Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2022) - The Pennsylvania-based online learning platform, Yellowdig, has launched a new update of its points-based learning engagement system. As a result of this latest addition, students using the Yellowdig platform will now receive more specialized incentives that cater for different learning environments.

Educators repeatedly emphasize the importance of students feeling engaged during lessons. 92% of teachers state that student engagement is a key driver of academic success.

Yellowdig provides a gamified learning system that can be integrated into Universities' existing Learning Management Systems. The ultimate objective of the platform is to boost engagement among students through this gamification model, an intrinsic part of which is Yellowdig's unique points-based system. This shifts the educational emphasis onto peer-to-peer discussion, rather than purely relying on rigid teacher-student teaching models.

Students are given incentives to post, comment and discuss certain topics on the platform, as they receive points in return for their interactions with other students. The higher the interaction, the higher their overall points tally.

Senior officials from the company highlight that its latest update will enable this points-system to be tailored more effectively to different learning environments and student communities, including short, semester-long and self-paced courses. This is achieved through Yellowdig's integration of automation and machine learning, which enables instructors to adapt their reward systems for optimal student engagement. For instance, if one class is three weeks long, a more intensive system of points-awarding might be opted for. By comparison, for a longer course, educators can introduce point limiters, so that students cannot earn all their points in the space of just one week. This in turn encourages them to keep returning to the course.

Through this latest version of the Yellowdig online learning platform, students are able to interact with one another in much the same way as on a social media channel, only with an academic emphasis. Students are able to edit code, write scientific formulas, draw, use polls, take pictures and tag classmates, for example, all of which contributes towards a wider discussion surrounding the subjects they are learning. A variety of peer-reviewed research has backed-up Yellowdig's initial hypothesis that this interactive and modern learning model contributes towards boosted student engagement levels.

"We're really excited about this new addition to our platform, which makes Yellowdig's points system more flexible, and in turn more beneficial to a broader range of student communities. Gamification is at the heart of our mission, and it is satisfying to see how this novel way of thinking about education is producing results - both for educators and their students," emphasizes Shaunak Roy, CEO and Founder of Yellowdig.

Media Contact

Name: Brianna Bannach

Email: marketing@yellowdig.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141628