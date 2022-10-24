Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2022) - Pastel Network is thrilled to announce the launch of the no-code non-fungible token (NFT) minting platform known as SmartMint.

SmartMint was developed to enable creators to easily create, manage, and mint NFTs on their own custom smart contracts without needing to worry about the complex technical and coding requirements of crypto.





SmartMint by Pastel



SmartMint and Its Functionality

The platform has the additional functionality of providing creators with peace of mind as it leverages Pastel's infrastructure for near-duplicate NFT detection through its Sense protocol and permanent NFT data storage via Cascade.

SmartMint also provides creators with the ability to mint NFTs via custom smart contracts that the creators own, as SmartMint simply does all the back-end heavy lifting such as writing and deploying the contract on behalf of the creator. What makes Smartmint so powerful is that it supports NFTs on a variety of blockchains such Ethereum, Polygon, and Solana, further giving creators the optional to tap into a wide array of ecosystems.

Creators are also provided with the opportunity to launch their own NFT drops or collections on SmartMint as their back-end management platform, where they can just list their NFTs for sale on any website or secondary marketplace such as OpenSea with only a click of a button.

Advantages of SmartMint

SmartMint was developed to make it as simple as possible for any creator to mint NFTs with only a few clicks, no matter their experience with blockchain technology.

SmartMint utilizes Pastel's mission-critical protocols known as Sense and Cascade to ensure that NFTs cannot be duplicated, lost, or stolen.

Through minting on SmartMint, creatives have full ownership of the smart contracts that are created and the NFTs that get minted, all of which happen within the span of a few clicks.

SmartMint currently supports the Ethereum, Polygon, and Solana blockchain networks.

SmartMint can handle numerous file types, including images in the form of PNGs, JPGs, SVG, GIFs, and videos in the form of .MP4 files.

All the data and metadata are stored on Cascade, and every NFT runs through Sense to certify its rarity and authenticity

SmartMint membership is completely free, and all users have to do is pay the corresponding network gas fees for any NFTs they want to mint.

SmartMint aims to be the go-to platform for those new to the NFT ecosystem that have little to no prior technical understanding and do not have the time to learn how to create smart contracts or do not want to deal with the convoluted minting process found throughout many NFT marketplaces.

About Pastel Network

Pastel Network is a fully decentralized, developer-friendly layer-1 blockchain serving as the preeminent protocol standard for non-fungible tokens ("NFTs") and Web3 technology.

Pastel allows for the development of third-party decentralized applications ("DApps") to sit on top of its Network, enabling developers to enjoy the scalable registration features, storage processes, and security of the broader ecosystem. Lightweight protocols such as Sense - which was built to assess the relative rareness of a given NFT against near-duplicate metadata - and Cascade - which conducts permanent, distributed storage of underlying NFT data - can be integrated cross-chain across various layer-1 blockchains, layer-2 protocols, or other third-party apps.

Pastel is managed by world-class developers, cryptographers, and technologists, supported alongside an experienced and extensive network of marketers, influencers, and third-party agencies. Pastel is backed by key stakeholders including Innovating Capital, a prominent venture fund.

Begin using SmartMint today

