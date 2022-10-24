PORTERVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sierra Bancorp (Nasdaq: BSRR), parent of Bank of the Sierra, today announced its unaudited financial results for the three-and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022. Sierra Bancorp reported consolidated net income of $9.9 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $10.6 million, or $0.69 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2021. On a linked-quarter basis, the Company increased net income by $0.7 million, or 8%.
For the first nine months of 2022, the Company recognized net income of $26.5 million, or $1.76 per diluted share, as compared to $33.4 million, or $2.17 per diluted share, for the same period in 2021. The year-over-year change is due primarily to a $4.4 million provision for credit losses in 2022 as compared to a net release of allowance in 2021. The Company's financial performance metrics for the first nine months of 2022 include an annualized return on average assets and a return on average equity of 1.03% and 10.98%, respectively, compared to 1.36% and 12.60%, respectively, for the same period in 2021.
"Banking is a critical part of our economy, locally and globally," stated Kevin McPhaill, President and CEO. "At Bank of the Sierra, we understand this importance and are committed to providing financial services and solutions to individuals, businesses and other organizations in our communities throughout the entire economic cycle. With the dedication and drive from our legacy market and new lending teams, we are seeing great traction in obtaining new lending relationships throughout our markets. We are also experiencing solid deposit growth - a hallmark of our bank's success - while maintaining nearly 39% of our deposit base in non-interest bearing accounts. The bank remains focused on this important part of community banking as our treasury management services and team expand. Looking to the fourth quarter and beyond, we have worked to position the bank for additional growth opportunities - it is an exciting time indeed!" McPhaill concluded.
Financial Highlights
Quarterly Changes (comparisons to the third quarter of 2021)
- Net income decreased $0.7 million to $9.9 million. Net interest income was $2.2 million higher due to an increase in margin and growth in earning assets. This positive net interest income variance was offset by the net negative impact of the Company's deferred compensation plan and related on-balance sheet funding through bank-owned life insurance of $0.6 million, as well as an unfavorable change in provision for credit losses on loans of $1.8 million.
- Net interest income increased $2.2 million. We had a 17 basis point increase in net interest margin coupled with a $120 million increase in average earning assets.
- Noninterest income decreased $0.9 million or 12% primarily due to a $1.1 million decrease in bank-owned life insurance as previously mentioned.
- The provision for credit losses on loans and leases was $1.2 million under the new current expected credit losses ("CECL") methodology, as compared to a benefit of $0.6 million under the incurred loss model in the same quarter of 2021.
- All capital ratios remain well above the regulatory requirements for a well-capitalized institution. The Community Bank Leverage ratio was 11.54% for Bank of the Sierra. The Sierra Bancorp Tier I leverage ratio was 10.45%.
Linked Quarter Changes (comparisons to the three months ended June 30, 2022)
- Net income improved by $0.7 million, or 8%. Factors impacting this improvement include a $1.1 million decrease in noninterest expense, and a $3.4 million increase in net interest income after the provision for credit losses, offset by a $3.8 million decrease in noninterest income as further described below. The increase in net interest income was driven by higher average earning assets and a 40 basis point increase in the yield on earning assets, partially offset by a 27 basis point increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
- Noninterest income decreased by $3.8 million, or 37%, due primarily to the sale of other assets in the second quarter of 2022 with no like sales in the third quarter of 2022.
- The provision for credit losses on loans and leases decreased $1.3 million to $1.2 million due mostly to charge-offs in the second quarter as the overall quantitative and qualitative components of the allowance for credit losses remained relatively consistent with the prior quarter, although there were mostly offsetting adjustments within the qualitative components of the calculation.
- Noninterest expense decreased $1.1 million, or 5%, mostly in other operating expense, due to a $0.7 million increase in other expense due to a proactive approach taken in the second quarter of 2022, due to FDIC supervisory guidance addressing certain consumer compliance risks associated with the treatment of non-sufficient fund charges on representments.
Year to-Date Changes (comparisons to the first nine-months of 2021)
- Net income decreased $6.8 million, or 20%. The most significant line-item change was a $6.6 million increase in the provision for credit losses, under the "CECL" methodology. There was also a decrease of $2.2 million or 3% in net interest income, due mostly to an overall 25 basis point decline in net interest margin. The decline in margin was due primarily to lower yields and balances on loans, as well as higher overall funding costs partially offset by higher investment yields and balances.
- Noninterest income increased by $2.1 million, or 10%, due to a $1.0 million recovery of prior year legal expenses, a $1.0 million gain on the sale of investment securities, a $3.2 million gain on the sale of other assets, partially offset by negative variances in BOLI income, and the fair market value adjustment of equity securities.
- Noninterest expense increased $1.9 million, or 3%, due mostly to the increases in salary expense for new loan production teams and restitution payments to customers charged nonsufficient fund fees on representments in the past five years, partially offset by lower legal costs and a positive variance in director's deferred compensation expense which is linked to the unfavorable changes in bank-owned life insurance income described above.
Statement of Condition Changes (comparisons to December 31, 2021)
- Total assets increased by $161.3 million, or 5%, to $3.5 billion, during the first nine months of the year due mostly to an increase in deposits and borrowed funds which facilitated the purchase of investment securities in 2022.
- Cash and due from banks decreased $170.8 million to $86.7 million during the first nine months of the year due mostly to an increase in earning assets.
- Investment securities increased by $252.3 million, or 26%, to $1.2 billion primarily due to strategic purchases of $181 million of collateralized loan obligations, as well as other investment securities.
- Gross loans increased $30.6 million due predominantly to the purchase of $173.1 million in high quality jumbo single family mortgage loan pools earlier in the year. These mortgage loan pool purchases were offset by $267.7 million in loan maturities, charge-offs and payoffs. Organic loan production for the first nine months of 2022 was $225.1 million, as compared to $93.0 million for the comparative period in 2021. Negatively impacting loan growth was a $45.2 million decline in credit line utilization and a $54.6 million decline in mortgage warehouse line utilization. PPP loan forgiveness during the first nine months was $27.6 million.
- Deposits totaled $2.9 billion at September 30, 2022, representing a year-to-date increase of $103.9 million, or 4%. The growth in deposits came from a $45.5 million increase in core transaction and savings accounts, coupled with a $58.4 million increase in time and wholesale brokered deposits.
- Short-term debt totaled $215.1 million due to increases of $103.1 million in overnight FHLB borrowings and $5.1 million in customer repurchase agreements.
Other financial highlights are reflected in the following table.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited)
As of or for the
As of or for the
three months ended
nine months ended
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
9/30/2021
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
Net income
$
9,935
$
9,204
$
10,605
$
26,546
$
33,391
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.66
$
0.61
$
0.69
$
1.76
$
2.17
Return on average assets
1.13%
1.07%
1.26%
1.03%
1.36%
Return on average equity
12.84%
11.68%
11.62%
10.98%
12.60%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
3.63%
3.40%
3.46%
3.41%
3.66%
Yield on average loans and leases
4.28%
4.31%
4.61%
4.30%
4.57%
Yield on investments
3.51%
2.40%
1.47%
2.61%
1.71%
Cost of average total deposits
0.24%
0.11%
0.08%
0.15%
0.09%
Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent) (1)
58.10%
59.19%
59.75%
61.10%
58.29%
Total assets
$
3,532,289
$
3,396,635
$
3,442,739
$
3,532,289
$
3,442,739
Loans & leases net of deferred fees
$
2,020,016
$
2,021,581
$
2,137,214
$
2,020,016
$
2,137,214
Noninterest demand deposits
$
1,118,245
$
1,120,413
$
1,111,411
$
1,118,245
$
1,111,411
Total deposits
$
2,885,468
$
2,850,999
$
2,820,646
$
2,885,468
$
2,820,646
Noninterest-bearing deposits over total deposits
38.8%
39.3%
39.4%
38.8%
39.4%
Shareholders' equity / total assets
8.4%
8.8%
10.6%
8.4%
10.6%
Tangible common equity ratio (2)
7.6%
8.0%
9.8%
7.6%
9.8%
Book value per share
$
19.56
$
19.82
$
23.70
$
19.56
$
23.70
Tangible book value per share (2)
$
17.58
$
17.82
$
21.69
$
17.58
$
21.69
(1)
Noninterest expense as a percentage of the sum of net interest income and noninterest income excluding net gains (losses) from securities and bank owned life insurance income
(2)
See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measurement in "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" later in this document
INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $28.9 million, for the third quarter of 2022, a $2.2 million increase, or 8% over the third quarter of 2021, but decreased $2.2 million, or 3%, to $80.3 million for the first nine months of 2022 relative to the same period in 2021.
For the third quarter of 2022, growth in average interest-earning assets totaled $119.1 million, or 4%, as compared to the third quarter of 2021. The yield on these balances was 42 basis points higher for the same period due mostly to a shift in the mix of earning assets and the result of recent interest rate increases by the Federal Open Market Committee. This increase in yield was offset by a 40 basis point increase in the cost of our interest-bearing liabilities for the same period. Although transaction and savings deposit rates have not changed, higher costs of time deposits and borrowed funds including overnight purchases are the primary reasons for the increase in interest expense.
Net interest income for the comparative year-to-date periods decreased $2.2 million, or 3%, due to a change in mix of average interest-earning assets. Investment balances, including overnight funds, with an average yield of 2.61% increased $360.0 million, while gross average loan balances yielding 4.30% decreased $215.4 million. The overall yield on the average balances of earning assets was 11 basis points lower for the comparative periods, exacerbated by a 21 basis point increase in interest paid on liabilities. The net impact was a 25 basis point decrease in our net interest margin for the nine-months ending September 30, 2022, as compared to the same period in 2021.
The increase in investments includes a net increase of $181.9 million of exclusively AAA and AA tranches of collateralized loan obligations, for a total cost basis of $514.7 million at September 30, 2022. The average yield on such CLOs for September 2022 was 4.6% as compared to an average yield in December 2021 of 1.5%.
Interest expense was $3.0 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $2.1 million, relative to the third quarter of 2021. For the first nine months of 2022, compared to the same period in 2021, interest expense increased $3.2 million to $6.0 million. The significant increase in interest expense is attributable to an unfavorable shift in deposit mix and the impact of recent interest rate increases, as the average balance of higher cost time deposits, including variable rate time deposits and borrowed funds increased by $20.4 million and $125.9 million respectively in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2021. For the year-to-date comparisons the increase is attributable to a $106.1 million increase in borrowed funds combined with the impact of recent interest rate increases.
The Company had $1.3 billion in adjustable and variable rate loans and $499.4 million in floating rate collateralized loan obligations, as compared to $279.5 million in floating rate CDs and $35.4 million in floating rate trust preferred securities at September 30, 2022. $236.0 million of the Company's adjustable and variable rate loans have the ability to reprice in the next twelve months.
The Company continues to offer floating rate CDs which are indexed to prime. These floating rate CDs increased $40.6 million, or 17%, to $279.5 million at September 30, 2022, as compared to $238.9 million at December 31, 2021. Due to the increase in the prime rate during 2022, interest expense on floating rate CDs has increased $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2022 over the third quarter of 2021, and increased $1.3 million for the first nine months of 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. These CDs require a minimum balance and pay a rate that is 325 - 400 basis points below the Wall Street Journal Prime rate, with a 20 basis point minimum rate.
Our net interest margin was 3.63% for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to 3.40% for the linked quarter and 3.46% for the third quarter of 2021.
Provision for Loan and Lease Losses
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses on loans and leases of $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2022 relative to a benefit of $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, and a year-to-date provision for credit losses on loans and leases of $4.4 million in 2022 as compared to a benefit of $2.5 million for the same period in 2021. The Company's $1.8 million increase in the provision for credit losses on loans and leases in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2021, and the $6.8 million year to date increase in the provision for credit losses on loans and leases, compared to the same period in 2021 was primarily due to the impact of $4.3 million in net charge-offs in the first nine months of 2022. The increase in the provision for credit losses on loans and leases for the third quarter of 2022 was principally from an $1.2 million increase to the specific reserve on a single dairy relationship while the increase in the provision for credit losses on loans and leases year-to-date also included a charge off on the same loan relationship combined with a single office building loan relationship that was sold at a discount due to an increased risk of default that would have likely led to a prolonged collection period.
Noninterest Income
Total noninterest income decreased $0.9 million, or 12%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, as compared to the same quarter in 2021, and increased $2.1 million, or 10% for the year-to-date period ended September 30, 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. The quarterly and year-to-date comparisons were primarily impacted by unfavorable fluctuations in income on bank-owned life insurance (BOLI) with underlying investments mapped directly to the Company's deferred compensation plan. The year-to-date increases were favorably impacted by a $1.0 million gain on the sale of debt securities and $3.6 million from gains on the sale of other assets.
Service charges on customer deposit account income were relatively unchanged in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2021, however for the year-to-date comparison there was a $0.8 million increase primarily due to increases in overdraft and analysis fee income.
Noninterest Expense
Total noninterest expense increased by $0.1 million, or 1%, in the third quarter of 2022 relative to the third quarter of 2021, and by $1.9 million, or 3%, in the first nine months of 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021.
Salaries and Benefits were $0.9 million, or 9%, higher in the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the third quarter of 2021 and $2.9 million, or 9%, higher for the first nine months of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021. The reason for this increase is primarily due to increased salary expense due to the strategic hiring of lending and management staff for both the quarterly and year-to-date comparisons. There were 500 full-time equivalent employees at September 30, 2022 as compared to 482 at September 30, 2021.
Occupancy expenses were $0.1 million higher for the third quarter of 2022 as compared to the same quarter in 2021 and $0.3 million lower for the first nine months of 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. The primary reason for increase in the quarterly comparisons was from increases in utility rate and usage. For the year-to-date comparison the decreases came from the closure of five branch facilities in 2021.
Other noninterest expense decreased $0.9 million, or 11%, for the third quarter 2022 as compared to the third quarter in 2021, and decreased $0.7 million, or 3% for the first nine months of 2022 as compared to the same period in 2021. The variances for the third quarter of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021 was primarily driven by a decrease of $0.5 million in legal costs, a $0.7 million favorable variance in directors deferred compensation expense, linked to the changes in BOLI income, and lower telecommunications costs. For the year-over-year comparison, the categories of increase were the same as with the quarterly comparison, along with a $0.3 million decrease in consultant expenses partially offset by increases in hiring and recruiting costs, and a $0.7 million restitution payment to customers charged nonsufficient fund fees in the past five years for representments.
The Company's provision for income taxes was 25.1% of pre-tax income in the third quarter of 2022 relative to 24.1% in the third quarter of 2021, and 26.1% of pre-tax income for the first nine months of 2022 relative to 25.0% for the same period in 2021. The increase in effective tax rate in the third quarter of 2022 and year-to-date comparisons is due to tax credits and tax-exempt income representing a smaller percentage of total taxable income. The decline in tax-exempt income is due mostly to unfavorable changes in bank-owned life insurance with investments linked to the Company's deferred compensation plan.
Balance Sheet Summary
Balance sheet changes during the first nine months of 2022 include an increase in total assets of $161.3 million, or 5%, primarily a result of a $252.3 million increase in investments securities, partially offset by a $170.8 million decrease in cash and due from banks.
The increase in investment securities of $252.3 million for the year-to-date period consisted primarily of increases in municipal bonds of $65.8 million, corporate securities of $25.8 million, and AAA and AA tranches of collateralized loan obligations of $167.2 million, partially offset by decreases in government and agency securities, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations of $6.4 million.
Gross loan balances increased $30.6 million during the first nine months of 2022, as compared to December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily a result of an increase in 1-4 family residential real estate loans, mostly from the purchase of $173.1 million in high quality jumbo mortgage loans. Other positive variances from organic growth included a $10.7 million increase in ag real estate, a $16.2 million increase in multi-family real estate, and an increase of $4.3 million in commercial real estate. Negatively impacting these positive variances were loan paydowns and maturities resulting in net declines in many categories even with solid loan production. In particular there was a $28.4 million net decrease in construction loans, a $40.5 million decrease in commercial and industrial loans, and a $54.6 million unfavorable variance in mortgage warehouse loans. Further, SBA PPP loan forgiveness resulted in a $27.6 million decline in loan balances, included in the commercial and industrial variance noted above.
As indicated in the loan roll forward below, new credit extended for the third quarter of 2022 increased $78.3 million over the same period in 2021, and increased $132.1 million for the year-to-date comparisons. This organic loan growth is attributable to the new agricultural and commercial real estate lending teams added earlier this year. Contributing to our organic growth, loans purchased during the first nine months of 2022 totaled $173.1 million, however we had $267.7 million in loan paydowns and maturities, along with a $54.6 million decrease in mortgage warehouse line utilization and a $45.2 million decrease in line of credit utilization.
LOAN ROLLFORWARD
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
For the three months ended:
For the nine months ended:
September
June
September
September
30, 2022
September
Gross loans beginning balance
$
2,022,662
$
1,983,331
$
2,144,796
$
1,989,726
$
2,463,111
New credit extended
82,958
119,553
4,656
225,054
92,950
Loan purchases
—
46,364
122,291
173,082
122,291
Changes in line of credit utilization
(7,811
)
(17,837
)
(15,852
)
(45,201
)
(55,509
)
Change in mortgage warehouse
(11,581
)
956
(23,865
)
(54,630
)
(181,192
)
Pay-downs, maturities, charge-offs and amortization (1)
(65,864
)
(109,705
)
(92,200
)
(267,667
)
(301,825
)
Gross loans ending balance
2,020,364
2,022,662
2,139,826
2,020,364
2,139,826
Deferred costs and (fees), net
(348
)
(1,081
)
(2,612
)
(348
)
(2,612
)
Loans, net of deferred costs and (fees)
$
2,020,016
$
2,021,581
$
2,137,214
$
2,020,016
$
2,137,214
(1)
Includes $1.6 million from the sale of a performing loan during the second quarter of 2022.
Unused commitments, excluding mortgage warehouse and overdraft lines, were $228.4 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $219.6 million at December 31, 2021. Total line utilization, excluding mortgage warehouse and overdraft lines, was 58% at September 30, 2022 and 61% at December 31, 2021 and was 33% at September 30, 2022 and 52% at December 31, 2021, including mortgage warehouse lines. Mortgage warehouse utilization declined significantly to 9% at September 30, 2022, as compared to 28% at December 31, 2021.
PPP loans continue to decline as borrowers receive forgiveness on these loans. There were 43 loans for $3.6 million outstanding at September 30, 2022, compared to 440 loans for $31.8 million at December 31, 2021.
Deposit balances reflect growth of $103.9 million, or 4%, during the first nine months of 2022. Core non-maturity deposits increased by $45.5 million, or 2%, while customer time deposits increased by $38.4 million, or 13%. Wholesale brokered deposits increased by $20.0 million, or 33%. Overall noninterest-bearing deposits as a percent of total deposits at September 30, 2022, were 38.8%, as compared to 39.0% at December 31, 2021.
Other interest-bearing liabilities of $215.1 million on September 30, 2022, consists of $112.0 million in customer repurchase agreements and $103.1 million of overnight FHLB borrowings. Other interest-bearing liabilities at December 31, 2021 consisted exclusively of $106.9 million in customer repurchase agreements.
The Company continues to have substantial liquidity. At September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, the Company had the following sources of primary and secondary liquidity (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited):
Primary and secondary liquidity sources
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Cash and cash equivalents
$
86,683
$
257,528
Unpledged investment securities
1,041,115
806,132
Excess pledged securities
34,606
47,024
FHLB borrowing availability
724,047
787,519
Unsecured lines of credit
305,000
305,000
Funds available through fed discount window
34,235
50,608
Totals
$
2,225,686
$
2,253,811
Total capital of $295.1 million at September 30, 2022 reflects a decrease of $67.4 million, or 19%, relative to year-end 2021. The decrease in equity during the first nine months of 2022 was due to the addition of $26.5 million in net income, offset by a $72.2 million unfavorable swing in accumulated other comprehensive income/loss, due principally to changes in investment securities' fair value, a one-time adjustment from the implementation of CECL on January 1, 2022, for $7.3 million, $4.9 million in share repurchases, net of $10.4 million in dividends paid. The remaining difference is related to stock options exercised and restricted stock granted during the first nine months.
Asset Quality
Total nonperforming assets, comprised of nonaccrual loans and foreclosed assets, increased by $22.2 million to $26.8 million for the first nine months of 2022. The Company's ratio of nonperforming loans to gross loans increased to 1.33% at September 30, 2022 from 0.23% at December 31, 2021. The increase resulted from an increase in non-accrual loan balances, primarily as a result of a downgrade in the first quarter of 2022 of one loan relationship in the dairy industry consisting of four separate loans. All of the Company's nonperforming assets are individually evaluated for credit loss quarterly and management believes the established allowance for credit loss on such loans is appropriate based primarily on recent independent appraisals.
The Company's allowance for credit losses on loans and leases was $23.8 million at September 30, 2022, as compared to $14.3 million at December 31, 2021. The $9.5 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases during the first nine months of 2022 is due to a $9.5 million one-time adjustment from the implementation of CECL on January 1, 2022, a $4.4 million provision for credit losses on loans and leases, and net loan charge-offs of $4.3 million.
The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases was 1.18% of gross loans at September 30, 2022, and 0.72% of gross loans at December 31, 2021. Management's detailed analysis indicates that the Company's allowance for credit losses on loans and leases should be sufficient to cover credit losses for the life of the loans and leases outstanding as of September 30, 2022, but no assurance can be given that the Company will not experience substantial future losses relative to the size of the loan and lease loss allowance.
About Sierra Bancorp
Sierra Bancorp is the holding Company for Bank of the Sierra (www.bankofthesierra.com), which is in its 45th year of operations and is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South San Joaquin Valley. Bank of the Sierra is a community-centric regional bank, which offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking services through full-service branches located within the counties of Tulare, Kern, Kings, Fresno, Ventura, San Luis Obispo, and Santa Barbara. The Bank also maintains an online branch and provides specialized lending services through an agricultural credit center in Templeton, California, an SBA center, and a dedicated loan production office in Roseville, California. In 2022, Bank of the Sierra was recognized as one of the strongest and top-performing community banks in the country, with a 5-star rating from Bauer Financial.
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. Readers are cautioned not to unduly rely on forward looking statements. Actual results may differ from those projected. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including but not limited to the health of the national and local economies, the Company's ability to attract and retain skilled employees, customers' service expectations, the Company's ability to successfully deploy new technology, the success of acquisitions and branch expansion, changes in interest rates, loan portfolio performance, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings, including the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of the Company's most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q.
STATEMENT OF CONDITION
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
ASSETS
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
Cash and due from banks
$
86,683
$
161,875
$
253,534
$
257,528
$
422,350
Investment securities
Available-for-sale, at fair value
1,069,434
864,178
1,025,032
973,314
732,312
Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses
156,211
161,399
-
-
-
Real estate loans
1-4 family residential construction
-
5,542
8,800
21,369
34,720
Other construction/land
18,315
20,816
24,633
25,299
25,512
1-4 family - closed-end
420,136
429,109
398,871
289,457
220,240
Equity lines
21,126
25,260
23,389
26,588
31,341
Multi-family residential
69,665
66,367
59,711
53,458
55,628
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
324,696
312,060
331,764
334,446
345,116
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
896,954
898,159
857,051
882,888
995,921
Farmland
117,385
101,675
98,865
106,706
124,446
Total real estate loans
1,868,277
1,858,988
1,803,084
1,740,211
1,832,924
Agricultural production loans
31,290
28,660
31,663
33,990
43,296
Commercial and industrial
70,147
72,616
87,173
109,791
132,292
Mortgage warehouse lines
46,553
58,134
57,178
101,184
126,486
Consumer loans
4,097
4,264
4,233
4,550
4,828
Gross loans and leases
2,020,364
2,022,662
1,983,331
1,989,726
2,139,826
Deferred loan and lease fees
(348
)
(1,081
)
(1,200
)
(1,865
)
(2,612
)
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
(23,790
)
(22,802
)
(22,530
)
(14,256
)
(15,617
)
Net loans and leases
1,996,226
1,998,779
1,959,601
1,973,605
2,121,597
Bank premises and equipment
22,688
22,937
23,239
23,571
24,490
Other assets
201,047
187,467
157,448
142,996
141,990
Total assets
$
3,532,289
$
3,396,635
$
3,418,854
$
3,371,014
$
3,442,739
LIABILITIES AND CAPITAL
Noninterest demand deposits
$
1,118,245
$
1,120,413
$
1,104,691
$
1,084,544
$
1,111,411
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
732,468
736,034
776,457
744,553
765,823
Savings deposits
481,882
482,140
480,178
450,785
451,248
Money market deposits
140,620
152,596
149,918
147,793
141,348
Customer time deposits
332,253
299,816
293,699
293,897
290,816
Wholesale brokered deposits
80,000
60,000
60,000
60,000
60,000
Total deposits
2,885,468
2,850,999
2,864,943
2,781,572
2,820,646
Long-term debt
49,196
49,173
49,151
49,141
49,221
Subordinated debentures
35,436
35,392
35,347
35,302
35,258
Other interest-bearing liabilities
215,112
118,014
107,760
106,937
92,553
Total deposits and interest-bearing liabilities
3,185,212
3,053,578
3,057,201
2,972,952
2,997,678
Allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments
940
893
1,040
203
203
Other liabilities
51,065
43,117
34,922
35,365
80,351
Total capital
295,072
299,047
325,691
362,494
364,507
Total liabilities and capital
$
3,532,289
$
3,396,635
$
3,418,854
$
3,371,014
$
3,442,739
GOODWILL AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
Goodwill
$
27,357
$
27,357
$
27,357
$
27,357
$
27,357
Core deposit intangible
2,517
2,769
3,022
3,275
3,527
Total intangible assets
$
29,874
$
30,126
$
30,379
$
30,632
$
30,884
CREDIT QUALITY
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
Non-accruing loans
$
26,772
$
29,745
$
30,446
$
4,522
$
6,788
Foreclosed assets
-
2
93
93
93
Total nonperforming assets
$
26,772
$
29,747
$
30,539
$
4,615
$
6,881
Performing TDR's (not included in NPA's)
$
4,639
$
4,714
$
4,568
$
4,910
$
5,509
Net (recoveries) / charge offs
$
4,280
$
4,056
$
1,778
$
(168
)
$
(329
)
Past due & still accruing (30-89)
$
1,242
$
1,037
$
2,809
$
2,013
$
380
Non-performing loans to gross loans
1.33
%
1.47
%
1.54
%
0.23
%
0.32
%
NPA's to loans plus foreclosed assets
1.33
%
1.47
%
1.54
%
0.23
%
0.32
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases to loans
1.18
%
1.13
%
1.14
%
0.72
%
0.73
%
SELECT PERIOD-END STATISTICS
(Unaudited)
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
3/31/2022
12/31/2021
9/30/2021
Shareholders' equity / total assets
8.4
%
8.8
%
9.5
%
10.8
%
10.6
%
Gross loans / deposits
70.0
%
70.9
%
69.2
%
71.5
%
75.9
%
Non-interest bearing deposits / total deposits
38.8
%
39.3
%
38.6
%
39.0
%
39.4
%
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
For the three months ended:
For the nine months ended:
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
9/30/2021
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
Interest income
$
31,928
$
28,206
$
27,629
$
86,216
$
85,179
Interest expense
3,017
1,621
913
5,963
2,719
Net interest income
28,911
26,585
26,716
80,253
82,460
Provision / (benefit) for credit losses on loans and leases
1,212
2,548
(600
)
4,360
(2,450
)
Provision / (benefit) for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments
47
(147
)
-
(194
)
-
Provision for credit losses on held-to-maturity securities
-
18
-
18
-
Net interest income after provision
27,652
24,166
27,316
76,069
84,910
Service charges
3,216
3,204
3,186
9,460
8,677
BOLI (expense) income
(23
)
(582
)
1,048
(1,251
)
2,445
Gain on sale of investments
-
-
11
1,032
11
Other noninterest income
3,419
7,817
3,290
13,873
9,844
Total noninterest income
6,612
10,439
7,535
23,114
20,977
Salaries and benefits
11,521
11,745
10,618
35,070
32,194
Occupancy expense
2,470
2,406
2,359
7,170
7,472
Other noninterest expenses
7,005
7,962
7,898
21,042
21,715
Total noninterest expense
20,996
22,113
20,875
63,282
61,381
Income before taxes
13,268
12,492
13,976
35,901
44,506
Provision for income taxes
3,333
3,288
3,371
9,355
11,115
Net income
$
9,935
$
9,204
$
10,605
$
26,546
$
33,391
TAX DATA
Tax-exempt muni income
$
2,346
$
1,854
$
1,578
$
5,926
$
4,539
Interest income - fully tax equivalent
$
32,552
$
28,699
$
28,048
$
87,791
$
86,386
PER SHARE DATA
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended:
For the nine months ended:
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
9/30/2021
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
Basic earnings per share
$
0.66
$
0.62
$
0.70
$
1.77
$
2.19
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.66
$
0.61
$
0.69
$
1.76
$
2.17
Common dividends
$
0.23
$
0.23
$
0.22
$
0.69
$
0.65
Weighted average shares outstanding
14,954,503
14,931,701
15,257,367
14,968,242
15,247,477
Weighted average diluted shares
15,014,048
15,004,017
15,343,543
15,046,883
15,369,249
Book value per basic share (EOP)
$
19.56
$
19.82
$
23.70
$
19.56
$
23.70
Tangible book value per share (EOP)
$
17.58
$
17.82
$
21.69
$
17.58
$
21.69
Common shares outstanding (EOP)
15,085,675
15,090,792
15,382,518
15,085,675
15,382,518
KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended:
For the nine months ended:
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
9/30/2021
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
Return on average equity
12.84%
11.68%
11.62%
10.98%
12.60%
Return on average assets
1.13%
1.07%
1.26%
1.03%
1.36%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)
3.63%
3.40%
3.46%
3.41%
3.66%
Efficiency ratio (tax-equivalent)¹
58.10%
59.19%
59.78%
61.10%
58.29%
Net charge offs (recoveries) to avg loans (not annualized)
0.01%
0.11%
0.01%
0.21%
(0.01)%
(1)
Noninterest expense as a percentage of the sum of net interest income and noninterest income excluding net gains (losses) from securities and bank owned life insurance income.
The following non-GAAP schedule reconciles the book value per share to the tangible book value per share and the GAAP equity ratio to the tangible equity ratio as of the dates indicated:
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited)
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
9/30/2021
Total stockholders' equity
$
295,072
$
299,047
$
364,507
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
29,874
30,126
30,884
Tangible common equity
$
265,198
$
268,921
$
333,623
Total assets
$
3,532,289
$
3,396,635
$
3,442,739
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
29,874
30,126
30,884
Tangible assets
$
3,502,415
$
3,366,509
$
3,411,855
Common shares outstanding
15,085,675
15,090,792
15,382,518
Book value per common share
$
19.56
$
19.82
$
23.70
Tangible book value per common share
$
17.58
$
17.82
$
21.69
Equity ratio - GAAP (total stockholders' equity / total assets
8.35%
8.80%
10.59%
Tangible common equity ratio (tangible common equity / tangible assets)
7.57%
7.99%
9.78%
NONINTEREST INCOME/EXPENSE
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
For the three months ended:
For the nine months ended:
Noninterest income:
9/30/2022
6/30/2022
9/30/2021
9/30/2022
9/30/2021
Service charges on deposit accounts
$
3,216
$
3,204
$
3,186
$
9,460
$
8,677
Debit card fees
2,241
2,161
2,192
6,458
6,321
Bank-owned life insurance
(23
)
(582
)
1,048
(1,251
)
2,445
Other service charges and fees
741
732
708
2,205
2,190
Gain on sale of securities
—
—
11
1,032
11
Loss on tax credit investment
64
(113
)
(144
)
(162
)
(390
)
Other
373
5,037
534
5,372
1,723
Total noninterest income
$
6,612
$
10,439
$
7,535
$
23,114
$
20,977
As a % of average interest earning assets (1)
0.81
%
1.31
%
0.96
%
0.96
%
0.91
%
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
$
11,521
$
11,745
$
10,618
$
35,070
$
32,194
Occupancy costs
Furniture & equipment
399
511
406
1,363
1,312
Premises
2,071
1,895
1,953
5,807
6,160
Advertising and marketing costs
466
449
370
1,322
982
Data processing costs
1,564
1,525
1,470
4,574
4,409
Deposit services costs
2,450
2,417
2,402
7,112
6,752
Loan services costs
Loan processing
128
186
109
426
343
Foreclosed assets
(3
)
92
(19
)
84
78
Other operating costs
Telephone & data communications
358
377
534
1,179
1,582
Postage & mail
47
223
60
326
253
Other
507
1,447
470
2,374
1,269
Professional services costs
Legal & accounting services
535
673
966
1,753
2,091
Director's deferred compensation
(143
)
(504
)
531
(1,192
)
1,133
Other professional service
855
763
789
2,306
2,086
Stationery & supply costs
114
116
107
315
259
Sundry & tellers
127
198
109
463
478
Total noninterest expense
$
20,996
$
22,113
$
20,875
$
63,282
$
61,381
As a % of average interest earning assets (1)
2.58
%
2.78
%
2.66
%
2.64
%
2.67
%
Efficiency ratio (2)(3)
58.10
%
59.19
%
59.75
%
61.10
%
58.30
%
(1)
Annualized
(2)
Tax equivalent
(3)
Noninterest expense as a percentage of the sum of net interest income and noninterest income excluding net gains (losses) from securities and bank owned life insurance income.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
For the quarter ended
For the quarter ended
For the quarter ended
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Assets
Investments:
Federal funds sold/interest-earning due from's
$ 21,845
$ 103
1.87%
$ 146,287
$ 270
0.74%
$ 379,597
$ 146
0.15%
Taxable
851,683
7,646
3.56%
752,693
4,477
2.39%
389,524
1,679
1.71%
Non-taxable
336,567
2,346
3.50%
284,198
1,854
3.31%
259,996
1,578
3.05%
Total investments
1,210,095
10,095
3.51%
1,183,178
6,601
2.40%
1,029,117
3,403
1.47%
Loans and leases: (3)
Real estate
1,862,738
19,808
4.22%
1,844,367
19,659
4.28%
1,775,611
20,805
4.65%
Agricultural production
29,724
274
3.66%
30,466
232
3.05%
43,243
410
3.76%
Commercial
75,482
973
5.11%
80,533
980
4.88%
140,105
1,796
5.09%
Consumer
4,228
132
12.39%
4,264
207
19.47%
4,862
205
16.73%
Mortgage warehouse lines
46,969
623
5.26%
49,884
493
3.96%
118,036
982
3.30%
Other
2,349
23
3.88%
2,354
34
5.79%
1,463
28
7.59%
Total loans and leases
2,021,490
21,833
4.28%
2,011,868
21,605
4.31%
2,083,320
24,226
4.61%
Total interest earning assets (4)
3,231,585
$ 31,928
4.00%
3,195,046
$ 28,206
3.60%
3,112,437
$ 27,629
3.58%
Other earning assets
15,717
15,628
15,713
Non-earning assets
255,529
239,803
212,116
Total assets
$ 3,502,831
$ 3,450,477
$ 3,340,266
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Interest bearing deposits:
Demand deposits
$ 197,731
$ 131
0.26%
$ 221,322
$ 120
0.22%
$ 148,175
$ 86
0.23%
NOW
531,205
80
0.06%
542,915
82
0.06%
605,620
115
0.08%
Savings accounts
485,167
73
0.06%
480,654
70
0.06%
443,406
63
0.06%
Money market
151,816
25
0.07%
155,574
23
0.06%
139,433
26
0.07%
Time deposits
313,764
1,377
1.74%
295,850
441
0.60%
293,379
248
0.31%
Wholesale brokered deposits
63,529
75
0.47%
60,000
48
0.32%
72,283
53
0.29%
Total interest bearing deposits
1,743,212
1,761
0.40%
1,756,315
784
0.18%
1,702,296
591
0.14%
Borrowed funds:
Other interest-bearing liabilities
159,530
390
0.98%
112,586
77
0.27%
79,132
41
0.21%
Long-term debt
49,182
427
3.44%
49,160
430
3.51%
3,812
38
3.95%
Subordinated debentures
35,409
439
4.92%
35,365
330
3.74%
35,229
243
2.74%
Total borrowed funds
244,121
1,256
2.04%
197,111
837
1.70%
118,173
322
1.08%
Total interest bearing liabilities
1,987,333
3,017
0.60%
1,953,426
1,621
0.33%
1,820,469
913
0.20%
Demand deposits - noninterest bearing
1,140,840
1,132,601
1,104,506
Other liabilities
67,603
48,458
53,134
Shareholders' equity
307,055
315,992
362,157
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 3,502,831
$ 3,450,477
$ 3,340,266
Interest income/interest earning assets
4.00%
3.60%
3.58%
Interest expense/interest earning assets
0.37%
0.20%
0.12%
Net interest income and margin (5)
$ 28,911
3.63%
$ 26,585
3.40%
$ 26,716
3.46%
(1)
Average balances are obtained from the best available daily or monthly data and are net of deferred fees and related direct costs.
(2)
Yields and net interest margin have been computed on a tax equivalent basis utilizing a 21% effective tax rate.
(3)
Loans are gross of the allowance for possible loan losses. Loan fees have been included in the calculation of interest income. Net loan fees and loan acquisition FMV amortization were $0.1 million and $1.0 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively, and $0.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022.
(4)
Non-accrual loans have been included in total loans for purposes of computing total earning assets.
(5)
Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
AVERAGE BALANCES AND RATES
(Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited)
For the nine months ended
For the nine months ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Assets
Investments:
Interest-earning due from banks
$
120,359
$
466
0.52%
$
255,962
$
250
0.13%
Taxable
783,384
15,613
2.66%
351,109
4,835
1.84%
Non-taxable
305,212
5,926
3.29%
241,866
4,539
3.18%
Total investments
1,208,955
22,005
2.61%
848,937
9,624
1.71%
Loans and leases:(3)
Real estate
$
1,820,568
$
57,792
4.24%
$
1,826,476
$
63,211
4.63%
Agricultural
31,376
809
3.45%
44,441
1,237
3.72%
Commercial
84,301
3,351
5.31%
165,916
6,371
5.13%
Consumer
4,313
545
16.89%
5,085
594
15.62%
Mortgage warehouse lines
52,650
1,626
4.13%
167,293
4,061
3.25%
Other
2,066
88
5.69%
1,503
81
7.21%
Total loans and leases
1,995,274
64,211
4.30%
2,210,714
75,555
4.57%
Total interest earning assets (4)
3,204,229
86,216
3.66%
3,059,651
85,179
3.77%
Other earning assets
15,675
14,817
Non-earning assets
235,516
207,523
Total assets
$
3,455,420
$
3,281,991
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Interest bearing deposits:
Demand deposits
$
207,319
$
357
0.23%
$
147,000
$
251
0.23%
NOW
540,078
243
0.06%
592,177
332
0.07%
Savings accounts
477,904
210
0.06%
419,861
175
0.06%
Money market
152,912
71
0.06%
138,408
86
0.08%
Time deposits
301,173
2,053
0.91%
347,253
798
0.59%
Brokered deposits
61,189
172
0.38%
88,132
176
0.27%
Total interest bearing deposits
1,740,575
3,106
0.24%
1,732,831
1,818
0.14%
Borrowed funds:
Other interest-bearing liabilities
125,985
549
0.58%
67,981
127
0.39%
Long-term debt
49,162
1,284
3.49%
1,285
38
3.95%
Subordinated debentures
35,365
1,024
3.87%
35,186
736
2.80%
Total borrowed funds
210,512
2,857
1.81%
104,452
901
1.15%
Total interest bearing liabilities
1,951,087
5,963
0.41%
1,800,812
2,719
0.20%
Demand deposits - noninterest bearing
1,122,556
1,045,179
Other liabilities
58,393
45,191
Shareholders' equity
323,384
354,338
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
3,455,420
$
3,281,991
Interest income/interest earning assets
3.66%
3.77%
Interest expense/interest earning assets
0.25%
0.11%
Net interest income and margin(5)
$
80,253
3.41%
$
82,460
3.66%
(1)
Average balances are obtained from the best available daily or monthly data and are net of deferred fees and related direct costs.
(2)
Yields and net interest margin have been computed on a tax equivalent basis utilizing a 21% effective tax rate.
(3)
Loans are gross of the allowance for possible loan losses. Loan fees have been included in the calculation of interest income. Net loan fees and loan acquisition FMV amortization were $0.9 million and $3.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
(4)
Non-accrual loans have been included in total loans for purposes of computing total earning assets.
(5)
Net interest margin represents net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.
