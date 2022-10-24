IONIQ Sciences, Inc.: IONIQ Sciences to Present at BioFuture

SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2022 / ProLung, Inc. dba IONIQ Sciences, Inc. ("IONIQ" or the "Company") today announced it is presenting at BioFuture and also providing an on-demand company presentation. Mr. Jared Bauer, CEO, will be presenting IONIQ Sciences at BioFuture on November 9, 2022 at 11:15am ET.

Mr. Jared Bauer, CEO, stated, "More than two-thirds of all cancers are diagnosed in later stages when survival is dramatically lower due to shortcomings from today's standard of care in imaging and liquid biopsies. IONIQ Sciences excels in early-stage cancer detection. In lung cancer, IONIQ can reduce false positives from low-dose CT imaging by 86%. In breast cancer, IONIQ is effective in dense breast tissue that afflicts 47% of women and is challenging for mammography. IONIQ is eager to make Multi-Cancer Screening an integral part of your annual wellness check-up."

"We are delighted that IONIQ Sciences will be presenting at BioFuture," said Sara Demy, CEO of Demy-Colton. "BioFuture brings together today's top innovators, investors and business leaders to discuss the forces shaping the future of therapeutics, and identify the potential of innovative, game-changing technologies that will drive the future of drug discovery. We are excited to have IONIQ Sciences participating in this important event."

Click this link to see a list of the presenting companies: https://ioniqsciences.com/ioniq-sciences-to-present-at-biofuture/

About IONIQ Sciences, Inc.

IONIQ Sciences, Inc. is developing an advanced multi-cancer screening technology for early detection that has the potential to expand the therapeutic window, dramatically improve survivability and reduce the cost of healthcare. IONIQ Sciences operates at the confluence of its Electrical Impedance Analytics (EIA) or bioimpedance technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI). IONIQ Science's first product utilizing its proprietary analytic platform, the IONIQ ProLung Test for lung cancer, has been designated a Breakthrough Device by the U.S. FDA.

About BioFuture

BioFuture, produced by Demy-Colton, is a conference convening future-focused healthcare thinkers, top investors, stakeholders and cutting-edge companies to "Reimagine the Future of Therapeutics." BioFuture will be held in-person in New York City on November 7-9, 2022, at the Lotte Palace Hotel, with a virtual access option for digital partnering and recorded content on November 14-16. BioFuture features multiple tracks of plenary sessions, presenting companies, workshops, networking, and an opportunity to schedule one-to-one meetings. BioFuture is produced by Demy-Colton, a leading life sciences and digital health events organization, with a long history of producing high-quality events that build networks between innovative life sciences companies and industry stakeholders.

About BioHive

IONIQ Sciences is proud to be a key supporter and member of the newly formed BioHive, a collective representing the life science and healthcare innovation ecosystem. By embracing diversity and collaboration, BioHive has become the fastest-growing life science community in America and their innovations are improving the lives of millions of patients. To learn more, please visit: www.biohive.com.

For further information about IONIQ Sciences, Inc., please contact:

Andy Robertson | 1-801-736-0729 | acr@IONIQsciences.com

IONIQ Sciences, Vice President of Business Development

IONIQ Sciences, Inc.

350 W. 800 N., Suite 214

Salt Lake City, Utah 84103

USA

www.IONIQsciences.com

Follow IONIQ Sciences, Inc. on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn: @IONIQSciences

SOURCE: IONIQ Sciences, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/721467/IONIQ-Sciences-to-Present-at-BioFuture