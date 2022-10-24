The World's Largest Psychedelic Medicine Business Event

Venice Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2022) - Sean McFarland, CEO of Shell Avenue Sober Living & Transformation, is speaking at Wonderland, the largest psychedelic medicine business event held to date, on the topic of "Addiction, Trauma & Psychedelics" at 4:50pm EST November 3, 2022.

Sean McFarland is a life-coach to change-agents as well as an addiction and trauma specialist with an international footprint. At Wonderland, Sean McFarland will be accompanied by Sylvia Benito, an indigenously trained shaman, and Chief Investment Officer for a billion-dollar portfolio of mission- and higher purpose-driven companies.

Commenting on the upcoming conference, Sean McFarland says, "Two of the biggest challenges I see in my therapy practice and addiction-treatment modality are: (1) the disconnect between thought and embodied wisdom; and (2) the time it takes people to really sense the intimate interdependence of absolutely everything. When done right, psychedelics help people live lives inside their bodies and not just their minds, and commit themselves to loving service to their fellow humans. Sylvia has found a way to cultivate psychedelic insights at an incredible scale and I can't wait to rap out with her on stage and dive into my own personal experiences of using psychedelics to cure trauma and amplify - not challenge - my sobriety."

About Sean McFarland

Sean "Seano" McFarland is a life-coach to change-agents as well as an addiction and trauma specialist with an international footprint. In addition to working with former child soldiers in Uganda and genocide survivors in Rwanda, Seano has spent over two decades building Shell Avenue. Shell is a spiritual growth incubator helping people from all walks of life - addicts, ex-cons, trauma survivors, individuals, couples, families, executives and companies - shift their narrative and recover their primary purpose in life.

Unlike most addiction professionals who focus on containment and stabilization and coaches who live only in the one-on-one hour per week, Seano reaches deeper inside people to rebuild them, end generational trauma, create more fulfilled husbands, wives, partners, sons, daughters, employees and humans. In short, to help them live out loud.

About Shell Avenue

Shell Avenue Sober Living & Transformation is a spiritual growth incubator based in Venice Beach, California helping people from all walks of life - addicts, ex-cons, trauma survivors, individuals, couples, families, executives and companies - shift their narrative and recover their primary purpose

About Sylvia Benito

Sylvia Benito is a Truth Slayer. A rare blend of spirit-dweller and financier, Sylvia is an indigenously trained shaman, and Chief Investment Officer for a billion-dollar portfolio. A master in the energetic realm, she reads the energy of places and people that underpins everything beyond the physical, and cuts straight to the bone - beyond the noise - to discern where the power and integrity lie in people and investments.

Sylvia invests in early-stage companies that have the capacity and vision to create social shifts at massive scale. Known for her razor-edged precision, she is sought-after by cutting edge CEOs seeking higher guidance and sound analysis.

Sylvia's work explores how psychedelics can help expand awareness, creativity and insight for innovators. She sits on the board for some of the most exciting psychedelic companies in the world, advising on investor strategy and financial structure. And, as any good truth slayer does, Sylvia holds shamanic ceremony to connect game changing people to their most powerful truth.

Sylvia is a proud Miami-an, chicken farmer, promoter of fierce female leaders, and mom of two teenage boys.

About Wonderland

After a successful year of over 20 industry-leading virtual conferences, including Psychedelic Capital and the Molecular Masterclass series, Wonderland: Miami will offer the industry a unique in-person convergence of business, science, music, and emerging technologies. Fostering creative and professional growth, Wonderland: Miami is the premier destination for the psychedelic medicine industry. The event is a thought-leadership platform and an opportunity to connect with influential leaders in science, policy, and business. It will also act as a launching pad for innovative content connected to the psychedelic medicine space, with musical showcases and documentary screenings, providing compelling entertainment and collaboration opportunities for attendees.

Wonderland is all about real-life events featuring high-quality programming in some of the world's most exciting locations and breath-taking venues. Wonderland: Miami will be for many the first time the industry has come together in person. We can't wait to welcome you to Miami to see what we have created.

About Microdose

Microdose is your guide to the business of psychedelics. We distribute and create the most compelling content, financial analysis, engaging events, and ground-breaking education to drive the psychedelics industry into the forefront of modern medicine. We are the largest media company in the space.

We have organized and hosted over 20 industry-leading virtual conferences. At this point, our Psychedelic Capital and the Molecular Masterclass conferences have hosted 400+ speakers and 60+ sponsors, welcoming 14K+ people from 140+ countries around the world.

