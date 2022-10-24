Dahua Technology, a world-leading video-centric smart IoT solution and service provider, hosted the 4th Dahua Partner Day at Versailles Palais des Congrès in Paris France. With the theme "Innovation Through Cooperation", Dahua and its 21 ECO partners from different countries showcased their latest innovative solutions and unveiled insights about current joint innovations and what to expect in the coming years.

David Shen, Dahua Western Europe President, giving the opening speech (Photo: Business Wire)

Together you can do more than alone. That was the core concept of the Dahua Partner Day 2022. It is imperative that businesses think about collaboration and integration in the same way, which can effectively address common challenges facing vertical markets. As David Shen, Dahua Western Europe President emphasized in his opening speech, "Technologies have evolved rapidly over the past years, and the need for digitalization has diversified. One company alone cannot provide solutions that are suitable for all occasions…The added value provided to customers should be comprehensive and deeply integrated solutions and services that are open, flexible, fully connected, and easy to manage."

Dahua Technology adheres to openness in integration and adopts this philosophy together with its ECO partners. Jointly, smart solutions can provide more added value beyond security for cities, businesses and other organizations; from reducing traffic congestion, monitoring wildlife, and tracking waste streams, to enhancing sales at retail outlets. During the event, security experts from different fields unveiled how their smart solutions can integrate with Dahua's vertical solutions and products to benefit system integrators and end users in various vertical markets, including retail, transportation and parking, video analytics, critical infrastructure, healthcare, residential industries, and more.

Through reliable hardware connection with its technology partners, Dahua provides a variety of deeply integrated solutions with rich functions that allow end users to upgrade their systems.

In addition, partners focusing on software integration can create a unified platform based on Dahua AI technology to provide comprehensive reports for intelligent business analysis, allowing more vertical industries to optimize their business operation.

The Dahua Partner Day offers an opportunity to demonstrate the openness and integration of intelligent products and solutions, aiming to achieve sustainable success and overcome unforeseen challenges through ecological cooperation. With close collaboration with its ECO partners, Dahua Technology advocates sustainable development of the society while enabling digital innovation of cities and intelligent transformation of enterprises.

