German company Mefa Befestigungs- und Montagetechnik has developed absorbers made of polypropylene that are intended to simplify the use of brine heat pumps. The novel technology should make it possible to combine multiple heat sources, including water, earth, air and also ice storage all within a single system.Water, earth, and air - three of the four ancient Greek elements are suitable as heat sources for electric heat pumps. Depending on site conditions, installers must recommend a suitable heat pump based on the most appropriate source. German company Mefa Befestigungs- und Montagetechnik ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...