3 new patents protect proprietary functionality and strengthen competitive advantages

Bountiful, Utah--(Newsfile Corp. - October 24, 2022) - KwikClick, Inc. (OTC Pink: KWIK) ("the Company or "KWIK"), a SaaS (software as a service) platform developed to connect sellers with buyers (Users) while merging the benefits of social media with the intense power of individual affiliate marketing, today announced being awarded three patents from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) pertaining to its proprietary Wave of Earnings technology. The patents, one fully granted and two earning Notice of Allowance, recognize and serve to protect the commissionable component and platform differentiation that enhance and insulate KWIK's platform functionality and payment systems processing.

KWIK Founder, Fred W. Cooper, PhD, said: "The awarded patents are critical to accelerating our vision of becoming the most powerful and influential leading E-commerce affiliate program for any brand. These patents protect our Wave of Earnings Payments technology, the centerpiece of KWI's innovation that we believe will do more than keep competition at a distance, it will attract more brands, influencers, and affiliates to earn indefinite earnings potential after just a single pin drop. More importantly, these patents enable KWIK to more securely target a multi-billion dollar target market without fear of business erosion from competitive poachers, a concern put to rest with these valuable and enforceable awards. Their value is immediately accretive to KWIK's business strategy and will help expedite the company's mission to become the premier value-creating affiliate program for brand, product, influencer, and affiliate development and the only platform able to provide indefinite earnings potential from a single linkshare."

For more information about KwikClick, Inc., please visit our website at kwik.com.

About KwikClick Inc.

KWIKClick is a SaaS (software as a service) platform developed to connect sellers with buyers (participants) while merging the benefits of social media marketing with the intense power of individual affiliate marketing typically associated only with network marketing organizations. The free downloadable app has the potential to turn all social media activity into a product solicitation on behalf of sellers in an unobtrusive manner. Furthermore, the app allows participants to be compensated for all sales that occur as a result of referring any product or service they wish to promote actively or passively as they correspond socially, through mobile devices or online. Visit us at kwik.com.



Safe Harbor Statement

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 28, 2022. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are entirely on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Investor Relations Contact:

Alexander Albert

Trending Equities, LLC.

Alex@trendingequities.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141605