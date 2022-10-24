Aptean Inc.: Aptean Expands Capabilities for Wholesalers and Distributors in the UK Through Acquisition of Merlin Business Software Limited

Flexible, Modular ERP Solution for Small and Medium-Sized Business

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Oct. 24, 2022, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced the acquisition of Merlin Business Software Ltd., a provider of enterprise business solutions tailored to wholesalers and distributors, including those serving the industrial supply, building supply and food and beverage industries. Merlin was formerly a subsidiary of Cromwell.



Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Chesterfield, England, Merlin's configurable and modular enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution delivers full end-to-end business process functionality for customers, helping them to lower costs and increase efficiency. Merlin's software can be deployed either in the cloud as a Subscription as a Service (SaaS) or on-premise. Its intuitive interface and over 40 configurable modules are supported by a customer-focused team of experts. The addition of Merlin will enhance Aptean's ability to support wholesalers and distributors in the UK.

"We are excited to expand capabilities for wholesalers and distributors to our ERP offerings in the UK," said Duane George, GM of EMEA and APAC at Aptean. "Merlin's talented and experienced team delivers tailored software supported by exceptional customer service. Like Aptean, Merlin is committed to meeting customer needs with focused expertise."

"Aptean and Merlin share the same mission, to support customers with flexible, integrated solutions designed to meet the unique needs of their business. We are excited to go forward together and are confident that as part of Aptean, our business will thrive," said Clive Mallender, MD of Merlin.

About Merlin

Founded in 1976, Merlin Business Software is a provider of bespoke enterprise business solutions tailored to meet the needs of wholesalers and distributors. Merlin is headquartered in Chesterfield, England. To learn more visit: www.merlinbusinesssoftware.com.

About Aptean

Aptean is one of the world's leading providers of purpose-built, industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean's products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What's Next, Now. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Aptean and Ready for What's Next, Now are Registered Trademarks of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

