Postage & mail 47 223 60 326 253 Other 507 1,447 470 2,374 1,269 Professional services costs Legal & accounting services 535 673 966 1,753 2,091 Director's deferred compensation (143 ) (504 ) 531 (1,192 ) 1,133 Other professional service 855 763 789 2,306 2,086 Stationery & supply costs 114 116 107 315 259 Sundry & tellers 127 198 109 463 478 Total noninterest expense $ 20,996 $ 22,113 $ 20,875 $ 63,282 $ 61,381 As a % of average interest earning assets (1) 2.58 % 2.78 % 2.66 % 2.64 % 2.67 % Efficiency ratio (2)(3) 58.10 % 59.19 % 59.75 % 61.10 % 58.30 %

(1) Annualized (2) Tax equivalent (3) Noninterest expense as a percentage of the sum of net interest income and noninterest income excluding net gains (losses) from securities and bank owned life insurance income.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) For the quarter ended For the quarter ended For the quarter ended September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Average

Balance (1) Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate (2) Average

Balance (1) Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate (2) Average

Balance (1) Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate (2) Assets Investments: Federal funds sold/interest-earning due from's $ 21,845 $ 103 1.87% $ 146,287 $ 270 0.74% $ 379,597 $ 146 0.15% Taxable 851,683 7,646 3.56% 752,693 4,477 2.39% 389,524 1,679 1.71% Non-taxable 336,567 2,346 3.50% 284,198 1,854 3.31% 259,996 1,578 3.05% Total investments 1,210,095 10,095 3.51% 1,183,178 6,601 2.40% 1,029,117 3,403 1.47% Loans and leases: (3) Real estate 1,862,738 19,808 4.22% 1,844,367 19,659 4.28% 1,775,611 20,805 4.65% Agricultural production 29,724 274 3.66% 30,466 232 3.05% 43,243 410 3.76% Commercial 75,482 973 5.11% 80,533 980 4.88% 140,105 1,796 5.09% Consumer 4,228 132 12.39% 4,264 207 19.47% 4,862 205 16.73% Mortgage warehouse lines 46,969 623 5.26% 49,884 493 3.96% 118,036 982 3.30% Other 2,349 23 3.88% 2,354 34 5.79% 1,463 28 7.59% Total loans and leases 2,021,490 21,833 4.28% 2,011,868 21,605 4.31% 2,083,320 24,226 4.61% Total interest earning assets (4) 3,231,585 $ 31,928 4.00% 3,195,046 $ 28,206 3.60% 3,112,437 $ 27,629 3.58% Other earning assets 15,717 15,628 15,713 Non-earning assets 255,529 239,803 212,116 Total assets $ 3,502,831 $ 3,450,477 $ 3,340,266 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Interest bearing deposits: Demand deposits $ 197,731 $ 131 0.26% $ 221,322 $ 120 0.22% $ 148,175 $ 86 0.23% NOW 531,205 80 0.06% 542,915 82 0.06% 605,620 115 0.08% Savings accounts 485,167 73 0.06% 480,654 70 0.06% 443,406 63 0.06% Money market 151,816 25 0.07% 155,574 23 0.06% 139,433 26 0.07% Time deposits 313,764 1,377 1.74% 295,850 441 0.60% 293,379 248 0.31% Wholesale brokered deposits 63,529 75 0.47% 60,000 48 0.32% 72,283 53 0.29% Total interest bearing deposits 1,743,212 1,761 0.40% 1,756,315 784 0.18% 1,702,296 591 0.14% Borrowed funds: Other interest-bearing liabilities 159,530 390 0.98% 112,586 77 0.27% 79,132 41 0.21% Long-term debt 49,182 427 3.44% 49,160 430 3.51% 3,812 38 3.95% Subordinated debentures 35,409 439 4.92% 35,365 330 3.74% 35,229 243 2.74% Total borrowed funds 244,121 1,256 2.04% 197,111 837 1.70% 118,173 322 1.08% Total interest bearing liabilities 1,987,333 3,017 0.60% 1,953,426 1,621 0.33% 1,820,469 913 0.20% Demand deposits - noninterest bearing 1,140,840 1,132,601 1,104,506 Other liabilities 67,603 48,458 53,134 Shareholders' equity 307,055 315,992 362,157 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,502,831 $ 3,450,477 $ 3,340,266 Interest income/interest earning assets 4.00% 3.60% 3.58% Interest expense/interest earning assets 0.37% 0.20% 0.12% Net interest income and margin (5) $ 28,911 3.63% $ 26,585 3.40% $ 26,716 3.46%

(1) Average balances are obtained from the best available daily or monthly data and are net of deferred fees and related direct costs. (2) Yields and net interest margin have been computed on a tax equivalent basis utilizing a 21% effective tax rate. (3) Loans are gross of the allowance for possible loan losses. Loan fees have been included in the calculation of interest income. Net loan fees and loan acquisition FMV amortization were $0.1 million and $1.0 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $0.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. (4) Non-accrual loans have been included in total loans for purposes of computing total earning assets. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) For the nine months ended For the nine months ended September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Average

Balance (1) Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate (2) Average

Balance (1) Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate (2) Assets Investments: Interest-earning due from banks $ 120,359 $ 466 0.52% $ 255,962 $ 250 0.13% Taxable 783,384 15,613 2.66% 351,109 4,835 1.84% Non-taxable 305,212 5,926 3.29% 241,866 4,539 3.18% Total investments 1,208,955 22,005 2.61% 848,937 9,624 1.71% Loans and leases:(3) Real estate $ 1,820,568 $ 57,792 4.24% $ 1,826,476 $ 63,211 4.63% Agricultural 31,376 809 3.45% 44,441 1,237 3.72% Commercial 84,301 3,351 5.31% 165,916 6,371 5.13% Consumer 4,313 545 16.89% 5,085 594 15.62% Mortgage warehouse lines 52,650 1,626 4.13% 167,293 4,061 3.25% Other 2,066 88 5.69% 1,503 81 7.21% Total loans and leases 1,995,274 64,211 4.30% 2,210,714 75,555 4.57% Total interest earning assets (4) 3,204,229 86,216 3.66% 3,059,651 85,179 3.77% Other earning assets 15,675 14,817 Non-earning assets 235,516 207,523 Total assets $ 3,455,420 $ 3,281,991 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Interest bearing deposits: Demand deposits $ 207,319 $ 357 0.23% $ 147,000 $ 251 0.23% NOW 540,078 243 0.06% 592,177 332 0.07% Savings accounts 477,904 210 0.06% 419,861 175 0.06% Money market 152,912 71 0.06% 138,408 86 0.08% Time deposits 301,173 2,053 0.91% 347,253 798 0.59% Brokered deposits 61,189 172 0.38% 88,132 176 0.27% Total interest bearing deposits 1,740,575 3,106 0.24% 1,732,831 1,818 0.14% Borrowed funds: Other interest-bearing liabilities 125,985 549 0.58% 67,981 127 0.39% Long-term debt 49,162 1,284 3.49% 1,285 38 3.95% Subordinated debentures 35,365 1,024 3.87% 35,186 736 2.80% Total borrowed funds 210,512 2,857 1.81% 104,452 901 1.15% Total interest bearing liabilities 1,951,087 5,963 0.41% 1,800,812 2,719 0.20% Demand deposits - noninterest bearing 1,122,556 1,045,179 Other liabilities 58,393 45,191 Shareholders' equity 323,384 354,338 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,455,420 $ 3,281,991 Interest income/interest earning assets 3.66% 3.77% Interest expense/interest earning assets 0.25% 0.11% Net interest income and margin(5) $ 80,253 3.41% $ 82,460 3.66%

(1) Average balances are obtained from the best available daily or monthly data and are net of deferred fees and related direct costs. (2) Yields and net interest margin have been computed on a tax equivalent basis utilizing a 21% effective tax rate. (3) Loans are gross of the allowance for possible loan losses. Loan fees have been included in the calculation of interest income. Net loan fees and loan acquisition FMV amortization were $0.9 million and $3.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively. (4) Non-accrual loans have been included in total loans for purposes of computing total earning assets. (5) Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

Category: Financial

Source: Sierra Bancorp

Contacts

Kevin McPhaill, President/CEO

(559) 782-4900 or (888) 454-BANK

www.sierrabancorp.com