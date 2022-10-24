Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2022) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex") is pleased to announce that further to the news release on October 18, 2022, the Company has received the third Purchase Order ("P.O.") from Bitnine Global Inc. ("Bitnine"), a Silicon Valley technology company based in San Francisco, on October 21, 2022, for approximately $400K CAD for the Company's NexaSMART (Social Media Automated Reporting Technology) Intelligence Licensing.

The Company will provide Bitnine with its NexaSMART software, including Nexa Social Big Data Analysis and Nexa Social Data Monitoring. NexaSMART reduces the time needed to analyze large sets of data by offering powerful automated analyses and reduces human error with its machine learning. NexaSMART advances business with data optimization for ultimate success.

This P.O. marks the third contract from Bitnine this month. The Company is proud to have Bitnine as a loyal and valued customer. This ongoing partnership further validates the Company's land and expand strategy.

"We are proud to announce another contract for our technology services. AI is a powerful tool to optimize business and improve operations and ROIs. The growth so far in our core AI business has been a success, and we will continue to focus on our AI initiatives to further expand our business," said Marshall Gunter, CEO of the Company.

About Bitnine

Bitnine is a global leader in graph database business solutions. Bitnine solves big data problems by creating solutions that are consistently evolving. Bitnine was founded on principles of collaboration, innovation, science, and creativity. This is reflected in the company culture where the employees are not only highly skilled, they are highly passionate about what they do. Their primary objective is to achieve business outcomes that position your company for long term success. At Bitnine, the main goal is to provide customers with more innovative and high efficiency database solutions, as well as a better operational environment to avoid complications and risks.

To learn more about Bitnine, please visit: https://bitnine.net/.

About NexaSMART

NexaSMART reduces the time needed to interpret and integrate large sets of data by offering powerful automated analyses. Rather than replacing the human analyst, he/she sets the parameters of the data collection via keywords and other social media information (e.g., usernames and links). This allows for the identification of data needing extraction and analysis. NexaSMART extracts the relevant data and produces automated reports, thus allowing clients to work with a more manageable information set. NexaSMART allows an analyst to deal with hundreds of thousands of social media documents in minutes rather than hours or days.

Analysts can specify filters on the data to get automatic reports on subsets of the data focusing on specific times, entities, social media users, or topics. The resulting reports are delivered either as PDFs, DOCs, or via API for further processing. The report generation can be scheduled to occur either at regular intervals or to be triggered by specific changes in the conversation (e.g., a sudden increase in volume or an increase in mentions of a particular named entity).

Lastly, NexaSMART analysis helps the user to easily access the required information and helps to detect patterns that currently go unrecognized. This is needed in both the context of the 'short game' of crisis reporting and the 'long game' of identifying narratives, as discussed within the BEND (Build Engage Neutralize Distract) framework.

For more information please visit, www.nexalogy.com.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with exposure to artificial intelligence, machine learning, and telehealth and has recently entered the electric vehicle (EV) market. Datametrex's mission is to provide tools and solutions that support companies in fulfilling their operational goals, including health and safety, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through artificial intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to support the supply chain.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

To learn more about how our AI is used in Cyber Security, Telehealth and EV, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ApFk3sWAXtg.

