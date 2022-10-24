MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Appointment of New Directors

24 October 2022

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

(the "Company")

Appointment of New Directors

The Board of MIGO Opportunities Trust plc is pleased to announce the appointments of Lucy Costa Duarte and Ian Henderson as independent non-executive directors of the Company, with effect from 1 November 2022.

Lucy is a specialist in marketing strategy and investor relations, working part-time for SV Health Investors, the managers of International Biotechnology Trust since 2016. Lucy was formerly a manager on Schroders' ECM team, specialising in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, until Schroders' investment banking division was bought by Salomon Smith Barney in 2000 and then became Citigroup. At Citigroup, Lucy was a director heading the emerging markets ECM team in London which was successful in winning and executing equity offerings in Greece, South Africa, Poland, Russia, Hungary, Estonia, Israel, Dubai and Oman. Lucy left Citigroup in 2007 and spent the next decade having and bringing up three children. During this period, she undertook voluntary fundraising for the Motor Neurone Disease Association. She holds a BA (Hons) in Modern Languages from the University of Durham.

Ian is an advertising professional who is currently CEO of specialist agency AML, working with many firms in the finance sector including Vanguard, Barclays and BNP Paribas in the UK and internationally. The agency has grown consistently and profitably throughout the past decade winning many awards for creativity and effectiveness. AML has recently been acquired by Selbey Anderson, the UK's fastest-growing marketing services group, of which Ian is now also chief creative officer. Ian was formerly a creative director at Publicis Groupe then CEO of subsidiary Masius, where he turned the business around to deliver strong growth and margin. He left in 2008 to set up a new agency for Engine Group before leading an MBI to start AML in 2011. Ian co-founded impact investing platform The Big Exchange (with The Big Issue), genetic screening biotech Halo during the covid pandemic, and is a creative consultant, writer and broadcaster though IHC. He holds a BA (Hons) in English from the University of Durham.

Lucy and Ian also have both been appointed to the Company's Audit Committee and the Management Engagement Committee.

Chairman of the Board, Richard Davidson, commented:

"My fellow directors and I are delighted to welcome Lucy and Ian to the Board. We are very pleased to have appointed directors with extensive industry and investor relations expertise."

Their appointments will be proposed to shareholders for ratification at the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in September 2023.

Ian resigned from Volta Technologies Ltd (diagnostic testing biotech) in July 2022 having not been active in the firm since March 2022. Volta Technologies is understood to have entered creditors voluntary liquidation on 14 October 2022. There is no further information to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13.

